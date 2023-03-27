U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

Vonage Announces AI Acceleration Suite to Simplify and Democratize Intelligent App Development

PR Newswire
·5 min read

Portfolio of AI-powered, Low-Code/No-Code Components Drives Business Productivity and Customer Engagement

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has launched the Vonage AI Acceleration Suite, a portfolio of AI-capable, low-code/no-code programmable components that speed and simplify the development of applications that deliver smarter solutions to drive business productivity and better experiences and engagements. Integrating Vonage Communications APIs for voice, video, SMS and messaging, the AI Acceleration Suite allows businesses and developers to rapidly deploy rich, omnichannel customer journeys that use the power of AI and customer data to incorporate intelligence and automation into their customer experience applications.

New Vonage logo (PRNewsfoto/Vonage)
The need for new, intelligent applications is accelerating as organizations look to enhance digital engagement for every stakeholder (customer, agent, and employee) to address each unique use case. This, coupled with an overwhelming demand for developers in an increasingly competitive landscape, has resulted in the rise of a new community of non-developers or "citizen developers," who are looking to create applications easily and quickly - or turbo charge existing applications with real-time communications and seamless digital experiences.

"To meet evolving customer needs - and demand - for better ways to connect across channels of choice, enterprises today are looking for solutions that speed and simplify the development of intelligent, AI-powered customer experience applications," said Savinay Berry, EVP, Product & Engineering for Vonage. "Vonage AI Acceleration Suite enables businesses to create better outcomes and enhance productivity with AI processing and programmable solutions that are essential for developers and non-developers alike to meet this growing demand for simpler and faster methods of application development to create a better overall customer journey."

The Vonage AI Acceleration Suite includes:

  • AI Studio: Originally launched in September 2022, the award-winning AI Studio is a low-code/no-code solution that enables smart customer conversations in multiple languages, incorporating natural-language understanding (NLU) and machine learning (ML) capabilities using AI. Recent updates to AI Studio have expanded the scale of conversation building, with the ability to integrate with any web chat UI and to send and receive media images, video, files and more. Additional updates include a native Salesforce integration providing management of Salesforce records, while facilitating a 360-degree view of customers' history and preferences, an Audience API & UI where AI Studio integrates with additional CRM platforms in a frictionless manner, as well as live agent routing.

  • Proactive Connect: Announced in March 2023, Vonage Proactive Connect enables two-way, one-to-one, personalized omnichannel conversations at scale. With a low-code dashboard interface, this highly-scalable API for bulk two-way communications across SMS, MMS, social messaging and voice channels, enables personalized customer engagement supported by auto-responses, or connected through AI Studio conversation flows, or connection to live contact center agents, creating better engagement for enhanced customer journeys.

  • Meetings API: Also announced in March 2023, Vonage Meetings API delivers global, customizable video conferencing capabilities - including screen share, whiteboarding, chat, reactions, recording and more - in a low-code/no-code solution - enhancing interactions by integrating visual engagement directly into the user experience and workflows without the need for developer expertise.

"Consumers today are looking for seamless, simple and sensational communications experiences within their preferred applications and channels, but creating these from the ground up is costly, time-consuming and challenging – especially for businesses that don't have large teams of developers and AI experts to rely on," said Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO, Aragon Research. "With the capabilities enabled by the AI Acceleration Suite of products across omnichannel messaging, video conferencing, and more, Vonage is up for the challenge."

Lead management software company Interaktiv had a rapidly growing call center that required the use of bots and AI-powered virtual assistants to enable agents to make calls, and send personalized email and text messages across their social messaging application in real time. With the Vonage AI Acceleration Suite, Interaktiv leveraged the low-code/no-code components needed to provide a user-friendly interface through which anyone on their team can create useful apps and bots to help drive customer engagement.

"At Interaktiv, low-code/no-code solutions like Vonage AI Studio has enabled us to create bots to manage interactions with our customers on social messaging platforms, using a simple visual development approach instead of more complex route that can require thousands of lines of code," said Ernesto Orozco, CEO at Interaktiv. "With Vonage AI Acceleration Suite, onboarding of AI Studio was simple - my team did not need a lot of training time and could follow the documentation available online to experiment and scale up the conversation flow design, decreasing time to market and reducing costs."

Vonage AI Acceleration Suite solutions can be used together, or flexibly in different combinations, or individually according to application need. In addition, developers extend use cases and build specialized applications on top of AI Acceleration Suite solutions with open access to Vonage communications APIs for voice, video, SMS and messaging.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Vonage

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vonage-announces-ai-acceleration-suite-to-simplify-and-democratize-intelligent-app-development-301781718.html

SOURCE Vonage

