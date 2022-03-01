U.S. markets closed

VOMOS Created the Travel Industry’s First Vertical Provider of International Premium Travel

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / VOMOS, a global service provider and technology company, has rebranded itself and created the travel industry's first vertical provider of international premium travel. This tech-enabled premium marketplace of vetted and verified experience providers helps users easily locate and reserve private jets, premium housing, yacht charters, exotic cars, and ground transportation through a voluminous and extensive selection. VOMOS incorporates the best attributes of single market verticals like Turo, Airbnb, WheelsUp, and Yachtlife and places them all in one easy-to-use platform. The team at VOMOS is composed of industry experts with over twenty years of experience.

"VOMOS is on a mission to simplify the way travelers search, find, and book premium travel experiences. What many people don't realize is that our services are not catered solely for wealthy people, celebrities, and star athletes. Although that's a large makeup of our client base, we also service aspirational travelers seeking one-off premium experiences and accommodations," stated Mark McNeil, founder of VOMOS. "Our offerings can also be very affordable for group excursions and cost-sharing situations. With our user-friendly platform and extensive inventory of options, VOMOS is helping to make international premium travel more accessible."

Recently, VOMOS has been recognized for being one of the top 10 fastest-growing companies in the region. The company has also been featured in many national publications such as Forbes, Black Enterprise, Barron's, and more. For the first time ever, people can have access to booking private aviation, yacht charters, vacation homes, exotic cars, and luxury ground transportation, all within the palm of their hand with the recently released VOMOS mobile app. The company's professionally curated database currently features over 5,000 premium travel options for travelers to choose from.

For more information about VOMOS, go to www.vomos.com.

Media Details
Website URL: AscendAgency.com
Company Name: Ascend Agency
Email address: Contact@AscendAgency.com
Country: USA

SOURCE: VOMOS



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691030/VOMOS-Created-the-Travel-Industrys-First-Vertical-Provider-of-International-Premium-Travel

