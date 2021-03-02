U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,874.94
    -26.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,402.82
    -132.69 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,417.05
    -171.78 (-1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,251.41
    -23.91 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.66
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.90
    +4.90 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    26.57
    -0.11 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2074
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4150
    -0.0310 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3944
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.7820
    +0.0520 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,828.23
    -1,187.27 (-2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.34
    -21.31 (-2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,626.66
    +38.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

Volvo to sell only all-electric vehicles by 2030

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

Volvo Cars said it will only make and sell all-electric vehicles by 2030, as part of a broader transformation of the automaker that will include shifting sales online.

"The key to sustainability is electrification, said Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson during a presentation Tuesday. "Together with investments in charging infrastructure that is the right way to go and the course we have chosen at Volvo."

The announcement was tied to the launch of the C40 Recharge, a low slung crossover based on the company's CMA vehicle platform. While the C40 is the second vehicle under Volvo's EV-focused Recharge brand, it is the first model designed from the beginning as a battery-electric only vehicle. All Volvo vehicles with fully electric and plug-in hybrid powertrains are housed under the Recharge brand. Like the XC40 Recharge, the C40 will have an infotainment system powered by Google’s Android operating system and the ability to handle over-the-air software updates.

volvo c40 recharge
volvo c40 recharge

Image Credits: Screenshot/Volvo

“It’s a car of firsts and it’s a car of the future,” CTO Henrik Green said, adding that the C40 will have two motors, a 78 kilowatt-hour battery and an estimated range of 420 km (260 miles) that will improve over time via software updates. C40 will go in production this fall and will be built alongside the XC40 Recharge at the Volvo Cars manufacturing plant in Ghent, Belgium, the company said.

Volvo, which is owned by China's Geely Holdings, aims for 50% of its global sales to consist of fully electric cars, with the rest hybrids. By 2030, every car it sells should be fully electric, the company said.

The company is well on its way to its electrification goal, according to Samuelsson, noting that last year one car out of three sold in Europe was a Recharge model, a chargeable plug-in hybrid.

Volvo's evolution isn't just pinned to the powertrain.

"The future customer offer cannot just consist of an electric car," Samuelsson said. "We also need to listen to our consumers, and they expect transparency and a seamless experience getting and having a car."

Volvo will only sell its all-electric vehicles online and at preset prices. Customers will be able to subscribe or buy the vehicles, which will comes with a customer care package. The vehicles will also have pre-selected configurations to shorten the time between ordering and receiving a vehicle.

Volvo's move to become an all-electric brand is in sync with a growing number of automakers, including GM and Jaguar. Last month, GM committed to selling only electric vehicles by 2035 and becoming a carbon neutral operation globally by 2040. GM said in November it will spend $27 billion over the next five years on the development of electric vehicles and automated technology, a 35% increase that exceeds the automaker’s investment in gas and diesel and is an effort to bring products to market faster.

Recommended Stories

  • Volvo introduces 2022 C40 Recharge crossover, announces all EV sales will be online-only

    Volvo plans to become an electric car brand, with EVs making up half of sales by 2025, and all sales by 2030. Volvo has now also announced that as part of its electric future, it will move all vehicle sales to online-only, and will expand its customer services. The first car to be sold online-only will be the all-electric C40 Recharge, which the company showed off in a sneak peek during in the “Volvo Moment: Recharge” video above.

  • The Volvo C40 Recharge Is a Crossover Coupe EV that Actually Looks Cool

    Volvo unveiled the small EV after announcing it would go all-electric by 2030, moving to all-online sales in the process.

  • This guy did 5,340 chin-ups in one day to honor his brother

    His brother would be proud

  • UFC 259 ‘Embedded,’ No. 1: Jan Blachowicz celebrates 38th birthday

    Go behind the scenes with the first episode of "Embedded" leading up to UFC 259, which features three title fights at the top of the card.

  • First Look: Brough Superior’s Newest Motorcycle Is an Homage to T.E. Lawrence

    The hand-built, two-seat "Lawrence" even features a body style inspired by the famed military officer’s Bedouin dagger.

  • Goodbye gas: Volvo to make only electric vehicles by 2030

    Volvo says it will make only electric vehicles by 2030. The Swedish automaker said Tuesday that it is phasing out the production of all cars with internal combustion engines — including hybrids. “There is no long-term future for cars with an internal combustion engine,” said Henrik Green, Volvo's chief technology officer.

  • Critically-endangered orangutan born at US zoo

    According to a release from the Audubon Nature Institute, the primate team expected first-time mother Reese to deliver between April and May. The zoo said the mother and baby appear to be doing well and the staff is observing the pair and allowing them to bond and learn to nurse.Video released by the institute showed 12-year-old Reese nuzzling and carrying the baby, whose umbilical cord and placenta were still visible.There are fewer than 14,000 orangutans in the wild, making the species "critically endangered", according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

  • Flipboard expands its local coverage to more than 1,000 cities and towns

    News aggregator Flipboard's local coverage is making what product lead Brian Gottesman described as a "quantum leap," expanding from 60 topics (a.k.a. While Flipboard has allowed users to follow stories focused on major cities like New York for years, it launched a broader initiative around local news at the beginning of last year. This comes as local newspapers continue to struggle and shut down, creating what are known as news deserts.

  • Tested: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Seeks to Normalize Electric Cars

    This SUV succeeds at imitating the gas competition but forgoes many of the things we like about EVs.

  • Attend TechCrunch's free virtual Miami meetup on March 11

    Silicon Valley is novel, but not unique. Throughout the United States and abroad, there are communities of technology entrepreneurs leveraging local assets to build great companies. TechCrunch has long told these stories, and throughout the first half of 2021, our editorial staff is dedicated to shining a spotlight on exciting startups and notable investors in key cities and regions.

  • Democratic senators propose clean energy tax credits

    Two U.S. senators from states with declining manufacturing sectors are pushing to invest $8 billion through tax credits to create clean energy jobs. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan unveiled legislation Monday that aims to help rural communities that have lost jobs in the coal and and fossil fuel industries. The proposal is meant to incentivize companies producing batteries, electric and fuel cell vehicles, semiconductor chips and other renewable energy technologies.

  • AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNtech Single Shot COVID-19 Jab 80% Effective At Preventing Hospitalizations In Elderly

    A recent study revealed that one dose of either Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)/BioNtech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) or Oxford-AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine is more than 80% effective in reducing infections and severe illness among those aged over 80, Reuters reports. Public Health England (PHE) found that the Pfizer jab offered between 57% and 61% protection against catching the disease after the first dose. The AstraZeneca vaccine offered protection between 60% and 73% four weeks after the first shot. “These results may also help to explain why the number of COVID admissions to intensive care units among people over 80 in the UK have dropped to single figures in the last couple of weeks,” British health minister Matt Hancock told a news conference. “This is seriously encouraging.” PHE submitted its analysis for peer-review after providing initial findings of the real-world impact of the rollout a week ago. According to a separate study in healthcare workers, one dose of a vaccine can reduce the number of people catching asymptomatic COVID-19 by 70%. The health authority said evidence suggested that the Pfizer vaccine causes an 83% reduction in COVID-19 deaths among the over-80s. There was no equivalent data for the AstraZeneca vaccine, which began to be administered later. Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.4% at $48.3, BNTX is down 0.3% at $108.89, and PFE is down 0.1% at $33.65 in the premarket trading on the last check Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNovavax Bullish On Potential FDA EUA Nod For COVID-19 Vaccine By MayAstraZeneca, Junshi Bio In Commercialization Pact For Toripalimab In China© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • SoundCloud's listener-based royalties promise better pay for indie artists

    SoundCloud is switching to 'fan-powered' royalties that pay artists based on the music you listen to, potentially helping indie musicians.

  • Israel looking to buy 36 million booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine

    Israel is looking to buy 36 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccines, three times the number it has already bought, in case booster shots are needed later in the year, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday. Netanyahu has made Israel's world-leading COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, and what he has highlighted as his personal role in securing sufficient doses, a showcase of his campaign in the March 23 national election. Netanyahu, with an eye on the ballot box, retweeted on Monday a comment from a senior official of his Likud party urging voters to turn to the prime minister's "proven leadership" to ensure "millions" of future doses.

  • Gal Gadot And Husband Yaron Varsano Just Revealed They're Expecting Their Third Child

    The couple first met in 2006.

  • Here are Warren Buffett's 15 largest stock holdings

    Buffett views his stock portfolio as a 'collection of businesses.'

  • Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny

    Alibaba and Ant Group founder Jack Ma has lost the title of China's richest man, a list published on Tuesday showed, as his peers prospered while his empire was put under heavy scrutiny by Chinese regulators. Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019 but now trail in fourth place behind bottled water maker Nongfu Spring's Zhong Shanshan, Tencent Holding's Pony Ma and e-commerce upstart Pinduoduo's Collin Huang, the latest list showed.

  • Bots Encouraged Buying of GameStop, Dogecoin in Meme Trading Craze: Report

    Posts hyping the craze on social media revealed patterns of keywords and were timed at regular intervals, cybersecurity firm PiiQ Media said.

  • Gold eases as firm dollar counters slight dip in U.S. yields

    Gold edged lower on Tuesday, having touched a more than eight-month trough earlier in the session, as a buoyant dollar threatened to overshadow support from a slight retreat in U.S. Treasury yields and equity markets. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,720.96 per ounce by 1542 GMT, after falling to $1,706.70, its lowest since June 15. Offering some respite to gold, benchmark U.S. Treasury yields eased from a one-year high hit last week, while U.S. stocks dipped after strong gains on Monday.

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, tells the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".