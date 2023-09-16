Vontier (NYSE:VNT) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Vontier (NYSE:VNT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Vontier:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$575m ÷ (US$4.2b - US$846m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Vontier has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Electronic industry.

In the above chart we have measured Vontier's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Vontier.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Vontier doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 17% from 22% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Vontier's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 55% over the last year. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Vontier (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

