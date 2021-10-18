U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

Vomaris Announces First Patient Enrollment in Study on Effects of Bioelectric Wound Care in Hidradenitis Suppurativa

·3 min read

Vomaris and University of Miami Health System collaborate to Evaluate V. Dox™ Technology's Ability to Improve Healing Following HS Surgical Procedure

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vomaris Innovations, Inc. announces the first patient enrollment in a study using its bioelectric antimicrobial wound care technology following surgical treatment for Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS).

Patented V.Dox&#x002122; Technology (PRNewsfoto/Vomaris Innovations, Inc.)
Patented V.Dox™ Technology (PRNewsfoto/Vomaris Innovations, Inc.)

About HS
HS is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that affects 1-4% of the global population. It occurs more often in women than men and is characterized by recurring pus-filled skin abscesses that drain and can develop tunnels under the skin. This results in pain, scarring and suffering that is both physical and emotional. Because HS most commonly occurs in areas where skin rubs together, such as the armpits, groin, buttocks and breasts, it presents unique treatment challenges.

Current treatments are aimed at managing lesions and their symptoms, trying to reduce recurrence and scarring, and coping with the associated psychological impact. Unfortunately, no one treatment is universally effective and there is no cure for HS. When tunnels develop under the skin, a surgical procedure called deroofing is commonly done. While this removes painful lesions and preserves the surrounding tissue, it leaves large open wounds.

The Study
This randomized study aims to determine if Vomaris's bioelectric wound dressings, powered by V. Dox Technology, can improve healing rate and reduce signs of inflammation following deroofing procedures. It is being conducted at the University of Miami, and is led by Hadar Lev-Tov, MD, MAS, assistant professor at the Dr. Phillip Frost Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine.

According to Dr. Lev-Tov, "Patients with HS suffer tremendously and are in desperate need of well-validated treatment solutions. We are excited about the possibility of using a simple electricity-generating product to reduce inflammation, reduce infection risk without antibiotics, and speed healing. If results are positive this could be an important advancement in HS care."

About V.Dox Technology
V.Dox Technology is a proprietary pattern of embedded microcell batteries that wirelessly generate electricity in the presence of moisture. Studies have shown that application of an external electric field (such as those generated by V.Dox Technology) can have an anti-inflammatory effect by altering cellular pathways responsible for inflammation. Studies have also shown that V.Dox Technology kills a broad-spectrum of microbes, including multidrug-resistant and biofilm-forming bacteria, and accelerates cell migration (which is required for healing). Both attributes may prove valuable for HS patients because inflammation, bacteria and bacterial biofilm play a well-recognized role in the healing and recurrence of HS lesions.

"This is an underserved patient population that deserves to be addressed. We are hopeful that results from this trial will provide the evidence needed to give HS patients around the world a valuable new treatment option", said Mike Nagel, President and CEO of Vomaris.

About Vomaris
Vomaris Innovations, Inc. (www.vomaris.com) is a privately held medical device company specializing in bioelectric technology that is redefining infection control and wound healing. Vomaris's patented V.Dox Technology powers antimicrobial products for the wound and incisional care markets. The impact of V.Dox Technology has been validated in 25 peer reviewed publications to date. It is FDA cleared and commercially available under the brand name Procellera® Antimicrobial Wound Dressings.

Vomaris and V.Dox and respective logos, and Procellera are registered trademarks of Vomaris Innovations, Inc.

Media Contact:
Mary Maijer
Chief Commercial Officer
mary.maijer@vomaris.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vomaris-announces-first-patient-enrollment-in-study-on-effects-of-bioelectric-wound-care-in-hidradenitis-suppurativa-301402481.html

SOURCE Vomaris Innovations, Inc.

