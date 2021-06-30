U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,294.48
    +2.68 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,430.29
    +138.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,513.74
    -14.60 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,312.12
    +3.28 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.29
    +0.31 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.60
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    26.04
    +0.17 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1851
    -0.0054 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4430
    -0.0370 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3805
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0670
    +0.5070 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,086.15
    -2,074.11 (-5.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    830.79
    -26.13 (-3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,037.47
    -50.08 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,791.53
    -21.08 (-0.07%)
     

Volvo's Concept Recharge offers a peek at the company's 'pure' EVs

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Volvo's electric vehicles to date have been offshoots of existing car platforms (yes, even the Polestar 2), but it's now ready to show just what it can do when it builds an EV from the ground up. The brand has unveiled a Concept Recharge design that shows the direction for the company's "pure" EV future — both in aesthetics and technology.

The Concept Recharge ditches the usual engine bay and tucks a large battery into a flat floor. That makes for more interior space, of course, but also leads to shorter overhangs, a lower hood and a slicker roof profile. This also gives Volvo an excuse to streamline its look — the Concept Recharge removes "all unnecessary elements" and looks more like a tall hatchback despite its SUV-like vantage point.

Volvo Concept Recharge interior
Volvo Concept Recharge interior

The interior is equally stripped back and likened to a "Scandinavian living room." You'll still get plenty of technology, though, including a digital dash and a 15-inch infotainment touchscreen. Volvo's fondness for safety is in full view with a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor to collect environmental data and (eventually) enable autonomous driving features.

There's no mention of whether or not the Concept Recharge will evolve into a production car, or when you can expect the first EVs based on this formula. However, it's safe to presume that many of the design cues and basic technological ideas will reach cars you can actually buy. It's just a question of whether or not Volvo can compete against the many, many rivals planning from-scratch EVs in the next few years.

Recommended Stories

  • Renault plans to electrify two thirds of its cars by 2025

    Renault will introduce 10 new EVs as part of a push that could make it the most eco-friendly car maker in Europe by 2025.

  • AirCar prototype completes its first inter-city flight

    Klein Vision's flying AirCar prototype vehicle has completed its first inter-city flight between airports.

  • Windows 11 hands-on: A cleaner OS to keep you productive

    Judging from the first Windows 11 Insider Preview, Microsoft's next OS is shaping up to be much more than a mere Windows 10 update.

  • Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones hit new low of $190

    Save big on Sony's WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones in a new Best Buy sale.

  • LG's 'QNED' Mini LED TVs are coming to the US in July

    LG's lineup of QNED 4K and 8K TVs unveiled late last year will arrive in the US in July, the company has announced.

  • Volvo Cars EV road map includes better batteries, longer range

    Sweden's Volvo Cars on Wednesday laid out an extensive road map to becoming a fully electric car maker by 2030, including plans to sell 600,000 battery electric vehicles at mid-decade and build a European battery gigafactory in 2026. The detailed presentation on Volvo Cars' future follows the scrapping earlier this year of a proposed merger with the company's Chinese parent, Hong Kong-listed Geely Automobile. In March, Geely said Volvo Cars would explore capital market options, including an initial public offering and stock market listing.

  • Richard Hammond Names His Top 5 Cars

    All of them are classics…

  • Amazon’s Halo app gets better with Movement Health update

    Amazon is rolling out its smartphone camera-driven service called Movement Health, which it announced earlier this month.

  • HBO Max expands beyond the US to 39 new territories

    As it announced earlier this year, HBO Max is finally moving outside the US, expanding to 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean.

  • Watch the first livestreamed Virgin Orbit rocket launch starting at 9:50AM ET

    Virgin Orbit is livestreaming a rocket launch for the first time — here's how to tune in to the flight, which could start as soon as 9:50AM Eastern.

  • Dad, kids found shot dead in blazing home after missing custody hearing, PA cops say

    State police say the father killed the children with a shotgun.

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Reaches Towards Support Again

    The Australian dollar has fallen a bit during the course of the trading session on Tuesday as we are looking towards the 0.75 level for support.

  • Chevrolet confirms Silverado ZR2

    Slotting in above the already-rugged Trail Boss, Chevy's teaser leads us to believe that the Silverado ZR2 could arrive as soon as the 2022 model year. Tune in this fall to see what's new from #Silverado. Chevy's teaser was predictably light, but we expect the Silverado ZR2 will take cues from its smaller sibling and offer an array of off-road-oriented goodies, likely headlined by beefed-up Multimatic DSSV dampers like the ones fitted to Chevy's Silverado race truck, which, incidentally, also got 35-inch tires and more skid plates.

  • Great Brexit sausage fight goes into freezer for 3 months

    The European Union and the United Kingdom agreed Wednesday not to let a fight over the transport of chilled meats from Britain to Northern Ireland sputter out of control for the moment and further damage already fraught relations. “We are pleased we have been able to agree a sensible extension on chilled meats moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland," British Cabinet Minister David Frost said. Britain and the EU have been in a spat over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that borders the 27-nation bloc, for months, with London arguing that the terms of planned checks between Britain and Northern Ireland aren't realistic.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis to Receive Venice Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement

    Jamie Lee Curtis will receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in September. The ceremony will take place on Sept. 8 in the Sala Grande of the Palazzo del Cinema before an out-of-competition screening of David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Kills,” the latest instalment of the iconic Halloween franchise […]

  • Bloomberg says Apple is developing iPads like we’ve never seen before

    For years, Apple has been trying to convince consumers that the iPad is a suitable replacement for their laptops, and while iPadOS is making strides in turning Apple’s tablet into an all-in-one machine, there are still plenty of jobs (including my own) that are needlessly frustrating or are even impossible to do on an iPad. … The post Bloomberg says Apple is developing iPads like we’ve never seen before appeared first on BGR.

  • Amazon eagle faces starvation in 'last stronghold'

    One of the world's largest eagles has "nearly zero" chance of surviving deforestation, study shows.

  • The Heineken beer bot is too helpful, too cute, and too advanced

    I have spent a significant portion of my life warning people about the threat that robots pose to humanity, and none of you will listen. We are fast becoming a society that expects robots to load our dishwashers and smell our meat, inviting the machines into our lives with open arms even as they (presumably) unite to overthrow their human oppressors. The day doesn’t feel far off when we will be forced to smell their meat.

  • Juul will pay $40 million to settle a vaping lawsuit in North Carolina

    Several other states have sued the company, alleging that it marketed products to teens.

  • Olympics: 3x3 basketball-Japan's 'Worm' out to prove host nation can hang with the elite

    Japan's top player in 3x3 basketball is eager to prove that the host nation can be medal contenders when the fast-paced sport makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo. The absence of men's world champions the United States, who failed to qualify for the Games, has left the field left wide open and Tomoya Ochiai is optimistic that Japan will be in the medal mix thanks to their recent form.