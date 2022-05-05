Vonage Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Vonage Holdings Corp

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vonage Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $359 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year Consumer revenue of $62 million, a decrease of 19% year-over-year Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) revenue of $296 million, an increase of 16% year-over-year VCP Service revenue of $284 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year API revenue of $162 million, an increase of 28% year-over-year Unified Communications & Contact Center Service revenue of $123 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year

Consolidated Net Loss of $17 million, a decrease of $17 million from the prior year

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $44 million, a decrease of $4 million from the prior year VCP Adjusted EBITDA of $2 million, an increase of $4 million from the prior year Consumer Adjusted EBITDA of $42 million, a decrease of $8 million from the prior year



Vonage will not host a conference call to discuss its results for the first quarter 2022 or provide financial guidance for the second quarter or full year 2022 due to the previously announced proposed acquisition of Vonage by Ericsson.

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq:VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer below to Table 3 for a reconciliation to GAAP net loss.





VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.

TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Statement of Operations Data: Service, access and product revenues $ 344,852 $ 350,167 $ 314,793 USF revenues 13,976 16,138 18,107 Total revenues 358,828 366,305 332,900 Operating Expenses: Service, access and product cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization of $17,679, $16,895, and $13,647, respectively) 168,409 174,923 138,680 USF cost of revenues 13,976 16,138 18,107 Sales and marketing 78,878 80,702 81,474 Engineering and development 20,760 19,961 20,360 General and administrative 70,456 70,164 44,933 Depreciation and amortization 25,195 23,572 20,417 377,674 385,460 323,971 (loss) Income from operations (18,846 ) (19,155 ) 8,929 Other Income (Expense): Interest expense (3,653 ) (6,924 ) (7,298 ) Other income (expense), net 511 1,119 174 (3,142 ) (5,805 ) (7,124 ) (Loss) Income before income tax (21,988 ) (24,960 ) 1,805 Income tax benefit (expense) 4,866 2,809 (2,181 ) Net loss $ (17,122 ) $ (22,151 ) $ (376 ) Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.09 ) $ — Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 254,666 252,791 249,638





VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.

TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA - (Continued)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Statement of Cash Flow Data: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 40,871 $ 25,304 $ 47,318 Net cash used in investing activities (20,417 ) (20,735 ) (16,480 ) Net cash used in financing activities (24,073 ) (33,030 ) (21,019 ) Capital expenditures, acquisition of intangible assets net of proceeds on sale of intangible assets, acquisition and development of software assets (20,417 ) (13,735 ) (16,480 )





March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,719 $ 18,342 Restricted cash 2,172 1,967 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 145,895 147,622 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,728 37,388 Deferred customer acquisition costs, current and non-current 101,697 101,403 Property and equipment, net 20,155 24,334 Goodwill 612,214 615,134 Operating lease right of use assets 32,221 31,855 Software, net 110,707 106,516 Intangible assets, net 149,199 161,134 Deferred tax assets 121,996 109,087 Other assets 32,753 33,362 Total assets $ 1,382,456 $ 1,388,144 Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 232,031 $ 226,497 Operating lease liabilities, current and non-current 45,021 43,056 Deferred revenue, current 53,978 61,420 Total notes payable, net and indebtedness under revolving credit facility, including current portion 130,500 130,500 Convertible senior notes, net 340,620 305,609 Other liabilities 5,006 3,341 Total liabilities $ 807,156 $ 770,423 Total stockholders' equity $ 575,300 $ 617,721





VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.

TABLE 2. SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED OPERATING DATA

(Dollars in thousands, except per line amounts)

(unaudited)

The table below includes summarized income statement information that our management uses to measure the operating performance of the Vonage Communications Platform focused portion of our business:

Vonage Communications Platform Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Statement of Operations Data: Service, access and product revenues $ 289,662 $ 292,699 $ 249,040 USF revenues 6,748 7,403 6,414 Total revenues 296,410 300,102 255,454 Operating Expenses: Service, access and product cost of revenues excluding depreciation and amortization 160,629 167,062 129,643 USF cost of revenues 6,748 7,403 6,414 Sales and marketing 77,723 77,362 77,824 Engineering and development 20,228 19,173 19,523 General and administrative 65,565 66,720 40,768 Depreciation and amortization 25,054 23,412 20,080 355,947 361,132 294,252 Loss from operations $ (59,537 ) $ (61,030 ) $ (38,798 )





The table below includes revenues and cost of revenues that our management uses to measure the growth and operating performance of the Vonage Communications Platform focused portion of our business:

Vonage Communications Platform Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Revenues: Service revenues $ 284,198 $ 286,820 $ 240,442 Access and product revenues(1) 5,464 5,879 8,598 Service, access and product revenues excluding USF 289,662 292,699 249,040 USF revenues 6,748 7,403 6,414 Total revenues $ 296,410 $ 300,102 $ 255,454 Cost of Revenues: Service cost of revenues(2) $ 150,427 $ 158,013 $ 120,017 Access and product cost of revenues(1) 10,202 9,049 9,626 Service, access and product cost of revenues excluding USF 160,629 167,062 129,643 USF cost of revenues 6,748 7,403 6,414 Total cost of revenues $ 167,377 $ 174,465 $ 136,057 Service margin % 47.1 % 44.9 % 50.1 % Gross margin % excluding USF (Service, access and product margin %) 44.5 % 42.9 % 47.9 % Gross margin % 43.5 % 41.9 % 46.7 %





(1) Includes customer premise equipment, access, and shipping and handling. (2) Excludes depreciation and amortization of $17,538, $16,735, and $13,310 for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.





The table below includes key operating data that our management uses to measure the growth and operating performance of the Vonage Communications Platform focused portion of our business:

Vonage Communications Platform Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Service revenue per customer $ 677 $ 678 $ 582 Vonage Communications Platform service revenue churn 0.6 % 0.5 % 0.5 %

The table below includes summarized income statement information that our management uses to measure the operating performance of the Consumer focused portion of our business:

Consumer Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Statement of Operations Data: Service , access and product revenues $ 55,190 $ 57,468 $ 65,753 USF revenues 7,228 8,735 11,693 Total revenues 62,418 66,203 77,446 Operating Expenses: Service, access and product cost of revenues excluding depreciation and amortization 7,780 7,861 9,037 USF cost of revenues 7,228 8,735 11,693 Sales and marketing 1,155 3,340 3,650 Engineering and development 532 788 837 General and administrative 4,891 3,444 4,165 Depreciation and amortization 141 160 337 21,727 24,328 29,719 Income from operations $ 40,691 $ 41,875 $ 47,727





The table below includes revenues and cost of revenues that our management uses to measure the growth and operating performance of the Consumer focused portion of our business:

Consumer Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Revenues: Service revenues $ 55,132 $ 57,405 $ 65,697 Access and product revenues(1) 58 63 56 Service, access and product revenues excluding USF 55,190 57,468 65,753 USF revenues 7,228 8,735 11,693 Total revenues $ 62,418 $ 66,203 $ 77,446 Cost of Revenues: Service cost of revenues(2) $ 7,228 $ 7,436 $ 8,513 Access and product cost of revenues(1) 552 425 524 Service, access and product cost of revenues excluding USF 7,780 7,861 9,037 USF cost of revenues 7,228 8,735 11,693 Total cost of revenues $ 15,008 $ 16,596 $ 20,730 Service margin % 86.9 % 87.0 % 87.0 % Gross margin % excluding USF (Service, access and product margin %) 85.9 % 86.3 % 86.3 % Gross margin % 76.0 % 74.9 % 73.2 %

(1) Includes customer premise equipment and shipping and handling. (2) Excludes depreciation and amortization of $141, $160, $337 for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.





The table below includes key operating data that our management uses to measure the growth and operating performance of the Consumer focused portion of our business:

Consumer Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Average monthly revenues per line $ 27.23 $ 27.82 $ 29.05 Subscriber lines (at period end) 749,108 779,179 867,243 Customer churn 1.6 % 1.4 % 1.9 %





VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.

TABLE 3. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND TO ADJUSTED EBITDA MINUS CAPEX

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Net loss $ (17,122 ) $ (22,151 ) $ (376 ) Interest expense 3,653 6,924 7,298 Income tax (4,866 ) (2,809 ) 2,181 Depreciation and amortization 25,195 23,572 20,417 Amortization of costs to implement cloud computing arrangements 1,175 840 896 EBITDA 8,035 6,376 30,416 Share-based expense 29,042 32,325 14,566 Acquisition related transaction and integration costs 1,744 10,120 — Exit activities - severance and lease abandonment (1) 2,103 — 1,294 Other non-recurring items (2) 3,135 916 1,891 Adjusted EBITDA 44,059 49,737 48,167 Consumer Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,893 $ 43,297 $ 50,013 VCP Adjusted EBITDA 2,166 6,440 (1,846 ) Adjusted EBITDA 44,059 49,737 48,167 Less: Capital expenditures (2,773 ) (2,214 ) (2,553 ) Intangible assets (21 ) (62 ) (62 ) Acquisition and development of software assets (17,623 ) (11,459 ) (13,865 ) Adjusted EBITDA Minus Capex $ 23,642 $ 36,002 $ 31,687

(1) Exit activities - severance and lease abandonment relate to the Company's business-wide optimization and alignment project initiated in 2020 which included employee related exits and further facility exit costs executed upon as part of the overall project. (2) Other non-recurring items principally include certain litigation charges including defense costs, acquisition related consideration accounted for as compensation, long term incentive award and other non-recurring project costs such as the review of the Consumer business.







VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.

TABLE 4. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET (LOSS) INCOME TO

NET INCOME EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Net loss $ (17,122 ) $ (22,151 ) $ (376 ) Amortization of acquisition - related intangibles 9,483 10,823 10,794 Amortization of costs to implement cloud computing arrangements 1,175 840 896 Amortization of debt discount — 3,402 3,261 Acquisition related transaction and integration costs 1,744 10,120 — Exit activities - severance and lease abandonment (1) 2,103 — 1,294 Other non-recurring items (2) 3,135 916 1,891 Tax effect on adjusting items (4,586 ) (6,787 ) (4,715 ) Net (loss) income excluding adjustments $ (4,068 ) $ (2,837 ) $ 13,045 Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.09 ) $ — Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 254,666 252,791 249,638 (Loss) Income per common share, excluding adjustments: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.05 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.05 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 254,666 252,791 249,638 Diluted 254,666 252,791 259,031

(1) Exit activities - severance and lease abandonment relate to the Company's business-wide optimization and alignment project initiated in 2020 which included employee related exits and further facility exit costs executed upon as part of the overall project. (2) Other non-recurring items principally include certain litigation charges including defense costs, acquisition related consideration accounted for as compensation, long term incentive award and other non-recurring project costs such as the review of the Consumer business.







VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.

TABLE 5. FREE CASH FLOW

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 40,871 $ 25,304 $ 47,318 Less: Capital expenditures (2,773 ) (2,214 ) (2,553 ) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets, net of payment for intangible assets (21 ) (62 ) (62 ) Acquisition and development of software assets (17,623 ) (11,459 ) (13,865 ) Free cash flow $ 20,454 $ 11,569 $ 30,838





VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP.

TABLE 6. RECONCILIATION OF INDEBTEDNESS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES TO NET DEBT

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Notes payable and indebtedness under revolving credit facility, net of current maturities $ 130,500 $ 130,500 Convertible senior notes, net 340,620 305,609 Unamortized discount on debt 4,380 3,919 Unamortized debt related costs — 35,472 Gross debt 475,500 475,500 Less: Unrestricted cash 15,719 18,342 Net debt $ 459,781 $ 457,158





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by Regulation G adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, including: adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA less Capex, adjusted net income, constant currency, net debt (cash), and free cash flow.

Adjusted EBITDA

Vonage uses adjusted EBITDA as a principal indicator of the operating performance of its business.

Vonage defines adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income (loss) before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, share-based expense, amortization of costs to implement cloud computing arrangements, acquisition related transaction and integration costs, exit activities - severance and lease abandonment, and other non-recurring items.

Vonage believes that adjusted EBITDA permits a comparative assessment of its operating performance, relative to its performance based on its GAAP results, while isolating the effects of interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, which may vary from period to period without any correlation to underlying operating performance; of share-based expense, which is a non-cash expense that also varies from period to period; of one-time acquisition related transaction and integration costs, exit activities - severance and lease abandonment, and other non-recurring items. Exit activities - severance and lease abandonment relate to the Company's business-wide optimization and alignment project initiated in 2020 which included employee related exits and further facility exit costs executed upon as part of the overall project. Other non-recurring items principally include certain litigation charges including defense costs, acquisition related consideration accounted for as compensation, long term incentive award and other non-recurring project costs such as the review of the Consumer business. The items excluded from adjusted EBITDA are not separately evaluated for each reportable operating segment.

The Company provides information relating to its adjusted EBITDA so that investors have the same data that the Company employs in assessing its overall operations. The Company believes that trends in its adjusted EBITDA are valuable indicators of the operating performance of the Company on a consolidated basis.

The Company does not reconcile its forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to the corresponding GAAP measure of net income because stock-based compensation expense and other non-recurring items cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time as they may be significantly impacted by future events, the timing and nature of which cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted EBITDA less Capex

Vonage uses adjusted EBITDA less Capex as an indicator of the operating performance of its business. The Company provides information relating to its adjusted EBITDA less Capex so that investors have the same data that the Company employs in assessing its overall operations. The Company believes that trends in its Adjusted EBITDA less Capex are valuable indicators of the operating performance of the Company on a consolidated basis because they provide our investors with insight into current performance and period-to-period performance.

Adjusted net income

Vonage defines adjusted net income, as GAAP net income (loss) excluding amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, amortization of costs to implement cloud computing arrangements, acquisition related transaction and integration costs, amortization of debt discount, exit activities - severance and lease abandonment, other non-recurring items and tax effect on adjusting items.

The Company believes that excluding these items will assist investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance and in better understanding its results of operations as amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is a non-cash item, one-time acquisition related transaction and integration costs, exit activities - severance and lease abandonment, other non-recurring items, and tax effect on adjusting items are not reflective of operating performance. Exit activities - severance and lease abandonment relate to the Company's business-wide optimization and alignment project initiated in 2020 which included employee related exits and further facility exit costs executed upon as part of the overall project. Other non-recurring items principally include certain litigation charges including defense costs, acquisition related consideration accounted for as compensation, long term incentive award and other non-recurring project costs such as the review of the Consumer business.

Constant Currency

Vonage reviews its results of operations on both an as reported and on a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period local currency financial results using the prior period exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our prior period reported results.

Net debt (cash)

Vonage defines net debt (cash) as indebtedness under revolving credit facility, convertible senior notes, discount on debt, and debt related costs less unrestricted cash.

Vonage uses net debt (cash) as a measure of assessing leverage, as it reflects the gross debt under the Company's credit agreements and capital leases less cash available to repay such amounts. The Company believes that net cash is also a factor that first parties consider in valuing the Company.

Free cash flow

Vonage defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures, purchase of intangible assets, and acquisition and development of software assets.

Vonage considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management about the amount of cash generated by the business that, after the acquisition of equipment and software, can be used by Vonage for debt service and strategic opportunities. Free cash flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since the Company has certain non-discretionary obligations such as debt service that are not deducted from the measure.

The non-GAAP financial measures used by Vonage may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in accounting policies and items excluded or included in the adjustments, which limits its usefulness as a comparative measure. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Safe Harbor Statement

