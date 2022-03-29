U.S. markets open in 1 hour

Vonage Receives 5-Star Rating in 2022 CRN® Partner Program Guide for Third Consecutive Year

·3 min read
In this article:
HOLMDEL, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has achieved the prestigious 5-Star Rating by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.

New Vonage logo (PRNewsfoto/Vonage)
New Vonage logo (PRNewsfoto/Vonage)

CRN's annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The 5-star rating is achieved only by select vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."

The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

"We are honored to be recognized by CRN with a 5-Star rating for the third year in a row," said Jim Regan, Vonage Channel Chief. "This accolade is testament to Vonage's commitment to accelerating the world's ability to connect by enabling next-generation communications that are more flexible, intelligent and personal, helping our partners to better serve customers now and well into the future."

With Jim Regan at the helm as Channel Chief, Vonage introduced a redesigned Channel Partner Program, and a new Partner Experience Portal in 2021 as a part of Vonage Accelerate, the Company's overarching strategic growth initiative to accelerate and amplify focus, investments and efforts in the Channel. These enhanced capabilities are driving the continued success of channel partners across the globe, providing a better path to growth and richer benefits to its growing partner community by empowering them to create successful customer outcomes, accelerate their business growth and expand their revenue potential.

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com.

About Vonage
Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vonage-receives-5-star-rating-in-2022-crn-partner-program-guide-for-third-consecutive-year-301512613.html

SOURCE Vonage

