Volvo Trucks Announces Next Generation VNR Electric with Enhanced Range and Additional Configurations

·6 min read

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Trucks North America continues to lead in the deployment of sustainable Class 8 zero-tailpipe emission vehicles for the North American trucking industry with ongoing deliveries of its Volvo VNR Electric model to fleets across the country. The journey continues, as the company announces that production of the enhanced Volvo VNR Electric model will begin in Q2 2022 and features an up to 85% increased range, faster charging, and even more configurations for heavy-duty transport.

The Volvo VNR Electric is ideally suited for local and regional freight distribution with the enhanced version featuring an up to 85% increased range to allow for supply chain flexibility.

Volvo Trucks first began taking customer orders for its first Volvo VNR Electric model in December 2020, with commercial production starting in quarter two 2021 at the company's New River Valley manufacturing plant in Dublin, Virginia. Over the past year, Volvo Trucks has delivered the Volvo VNR Electric to customers in several states across the US, collecting valuable operating data to continually improve the technology to increase the efficiency of the truck under varying operating conditions. The next generation Volvo VNR Electric is now open for order.

"It is a testament to Volvo Trucks' leadership that in a continuously evolving industry we are bringing the enhanced version of our VNR Electric to the market a year after sales of the VNR Electric first started," said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. "Volvo Trucks is at the forefront in the industry, always innovating and improving, while upholding the highest standards in design, construction and safety. Our team is proud of its role, together with dealers and customers, in accelerating the shift to electromobility and a more sustainable future."

The enhanced Volvo VNR Electric's true power lies in the improvements made in the battery – technology, design, management, and package offering. Improvements in battery design have resulted in an up to 40% increase in storage capacity for each battery. A dedicated Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS) was added to manage and maintain ideal environmental temperatures. Volvo Trucks has also introduced a new six-battery package option. Combining all three boasts an increased energy storage of up to 565kWh and offers an operational range of up to 275 miles. Regenerative braking energy is captured and fed back into the system to maximize energy efficiency and driving range. The enhanced Volvo VNR Electric also reduces the required charging time, as the state-of-the-art 250kW charging capability provides an 80% charge in 90 minutes for the six-battery package and 60 minutes for the four-battery version.

Volvo Trucks has added two new configurations to its VNR Electric lineup — a 6x4 straight truck and a 6x4 tractor — joining its three existing models: 4x2 tractor, 6x2 tractor, and single-axle straight truck. Each Volvo VNR Electric configuration is designed for applications and drive cycles with local and regional distribution ranges, including food and beverage, drayage, and pick-up and delivery routes.

"Volvo Trucks is continuing to expand the capabilities of the VNR Electric to make it more efficient, satisfy our customer demands for expanded range, and provide a better driving experience," said Andy Brown, Volvo Trucks' product marketing manager for electromobility. "The electric driveline featuring a two-speed I-Shift transmission provides best-in-class, powerful, and smooth acceleration. Innovations such as Volvo Active Driver Assist and Dynamic Steering make driving effortless and precise, while at the same time improving safety."

Volvo Trucks is focused on supporting customers in their electromobility transition by expanding its network of Volvo Trucks Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealerships that consult with fleets who are considering making the investment in the Volvo VNR Electric. The sales teams at Volvo Trucks EV Certified Dealerships are fully educated on guiding customers through the transition towards electromobility solutions and the service teams are trained and equipped to safely perform battery-electric truck maintenance and repairs. Volvo Trucks has certified dealers in California and New York and is working with numerous dealerships throughout North America to finalize their certifications. Volvo Trucks has also built a dedicated corporate salesforce to support dealers and customers, with electromobility district managers in place across the country.

Funding and incentives are an important part of the total cost of ownership calculation for fleets deploying battery-electric trucks, and Volvo Trucks helps customers leverage funding programs across North America. In addition, Volvo Financial Services offers complete financing and insurance solutions for the Volvo VNR Electric and charging infrastructure.

Volvo Trucks introduced the Volvo Gold Contract in conjunction with the initial launch of the Volvo VNR Electric to provide peace of mind for new electric truck owners. Incorporating maintenance, towing, uptime services, and full coverage of major components, the Volvo Gold Contract is the most advanced service contract available and comes standard with the Volvo VNR Electric.

To learn more about the Volvo VNR Electric, visit the company's website.

VIDEO - Volvo Trucks - Taking you Further with Electric

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Klevenfeldt
Director Brand Marketing Communications, Volvo Trucks North America
Fredrik.klevenfeldt@volvo.com
336.543.3386

High-resolution images associated with this press release and others are available at www.volvomediabank.com.

Volvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. Every Volvo truck is assembled in the Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.

Volvo Trucks provides complete transport solutions for professional and demanding customers, offering a full range of medium to heavy duty trucks. Customer support is secured via a global network of dealers with 2,300 service points in more than 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 13 countries across the globe. In 2020 approximately 94,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks' work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

Volvo Trucks North America logo_black
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volvo-trucks-announces-next-generation-vnr-electric-with-enhanced-range-and-additional-configurations-301460744.html

SOURCE Volvo Trucks North America

