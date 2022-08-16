U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

The Vomela Companies adds Visual Impact to its growing family of brands

·1 min read

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 75 years, The Vomela Companies today announced that it has acquired Visual Impact LLC, located in Blaine, MN.

Celebrating 75 years, The Vomela Companies today announced that it has acquired Visual Impact LLC, located in Blaine, MN. (PRNewsfoto/The Vomela Companies)
"As a full-service provider in Out of Home Advertising, Retail, Hospitality and Events" said Vomela President and CEO Mark Auth. "Visual Impact capabilities align well with Vomela's current offerings and strengthen our ability to deliver branded experiences to a growing portfolio of clients."

The Vomela Companies

The Vomela Companies are a full-service specialty graphics provider capable of producing a wide variety of promotional, store décor, event, fleet, OEM, commercial, and transportation graphics. The company employs more than 1,400 people in 23 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Contact:
Teri Mascotti
The Vomela Companies
teri.mascotti@vomela.com
651-523-9673

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-vomela-companies-adds-visual-impact-to-its-growing-family-of-brands-301606688.html

SOURCE The Vomela Companies

