Volvo Cars September sales rise 25%, demand up in China

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Volvo Cars' sales rose 25% in September from a year earlier to 61,666 cars as sales grew in China as well as in the U.S. and Europe, the Sweden-based group said on Thursday.

In August, the group's total sales were up 18% on the back of increased demand in Europe and the U.S. while sales fell in China.

Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely Holding, said in a statement on Thursday that September sales were up 65% in the U.S., 32% in Europe and 4% in China.

Sales of fully electric cars were up 52% to account for 15% of all its cars sold in the month. All recharge models - also including hybrid cars - grew 37% to account for 34% of total sales.

Shares in Volvo Cars, which targets double-digit retail sales growth for the full year, were up 2% in early trade.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto)