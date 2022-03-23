U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

Volvo VNR Electric Named 2022 Commercial Green Truck of the Year; Green Car Award Winners Include Freightliner, International, Kenworth, Lion, Mack, Nikola, Peterbilt, and SEA Electric

·2 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Car Journal has named exceptional medium- and heavy-duty commercial truck models as winners of the magazine's prestigious 2022 Green Car Awards™, the most important environmental awards in the motor vehicle field. Honored as the magazine's Commercial Green Truck of the Year is Volvo's VNR Electric, a Class 8 battery electric model featuring zero operating emissions and a driving range of up to 275 miles on electric power.

Exhibiting laudable environmental achievement are 8 commercial trucks recognized with the magazine's 2022 Green Car Product of Excellence™ award. These include the Freightliner eCascadia, International eMV, Kenworth T680E, Lion Electric Lion6, Mack LR Electric, Nikola Tre BEV, Peterbilt 579EV, and SEA Hino M5 EV.

"The need to dramatically reduce emissions and encourage use of clean fuels has grown significantly since Green Car Journal's first issue three decades ago," said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "While serious effort has been devoted to 'greener' consumer vehicles for years, focus has only recently expanded to lower- and zero-carbon commercial trucks. The magazine's Green Car Awards™ have evolved to recognize their environmental achievement."

Green Car Journal has been honoring environmentally positive vehicles annually since its coveted Green Car of the Year® award was first presented at the L.A. Auto Show in 2005. The magazine recognized the following vehicles with 2022 Green Car Awards™ earlier in the 2022 model year auto show season:

  • Audi Q4 e-tron – 2022 Green Car of the Year®

  • BrightDrop EV600 – 2022 Commercial Green Car of the Year™

  • Chevrolet Bolt EUV – 2022 Urban Green Car of the Year™

  • Ford Maverick – 2022 Green Truck of the Year™

  • Hyundai IONIQ 5 – 2022 Green SUV of the Year™

  • Lucid Air – 2022 Luxury Green Car of the Year™

  • Tesla Model S Plaid – 2022 Performance Green Car of the Year™

  • Toyota Sienna – 2022 Family Green Car of the Year™

About Green Car Journal
Since 1992, the award-winning Green Car Journal has focused on the intersection of automobiles, energy, and environment. As part of its mission, the magazine educates consumers and fleets on better and more environmentally sustainable vehicle choices that have a positive impact on our lives and the world around us.

CONTACT:
Ron Cogan
332570@email4pr.com
(805) 541-9173

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volvo-vnr-electric-named-2022-commercial-green-truck-of-the-year-green-car-award-winners-include-freightliner-international-kenworth-lion-mack-nikola-peterbilt-and-sea-electric-301508907.html

SOURCE Green Car Journal

