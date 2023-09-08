VOO And SPY Up, IVV And VGT Down - ETF Winners And Losers: Large-Cap Fund Flows

We performed a screening of large-cap ETFs - defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) over $10 billion - to determine what funds had the largest change in net assets on the week, according to data from etfdb.com. Only non-leveraged funds were considered.

Winners

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: VOO)

VOO added $3.49 billion in net assets over the trailing week.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF invests in stocks in the S&P 500 Index, representing 500 of the largest U.S. companies. Its goal is to closely track the index’s return, which is considered a gauge of overall U.S. stock returns. It has a slightly lower expense ratio than its older cousin, SPY.

VOO has $337.85 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.03%. The fund has holdings in 1000 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 38.75% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) making up 7.72% and 6.82% of the fund, respectively.

VOO has added $30.59 billion in net assets YTD.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY)

SPY added $2.1 billion in net assets over the trailing week.

Launched in January 1993, SPY was the very first exchange traded fund listed in the US. The fund seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index, a diversified large cap U.S. index that holds companies across all eleven GICS sectors.

SPY has $411.09 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.09%. The fund has holdings in 1000 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 39.29% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) making up 7.19% and 6.51% of the fund, respectively.

SPY has lost $4.14 billion in net assets YTD.

Losers

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA: VGT)

VGT lost $2.41 billion in net assets over the trailing week.

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF offers exposure to a broad range of companies from the technology sector, specifically software, hardware, and consulting.

VGT has $53.28 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.1%. The fund has holdings in 325 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 60.74% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) making up 22.74% and 19.76% of the fund, respectively.

VGT has lost $950.88 million in net assets YTD.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: IVV)

IVV lost $2.30 billion in net assets over the trailing week.

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BlackRock’s answer to SPY, is one of the largest funds in the world. It provides exposure to large-cap, “blue-chip” stocks and has a very low expense ratio.

IVV has $348.825 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.03%. The fund has holdings in 1000 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 39.11% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) making up 7.18% and 6.50% of the fund, respectively.

IVV has added $10.70 billion in net assets YTD.

