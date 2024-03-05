VOO Topped February Inflows; SPY Lead Outflows

Vanguard's VOO, the third-largest U.S. ETF, brought in the most investor money among all exchange-traded funds last month, while it's cousin and world's biggest ETF, State Street's SPY, had the biggest outflows.

The seeming contradiction of a pair of S&P 500 index funds moving in opposite directions in terms of flows may signal investors are leaning toward believing that markets are poised to slow after a 30% gain over the past year.

The Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VOO) brought in $6.11 billion last month while investors pulled $6 billion from the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). VOO has $413.3 billion under management while SPY has $500.6 billion, recently becoming the first ETF to cross a half-trillion dollars in AUM, despite having $27 billion in outflows this year.

VOO, with $16 billion in inflows so far this year, is often seen as a proxy for momentum toward long-term trading, while SPY may be used more in short-term trades. VOO's management fee of 0.03% undercuts SPY's 0.09% and VOO permits dividend reinvestments.

So SPY's outflows could be a reflection of caution on the part of short-term traders and other market timers," etf.com Senior Analyst Sumit Roy said. "The long-term money is pretty consistent no matter what is going on, but the short-term money moves around based on sentiment."

In another sign that investors are focused on large S&P 500 funds, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) has the biggest year-to-date inflows. IVV, the third-biggest ETF with $442.5 billion in assets, has brought in $16 billion this year.

Spot bitcoin funds, which didn't exist when the year began, pulled in billions last month led by the $4.48 billion investors poured into the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).

Top Gainers February 2024

Top Gainers (Year-to-Date)

Biggest Losers (February 2024)





Biggest Losers (Year-to-Date)

Asset Classes (February 2024)

Net Flows ($, mm) AUM ($, mm) % of AUM Alternatives 138.08 6,971.88 1.98% Asset Allocation 143.37 17,326.30 0.83% Commodities -2,479.37 122,898.36 -2.02% Currency 6,120.91 50,272.98 12.18% International Equity 10,302.96 1,406,756.56 0.73% International Fixed Income 1,639.83 173,512.01 0.95% Inverse 814.37 13,979.11 5.83% Leveraged -2,330.05 88,805.06 -2.62% U.S. Equity 34,410.51 5,267,330.84 0.65% U.S. Fixed Income 9,941.13 1,364,702.68 0.73% Total: 58,701.73 8,512,555.78 0.69%





Asset Classes (Year-to-Date)

Net Flows ($, mm) AUM ($, mm) % of AUM Alternatives 309.88 6,971.88 4.44% Asset Allocation -138.69 17,326.30 -0.80% Commodities -5,676.89 122,898.36 -4.62% Currency 3,207.25 50,272.98 6.38% International Equity 15,416.52 1,406,756.56 1.10% International Fixed Income 5,605.96 173,512.01 3.23% Inverse -474.89 13,979.11 -3.40% Leveraged -4,591.49 88,805.06 -5.17% U.S. Equity 48,910.66 5,267,330.84 0.93% U.S. Fixed Income 27,204.55 1,364,702.68 1.99% Total: 89,772.85 8,512,555.78 1.05%





February 2024 ETF Brand League Table







March 2024 ETF Issuer League Table







