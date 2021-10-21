U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,516.00
    -12.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,387.00
    -90.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,333.50
    -44.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.80
    -8.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +0.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.40
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1656
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.49
    -0.21 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9730
    -0.3560 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,266.75
    +480.95 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,518.71
    +37.91 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Volvo Group - the third quarter 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "During Q3 2021, demand for the Volvo Group's products and services was good in most markets around the world. We increased our net sales to SEK 85.3 billion with strong growth not least in the service business. However, the quarter was affected by shortages of semiconductors, other components and freight capacity resulting in production disturbances and increased costs. Despite this, we delivered an adjusted operating income of SEK 9.4 billion, which corresponds to a margin of 11.0%," says Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO.

  • In Q3 2021, net sales increased by 11% to SEK 85.3 billion (76.9). Adjusted for currency movements and the divestment of UD Trucks, net sales increased by 20%.

  • Adjusted operating income amounted to SEK 9,403 M (7,217), corresponding to an adjusted operating margin of 11.0% (9.4).

  • Reported operating income amounted to SEK 9,403 M (7,508).

  • Currency movements had a positive impact on operating income of SEK 126 M.

  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK 3.47 (2.81).

  • Operating cash flow in the Industrial Operations amounted to SEK -5,735 M (11,712).

  • Return on capital employed in the Industrial Operations amounted to 25.6% (13.2).

Press and Analyst Conference Call. An online presentation of the report, followed by a question and answer session, will be webcast starting at 09.00 AM CEST.

More information, including an interview with CEO Martin Lundstedt, is available on https://www.volvogroup.com/en/investors.html

Aktiebolaget Volvo (publ) 556012-5790

Investor Relations

SE-405 08 Göteborg, Sweden
Tel +46 31 66 00 00
www.volvogroup.com

Contact Media Relations:
Claes Eliasson +46 765 53 72 29

Contacts Investor Relations:

Christer Johansson +46 739 02 25 22

Johan Bartler +46 739 02 21 93

Anders Christensson +46 765 53 59 66

This information is information that AB Volvo (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.20 AM CEST on October 21, 2021.October 21, 2021For more information, please visit volvogroup.com For frequent updates, follow us on Twitter: @volvogroup

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2020, net sales amounted to about SEK 338 billion (EUR 33.6 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/volvo-group---the-third-quarter-2021,c3437265

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/3437265/1484030.pdf

volvo-group-q3-report-2021-eng

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/image-q3-2021,c2970503

image-q3-2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/39/3437265/afbd31b5957e3b56.pdf

211021-volvo-group-q3-pressrelease-eng

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volvo-group--the-third-quarter-2021-301405398.html

SOURCE AB Volvo

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Las Vegas Sands misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finances' Ines Ferre breaks down the numbers to know from Las Vegas Sands' Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • China Evergrande Ends Talks on Hopson Deal, Asks to Resume Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    After a nearly month-long stretch of losses that saw markets decline by some 5%, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are climbing back to the record-high levels they posted last this past summer. The story here wasn’t so much the market decline, as it was the volatility. The market was reacting to a series of economic and political crosswinds, making it difficult for investors to keep abreast of developments. Writing from RBC Capital, head of equity strategy Lori Calvasina describes the main headwin

  • 4 Healthcare Stocks Selling for Way Less Than Analysts Think They’re Worth

    Healthcare stocks are trailing the market since the start of the pandemic. Barron's looked for those at the biggest discounts to the average price targets among analysts.

  • IBM stock drops after revenue miss, in-line earnings

    International Business Machines Corp. shares fell in the extended session Wednesday after the company's revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations.

  • Micron's $150B expansion plan comes as Manassas courts microchip maker to grow locally

    Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), an Idaho-based microchip manufacturer with a big plant in Manassas, said Wednesday it would invest more than $150 billion over the next decade into its manufacturing and research. The company said the investment may include potential new factories in the U.S., but warned that domestic expansion is only appetizing if government funding and refundable tax credits are made available. Micron cited U.S. microchip manufacturing costs being 35% to 45% higher than "lower-cost markets" in its appeal for economic incentives.

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • IBM Misses Revenue Estimates on Drag From Legacy IT Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. reported revenue that missed analysts’ estimates, highlighting the challenge of fulfilling its pledge to return to growth this year as it prepares to spin off its low-growth legacy computer services unit. The shares dropped in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Meth

  • Ford Stock Rises Amid Wall Street Target Hike, China Rollout Of Rival To Tesla Model Y

    A Wall Street report sent Ford stock higher. Ford continues its EV push, rolling out a critical vehicle in bid to unseat Tesla.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Top Marijuana Stocks for November 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.

  • Stocks, U.S. Futures Fall as Mood Sours; Yen Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks fell Thursday as investors weighed corporate earnings, elevated inflation and the outlook for China’s property sector. Japan’s yen strengthened.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace Racism

  • 1 Big Reason This Coffee Company's Value Is Soaring

    After launching with an approximate $3 billion valuation, coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) continues flexing its market cap muscles. Unlike many IPOs, whose share price spikes briefly and then slumps in profit-taking, Dutch Bros' market capitalization has grown more than threefold since its debut at $23 a share on Sept. 15. The momentum seems to be causing a feedback loop of new investment, while Wall Street analysts are giving the newly public company a slew of bullish ratings.

  • Analyst calls Coinbase a 'must own' stock, sees price going to $600

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Senior Equity Analyst, discusses Coinbase's new partnership with Facebook for new 'Novi' cryptocurrency wallet.