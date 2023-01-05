U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

The Vomela Companies Adds Total Graphics to its C2 Imaging Canadian Division

·1 min read

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -- The Vomela Companies of St. Paul, Minnesota, announced the acquisition of Total Graphics Inc. of Burnaby, B.C. The acquired business will be combined with C2 Imaging Canada ULC, an affiliate of Vomela.

The Vomela Companies of St. Paul, Minnesota, announced the acquisition of Total Graphics Inc. of Burnaby, B.C. The acquired business will be combined with C2 Imaging Canada ULC, an affiliate of Vomela. (PRNewsfoto/The Vomela Companies)
C2 Imaging has had operations in Vancouver, B.C., since 1986.This acquisition allows C2 Imaging the opportunity to strengthen current operations in the Canadian market. Vomela President and CEO Mark Auth stated, "As a full-service provider of retail graphics and custom display graphics, Total Graphics' capabilities align well with our current retail offerings in Canada and strengthen our North American footprint. This is a natural fit; we work with many of the same vendors and service many of the same markets."

"After 31 years as owner of Total Graphics, I feel fortunate to transition the company into the capable hands of C2 Imaging and Vomela. I've admired the success and growth of The Vomela Companies over the years and am confident that this acquisition will provide both value and greater opportunities for staff and clients in the future," stated Murray Todd, Total Graphics President and Owner.

The Vomela Companies

The Vomela Companies are a full-service specialty graphics provider capable of producing a wide variety of promotional, store décor, event, fleet, OEM, commercial, and transportation graphics. The company employs more than 1,300 people in 21 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Contact:
Teri Mascotti
The Vomela Companies
teri.mascotti@vomela.com
651-523-9673

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-vomela-companies-adds-total-graphics-to-its-c2-imaging-canadian-division-301713953.html

SOURCE The Vomela Companies

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/05/c4098.html

