U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,709.85
    +75.76 (+1.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,927.43
    +383.25 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,565.58
    +327.94 (+2.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.21
    +35.56 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.65
    +0.78 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.20
    +14.70 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    +0.55 (+2.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0039 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4630
    +0.0250 (+1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3269
    +0.0039 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1050
    +0.3750 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,939.00
    +602.59 (+1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,249.53
    +32.08 (+2.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.75
    -47.89 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,459.72
    +27.08 (+0.10%)
     

Voly raises $13M led by Sequoia to deliver instant groceries in Australia

Ingrid Lunden
·3 min read

The trend that is instant grocery delivery -- online ordering of essentials with your purchases being delivered to you in under an hour -- continues to proliferate across multiple markets, and in the latest development, Sequoia is leading an investment in one out of Australia.

Voly, a five-month-old Sydney-based startup that offers thousands of SKUs and promises deliveries in 15 minutes at a flat fee of A$2.99 ($2.14), has raised A$18 million (just under $13 million at today's rates) in a seed round of funding that it will be using to expand its business to cities and towns across the country.

In addition to Sequoia, by way of Sequoia Capital India, other investors in the round include Global Founders Capital (GFC) and Artesian Capital, an Australian firm; the latter two also previously backed Voly in a $1 million pre-seed round.

At a time when the instant grocery market is very crowded in certain regions like Europe -- where a number of local startups are coexisting and competing with some very heavily capitalised players with international ambitions like Gopuff, Gorillas, Flink and Getir -- Voly has picked a ripe moment to ramp up in Australia.

The market for groceries in the country is estimated to be worth some A$90 billion ($64.6 billion) annually, but while there are some services for delivering so-called "big basket" purchases that are typically made weekly, the field appears to be pretty open for those offering deliveries in under an hour.

"Instant delivery is still very revolutionary here," Mark Heath, the co-CEO and co-founder, said in an interview earlier.

"We were the country that got left behind by the other delivery startups," joked Thibault Henry, the other founder and CEO. "We are a breath of fresh air."

It currently offers some 2,000 SKUs and the plan is to grow that to 3,000, with groceries and essentials also complemented by modular shopping that mimics the concept of meal kits: A customer can select recipes based on preparation time, and then buy the ingredients needed to make them.

Heath said this has helped the company market itself not just to the younger, urban-dwelling millennials that typical are the early adopters of instant grocery services; but also working parents "who still want to cook tasty food for their families." Henry believes the typical Voly user will use its service several times a week.

That lack of competition could be one reason investors have been bullish on Voly; the other might be the track record of the founders.

Heath helped launch Uber in Australia heading up operations and logistics, and then he worked as the country manager for CloudKitchens. Henry, meanwhile founded and ran a last-mile refrigerated delivery startup, Balto Logistics, which racked up a long list of on-demand food delivery brands as customers.

"Australia's grocery market, which sees $90 billion in annual spends, is a large and profitable space that continues to be dominated by offline retail," said Abheek Anand, MD, Sequoia India, in a statement. "The Sequoia Capital India team was impressed by the strong consumer love for VOLY, their compelling value proposition, and an impressive team of repeat founders that has blitzscaled businesses in Australia before. With on-demand models traditionally scaling very successfully in the country, the decision to lead their seed round and help them scale their business across Australia was an easy one to make."

While Voly may be a very new and likely very small outfit -- it's not disclosing customer numbers but says that right now its growing at a rate of 100% each month -- it's indeed the collective experience and network that the two have that's helping them build their platform and establish supply chains that don't completely kill Voly on margins while still aiming to sell goods at retail, rather than marked-up, prices.

Another point of distinction in how Voly is growing is that it's choosing to make its drivers full-time employees rather than contractors. "That's our choice," Heath said. "Uber and DoorDash are gig economy companies. We've chosen a different model."

Recommended Stories

  • Why Medtronic Sank by 6% Today

    The company revealed it had received a warning letter from the FDA about one of its California facilities.

  • PNC shuttering 18 branches including one in Pittsburgh region; here's where

    PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is closing another 18 branches across eight states, according to regulatory filings that surfaced on Wednesday. Two are in Pennsylvania, including one in Millvale. The other is in Blue Bell, on the other side of the commonwealth.

  • Contribution Limits for IRAs, 401(k)s in 2022

    Contribution limits for IRAs, 401(k)s, and other plans can change from year to year due to cost-of-living adjustments. Here are the changes for 2022.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    Consumer prices rose 6.8% in November, as compared to the same month in 2020, according to data from the Labor Department released in December. U.S. inflation is now at a 39-year-high, and November marked the fifth month in a row that inflation was over 5%. Here’s what Warren Buffett has said over the decades. The Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, during a 2015 shareholder meeting, noted that: “The best businesses during inflation are the businesses that you buy once and then you don’t have to keep making capital investments subsequently,” while you should avoid “any business with heavy capital investment.”

  • Why one economist says the 401(k) is still not ‘a true retirement plan’

    Then-President Jimmy Carter signed a law in 1978 that changed retirement forever by introducing the 401(k), but one expert believes the benefit is "just now reaching full maturity."

  • Endo Announces Favorable Final Ruling in California State Court Opioid Trial

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) ("Endo") today announced that one of the first public nuisance cases filed against manufacturers of prescription opioid medications has ended with a California trial court issuing a final ruling that the defendants, including Endo's wholly-owned subsidiaries Endo Health Solutions Inc. (EHSI) and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EPI), are not liable.

  • U.S. to Blacklist DJI and Seven Other China Firms, FT Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China’s biggest chipmaker and several of its largest pharmaceutical firms sank on Wednesday on fears that Washington will slap investment and export sanctions against more companies. Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalWuxi Biologics Cayman Inc. tumbled

  • Soaring Food Prices Are Approaching a Peak, Cargill CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A food price surge propelled by supply chain snags, weather woes and pent-up demand is coming to an end, said the top executive of one of the world’s largest agricultural companies.Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be Fatal“We’re going to see some cresting and perhaps

  • XPeng CEO details 'explosion' of electric vehicle adoption in China

    The CEO of XPeng, a Chinese electric vehicle producer, lays out the factors that are driving massive EV adoption in China.

  • Unvaccinated Google employees could face termination next year

    Yahoo Finance Live's Zack Guzman and Akiko Fujita break down Google's announcement that employees will be terminated if they do not comply with its January 18 workplace vaccine mandate.

  • Biden Team Mulls New Clampdown on China’s Largest Chipmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering imposing tougher sanctions on China’s largest chipmaker, according to people familiar with the situation, building on an effort to limit the country’s access to advanced technology.Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe Na

  • FedEx doubles size of cargo hub at MIA, intends to hire hundreds

    Thanks to a dramatic increase in demand, FedEx has doubled the size of its Miami International Airport hub, installed the company's largest cold chain facility in that hub, and is looking to hire hundreds of people.

  • China EV, battery makers grapple with graphite squeeze

    Graphite, in both natural and synthetic forms, is used for the negative end of a lithium-ion battery, known as the anode. Around 70% of all graphite comes from China, and there are few viable alternatives for batteries. Chinese producers have their work cut out keeping up with global demand for graphite, which has surged along with rapid growth in the battery market in recent years. Top global EV battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) is "desperate" to secure supply of key ingredients such as graphite to keep up with rising orders, said a person with knowledge of the matter.

  • India could export 6 million T sugar despite WTO ruling -trade officials

    India could sell more than 6 million tonnes of sugar on the world market this year with a World Trade Organization ruling that it flouted the rules by offering export subsidies unlikely to have an impact on overseas sales, trade officials said. Robust sugar exports from the world's second biggest producer could keep a lid on global prices, which are currently trading near their highest level in 4-1/2 years because of lower output in top producer Brazil. On Tuesday, a World Trade Organization panel ruled in favour of Brazil, Australia and Guatemala in a trade dispute with India dating back to 2019 over sugar subsidies and asked New Delhi to conform with global rules.

  • Apple Scraps Office-Return Deadline Without Setting New Date

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., facing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases and a fast-spreading new variant, is delaying its corporate return-to-office deadline from Feb. 1 to a “date yet to be determined.” Most Read from BloombergCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?Zero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalEmployees were informed of the move via a mem

  • At Innovations Campus, Cerner leaves questions on future buildout, office value

    With 11 phases remaining to be completed on its massive proposed campus in south Kansas City, Cerner offered little in the way of specifics during a presentation Thursday. The company provided a five-year update on the heavily incentivized development to the Tax Increment Financing Commission of Kansas City.

  • Your 401(k) Is More Important Than You Think

    Not only are there strict rules about withdrawing 401(k) money prematurely, but your 401(k) could be the most valuable piece of your retirement income pie someday; most people do not have any other employer retirement plan. Today, they remain a popular choice for investors, as they offer a flexible, proven way to save for retirement. At the end of the second quarter of 2021 (the most recent data available), 66% of all Americans participating in retirement plans were invested in 401(k) plans, which held an estimated $7.3 trillion in assets, according to the Investment Company Institute. With traditional pensions becoming all but obsolete, increased pressure is on the 401(k) to do the heavy lifting for retirement.

  • 2 Best Stocks to Set You Up for Early Retirement

    American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a long-term play on the increasing use of data. The company is known primarily as a cellphone tower REIT, but it has recently announced a tender offer to acquire data center REIT CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR). The acquisition of CoreSite gives American Tower access to data centers, cloud access, and interconnection services in some of the biggest markets in the U.S. American Tower is part of what is more or less a duopoly as it relates to cellphone tower REITs.

  • Matterport CEO describes the business of digitizing properties

    Matterport CEO RJ Pittman joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the growth of Matterport since its IPO and how the company is helping bring digital retail shopping 3D.

  • Europe’s Gas Is Pricier Than Ever Relative to U.S. Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas has never been more expensive relative to U.S. supplies amid a spiraling Old World energy crisis as winter descends across the northern hemisphere. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalBenchmark Dutch gas futures were almost $40 per million Br