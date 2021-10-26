U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,579.52
    +13.04 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,777.82
    +36.67 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,266.92
    +40.22 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,315.43
    +2.79 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.60
    +0.84 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.10
    -15.70 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.52 (-2.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1592
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6380
    +0.0030 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1900
    +0.4910 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,166.08
    -1,423.08 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,494.97
    -10.18 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Volvo’s 2022 C40 Recharge adds fastback style to the XC40

Roberto Baldwin
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge is the automaker’s first EV-only vehicle. Of course, it shares most of its design and all of its powertrain with the XC40 Recharge. But it sets itself apart with a fastback design that makes it both a more distinct vehicle and more efficient than the XC40 Recharge.

Starting at $58,750, the C40 Recharge has a range of 225 miles and includes the new Range Assistant feature. The question, is whether it’s worth the extra $3,500 over the price of the XC40 Recharge? We had a chance to drive the new C40 in Belgium to find out.

