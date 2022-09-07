U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,934.03
    +25.84 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,333.88
    +188.58 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,619.88
    +74.97 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.82
    +10.49 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.82
    -3.06 (-3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.40
    +9.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    18.19
    +0.28 (+1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9949
    +0.0042 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2980
    -0.0420 (-1.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1463
    -0.0056 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4880
    +1.7310 (+1.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,913.35
    -933.88 (-4.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.26
    +7.55 (+1.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.28
    -51.16 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Volvo Financial Services Invests in Financial Literacy Programs for Youth through Partnership with JA Worldwide

·2 min read

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- Volvo Financial Services (VFS) today announced that it is investing in the teaching of financial literacy skills for youth in nine countries through a global partnership with Junior Achievement Worldwide. The partnership will see VFS employee volunteers join with JA educators to equip the next generation with the financial skills and knowledge needed for success and self-sufficiency in the future. Individual programs in the nine countries begin this month.

Volvo Financial Services
Volvo Financial Services

"Today's young people are tomorrow's leaders, and we want to do our part to ensure they have the skills needed to make sound financial decisions as they mature into adulthood," said VFS President Marcio Pedroso. "We are proud to partner with JA to combine our financial know-how with their educational expertise and help make an impact in the lives of children across the globe."

VFS employee volunteers will partner with JA educators in Brazil, France, India, Italy, Peru, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States in communities where VFS employees live and work. Together, they will teach young people a number of important financial skills, including setting personal financial goals, developing a savings plan and how to budget effectively. Participating youth will also have a chance to learn firsthand about careers in the transportation and equipment industries that VFS serves.

The investment is fully aligned with the Volvo Group's overall sustainability ambitions, which include a commitment to all 17 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Developing strong financial literacy skills will have a positive impact on several SDGs, including helping end poverty, supporting quality education, empowering women and girls, and more.

"We are grateful for partners like Volvo Financial Services that share our mission and take responsibility for ensuring more young people access the quality learning experiences they need and deserve," said Asheesh Advani, CEO of JA Worldwide. "By providing young people access to financial literacy education, we can help them navigate toward a financially healthy future."

JA is a global leader in youth development, with a focus on financial literacy, workforce readiness and entrepreneurship. Reaching more than 12 million young people annually, JA Worldwide delivers hands-on, immersive learning in work readiness, financial health, entrepreneurship, sustainability, STEM, economics, citizenship, ethics and more.

Volvo Financial Services is the captive finance arm of the Volvo Group, providing financial services and solutions that meet the needs of our customers today and into the future. Dedicated to innovation, VFS is supporting society in its adoption of sustainable transport and equipment solutions. VFS is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, and serves Volvo Group customers and dealers in about 50 markets. For more information, please visit www.volvofinancialservices.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 95,000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2021, net sales amounted to SEK 372 billion (EUR 37 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volvo-financial-services-invests-in-financial-literacy-programs-for-youth-through-partnership-with-ja-worldwide-301619346.html

SOURCE Volvo Financial Services

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/07/c8626.html

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • Bed Bath & Beyond execs ‘got it backwards’ with stock buybacks, expert explains

    Washington Post Contributor Allan Sloan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the next chapter for Bed Bath & Beyond as the retailer faces a series of setbacks.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.

  • ‘Things are rocky between us’: My girlfriend and I sold our Florida home. Our $200,000 profit was wired to her account. She refuses to give me my fair share.

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My long-time girlfriend and I moved to Florida three years ago. After renting a home for a year in an area we liked, we bought a home together. I was not working at the time, she was, so we agreed that it would make sense to not put me on the loan application, even though my credit score was higher than hers (however, we both have what would be considered “good” scores —  north of 725 and 800).

  • 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best cheap stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now. With rising interest rates and fears of recession, the stock market has been volatile in 2022. Additionally, the […]

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are falling 5.3% at 11:02 a.m. ET on Tuesday as the meme stock rally over the past month or so continues to fizzle out. Ever since AMC's preferred stock unit, AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE: APE), began trading on the market, the common shares have lost more than a quarter of their value. Confidence in the movie theater operator is waning because it's clear more dilution is coming.

  • The Fed Wants You to Lose Money in Stocks and Probably Crypto, Too

    The U.S. Federal Reserve’s campaign against inflation might not be finished until you’ve lost money on bitcoin (BTC). The reason why goes back to the basics of central banking. The Fed does what it does with monetary policy (these days, raising interest rates) and that filters through the economy by impacting, among other things, how much key assets cost – “financial conditions,” in central bank jargon.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • Apple's New iPhone Gets The Worst Reception Since iPhone 6S

    Apple is the most important stock in the S&P 500 — and the iPhone is the company's key product. So it's wise for investors to pay attention to a new release — it's just that they're not impressed anymore. The market's reception of Apple's (AAPL) new iPhone 14 due today is already lukewarm. Wall Street seems bored of the iterative...

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028

    Right now, there are at least two ultra-high-yield dividend stocks that could double your principal by the end of 2028. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) currently offer investors dividend yields of 12.2% and 13.8%, respectively. Are these stocks worth the risk?

  • Volkswagen drives into danger with €85bn Porsche sale

    Vladimir Putin, having assembled thousands of soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern borders, gave the order for them to advance west, triggering the most destructive European landwar of this century. On the same day, February 22, in Lower Saxony triumphant Volkswagen executives announced a float of Porsche on the Frankfurt stock market, to a world that no longer cared about the fate of a sports car brand.

  • Tesla stock receives upgrade to Outperform from Wolfe Research

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss an analyst rating on Tesla stock.

  • If You Had Invested $1,000 in Citigroup in 2001, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Citigroup (NYSE: C) is one of the largest banks in the world and currently the third-largest bank by assets in the U.S. It's a lot different from some of its peers in that it runs an extremely global operation and it also runs a much smaller traditional deposit and lending operation, especially in the U.S. Citigroup was built by Wall Street legends Sandy Weill and Jamie Dimon, the latter of whom is now the CEO of JPMorgan Chase. Citigroup was one of the first megabanks to pop up on Wall Street.

  • This Is How Much Money Schwab Says You Need to Retire

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Piling Into These 2 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't give you the full picture regarding Buffett's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio.

  • Why Beyond Meat Slid 23.7% in August

    Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) fell by 23.7% in August, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This fall extends the year to date decline of the plant-based meat producer to 62.4%.

  • Rising Interest Rates Are Good News for These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the Jackson Hole symposium last month, markets have been slipping – and largely in response to his comments. The central bank head made it clear in his comments that he’ll continue pushing interest rates up in an effort to combat inflation, which is currently running at 8.5% annually. It appears that investors are in the process of pricing in that stance, and expectations are that the Fed will institute another 0.75% rate hike later this mont

  • 10 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 cheap stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of the history and investment philosophy of Ken Fisher and his fund Fisher Asset Management, and go directly to 5 Cheap Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. We […]

  • 3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in September

    AT&T reversed its ill-fated media expansion by spinning off DirecTV, WarnerMedia, and its other noncore assets over the past year. Today, AT&T is a more streamlined telecom company focused on expanding its core 5G and fiber networks. AT&T now expects its wireless service revenue, which accounted for more than half of its top line last quarter, to rise by as much as 5% this year.

  • 10 High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 high-yield monthly dividend stocks to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read 5 High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in September. As global stock markets face a challenging environment this year, investors seek solace in income-generating […]