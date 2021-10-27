U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,551.68
    -23.11 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,490.69
    -266.19 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,235.84
    +0.12 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.49
    -43.58 (-1.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.07
    -2.58 (-3.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.30
    +4.90 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0900 (-5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3744
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8300
    -0.2990 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,860.84
    -3,186.22 (-5.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,406.02
    -68.31 (-4.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Volvo's self-driving loader prototype is based on a Lego model

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Volvo LX03 autonomous wheel loader prototype

Volvo is eager to bring self-driving technology to construction crews, but it's taking a decidedly unusual route to get there. The automaker has unveiled an autonomous wheel loader prototype, the LX03, that's based on a Lego model — 42081 Lego Technic Concept Wheel Loader Zeux, if you're looking for it. The machine can haul 5 tons and can make its own decisions in a wide variety of situations, including team-ups with human workers. 

The LX03 is also uniquely modular. Volvo can make "just one or two changes" to produce a larger or smaller loader to meet a customer's demands. It's unsurprisingly electric and can last for up to eight hours depending on the job. It should be available for a typical workday, then.

The prototype isn't indicative of a production model. It does represent the "next stage" in Volvo's efforts to both explore AI and decarbonize construction, however. And there's little denying the appeal of building a real, fully functional vehicle based on a plastic building system, particularly when it could usher in a futre that keeps humans away from dangerous and monotonous tasks.

