U.S. markets open in 8 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,596.50
    -5.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,821.00
    +20.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,977.00
    -58.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,671.40
    +1.60 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.61
    +2.12 (+2.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.21 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9796
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    -3.7470 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.62
    -31.84 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1094
    -0.0072 (-0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9430
    +0.2140 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,128.27
    -186.41 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.93
    -8.50 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,084.61
    +147.40 (+0.57%)
     

Vontier Completes Acquisition of Invenco

·2 min read

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vontier Corporation ("Vontier") announced today that it completed its previously announced acquisition of Invenco, a leading global provider of open platform retailing and payment hardware and software solutions. Invenco will function as part of Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR), an operating company within the Mobility Technologies platform, to help expand their software-enabled workflow solutions and subscription business model.

Vontier Completes Acquisition of Invenco (PRNewsfoto/Gilbarco Veeder-Root)
Vontier Completes Acquisition of Invenco (PRNewsfoto/Gilbarco Veeder-Root)

As one of the leading suppliers of retailing and payment solutions to the convenience retail industry worldwide, Invenco's innovative, modern, and highly secure solutions are well positioned to enable retailers to solve for dynamic needs and innovate for different energy futures, digital payments, and consumer services.

This acquisition accelerates our digital strategy and better positions us to serve our customers' growing demand for secure, digitally agile software systems," said Mark Morelli, Vontier's chief executive officer. At the same time, it also delivers on our goal to move up the technology stack, expand our recurring revenue base, and accelerate growth in high-growth markets."

"We are excited to welcome Invenco to the Vontier family," said Aaron Saak, President, Gilbarco Veeder-Root. "Invenco immediately enhances GVR's retail and payment solutions capabilities to deliver on both existing and key emerging market trends. Invenco's secure, cloud-based open architecture software platform allows fast, low-cost integration while improving customers' digital agility. Combining Invenco's disruptive technology platforms with our strong direct channel presence creates a compelling market-leading position to deliver innovative products and solutions for our customers."

Invenco has made significant investments to accelerate its transformation from hardware to software aligning with Vontier's evolution to an industrial technology company with software enabled workflows. Vontier remains at the forefront of solving next-generation mobility and transportation challenges. With Invenco's forward-looking technology Vontier will continue delivering smart, sustainable solutions for its stakeholders, customers and consumers world-wide.

About Vontier

Vontier is a global industrial technology company at the forefront of solving next-gen mobility and transportation challenges. Guided by the Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to our customers, Vontier delivers smart, sustainable solutions to create a better world.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges and fleet management systems.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1912500/Gilbarco_Veeder_Root.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vontier-completes-acquisition-of-invenco-301638444.html

SOURCE Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's boss is atypical. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.

  • ‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom. The firm’s global market strategist believes the Fed’s hawkish stance has left stocks “very oversold,” and while inflation remains persistently high

  • It’s Time to Buy Tech Again. Here Are 20 Stocks to Start With.

    The bear market in software stocks has already lasted far longer than the typical decline, according to MoffettNathanson,

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Bear Market Eyes Third Leg Down; Record Tesla Deliveries Fall Short

    Futures rise with the bear market at lows. Tesla deliveries hit a record in Q3, but fell well short of Q3 views. China EV makers reported too.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years – Or Sooner

    The stock market sell-off of 2022 led to a sharp decline in the value of some high-profile names that once traded at (or near) the eye-popping market cap of $1 trillion. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are two big tech names that became trillion-dollar companies before the broad market sell-off dented their market caps significantly. Tesla, for instance, currently has a market cap of $840 billion.

  • Get Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A crisis of confidence in the outlook for the UK’s finances was the latest trigger for risk aversion, helping drag the S&P 500 Index to an almost two-year low. Yet with investor sentiment in the gutter and the Bank of England vowing to open the checkbook to prop up its bond market, could another equities bear-market rally be in the cards?Julian Emanuel says so. The chief equity and quantitative strategist at Evercore ISI joined the “What Goes Up” podcast to talk about how he’s mak

  • Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence

    The Bank of England has been liaising with Swiss authorities after an attempt by Credit Suisse to calm nerves instead stoked fears of further turbulence in the financial system.

  • Tesla Deliveries Set a Record. Shares Should Fall.

    Tesla delivered about 344,000 vehicles in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street estimates. Tesla blamed cars in transit.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests

    If this indicator, which has called bear market bottoms before, is accurate, the stock market would have a lot further to fall.

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Altria Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:MO) recent US$2.3b drop adds to long-term losses

    Every investor in Altria Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 60...

  • Insiders may be rethinking their US$1.1m The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) investment now that the company has lost US$6.0b in value

    The recent price decline of 7.8% in The Boeing Company's ( NYSE:BA ) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought...

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL), Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD), and Lennar (NYSE: LEN) -- fell 6%, 29%, and 3%, respectively, averaging out to a 12.7% decline. The country's most valuable company by market cap -- the only one currently perched above $2 trillion in value -- proved mortal last week.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The recent bear market has considerably reduced the appeal of most stocks. With many growth stocks down 75% or more from their highs, investors have increasingly looked to other investment vehicles. Three discounted tech stocks that would make great permanent additions to your portfolio are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).

  • A $1 Trillion Burden Looms For World Borrowers Refinancing Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Governments and companies around the world are facing unprecedented costs to refinance bonds, a burden that’s set to deepen fissures in debt markets and expose more vulnerabilities among weaker borrowers. A corporate treasurer or finance minister looking to issue new notes now would likely have to pay interest that’s about 156 basis points higher on average than the coupons on existing securities, after that gap surged to a record in recent days. That all adds up to about $1.01 tr

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. MarineMax Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Got $1,000? 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    Dividend stocks are a must-have for any investor's portfolio in any market environment. With extreme volatility shaking the markets currently and stocks across sectors seeing share prices rise and fall from one day to the next, investing in quality companies with a commitment to paying and raising their dividends can provide peace of mind and maximize your portfolio returns, even in uncertain times. Let's take a look at two powerhouse dividend stocks you can buy and hold for decades if you have $1,000 to invest in the market right now.

  • Why Royal Caribbean and Carnival Stock Will Recover

    Yes, Carnival reported a bigger-than-expected loss but in this case, unlike taking a cruise, it's the destination not the journey for the cruise lines.

  • Top 12 Data Center Companies in the USA

    In this article, we will take a look at 12 of the top data center companies in the US. If you want to see some more of the US’s top data center companies, go directly to Top 5 Data Center Companies in the USA. As the world becomes more digital, data growth is accelerating and […]