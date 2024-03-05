VOO Topped February Inflows; SPY Lead Outflows
Vanguard's VOO, the third-largest U.S. ETF, brought in the most investor money among all exchange-traded funds last month, while it's cousin and world's biggest ETF, State Street's SPY, had the biggest outflows.
The seeming contradiction of a pair of S&P 500 index funds moving in opposite directions in terms of flows may signal investors are leaning toward believing that markets are poised to slow after a 30% gain over the past year.
The Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VOO) brought in $6.11 billion last month while investors pulled $6 billion from the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). VOO has $413.3 billion under management while SPY has $500.6 billion, recently becoming the first ETF to cross a half-trillion dollars in AUM, despite having $27 billion in outflows this year.
VOO, with $16 billion in inflows so far this year, is often seen as a proxy for momentum toward long-term trading, while SPY may be used more in short-term trades. VOO's management fee of 0.03% undercuts SPY's 0.09% and VOO permits dividend reinvestments.
So SPY's outflows could be a reflection of caution on the part of short-term traders and other market timers," etf.com Senior Analyst Sumit Roy said. "The long-term money is pretty consistent no matter what is going on, but the short-term money moves around based on sentiment."
In another sign that investors are focused on large S&P 500 funds, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) has the biggest year-to-date inflows. IVV, the third-biggest ETF with $442.5 billion in assets, has brought in $16 billion this year.
Spot bitcoin funds, which didn't exist when the year began, pulled in billions last month led by the $4.48 billion investors poured into the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).
Top Gainers February 2024
Ticker
Name
Issuer
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
YTD 2024 Net Flows($,M)
Vanguard
6,111.50
413,384.34
1.48
15,954.85%
Vanguard
5,672.40
69,109.51
8.21
6,355.92%
Blackrock
4,481.49
9,147.06
48.99
7,152.45%
Blackrock
4,145.03
442,511.98
0.94
16,022.93%
Vanguard
3,267.16
25,092.75
13.02
3,695.19%
State Street Global Advisors
3,068.80
31,997.81
9.59
4,454.98%
Vanguard
2,694.05
374,236.02
0.72
5,416.36%
Fidelity
2,468.04
6,234.73
39.59
273.47%
Blackrock
2,463.14
102,098.30
2.41
2,800.85%
Invesco
1,844.65
251,983.35
0.73
7,134.36%
Top Gainers (Year-to-Date)
Ticker
Name
Issuer
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
March 2024 Net Flows($,M)
Blackrock
16,022.93
442,511.98
3.62
4,145.03%
Vanguard
15,954.85
413,384.34
3.86
6,111.50%
Blackrock
7,152.45
9,147.06
78.19
4,481.49%
Invesco
7,134.36
251,983.35
2.83
1,844.65%
Vanguard
6,355.92
69,109.51
9.20
5,672.40%
Vanguard
5,416.36
374,236.02
1.45
2,694.05%
State Street Global Advisors
4,454.98
31,997.81
13.92
3,068.80%
Blackrock
3,888.90
32,218.32
12.07
405.26%
Vanguard
3,695.19
25,092.75
14.73
3,267.16%
Blackrock
3,258.42
26,586.37
12.26
764.38%
Biggest Losers (February 2024)
Ticker
Name
Issuer
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
YTD 2024 Net Flows($,M)
State Street Global Advisors
-5,969.90
500,604.70
-1.19
-26,996.64%
Blackrock
-2,776.81
15,748.51
-17.63
-3,194.80%
Digital Currency Group, Inc.
-2,353.87
26,431.07
-8.91
-7,712.21%
Blackrock
-2,313.35
61,920.41
-3.74
-5,672.80%
Vanguard
-2,081.57
20,275.13
-10.27
-1,801.19%
Blackrock
-1,912.03
32,240.87
-5.93
1,348.08%
State Street Global Advisors
-1,815.28
53,756.49
-3.38
-3,627.19%
Blackrock
-1,718.96
25,083.65
-6.85
-2,715.17%
State Street Global Advisors
-1,658.05
31,481.18
-5.27
-2,025.75%
State Street Global Advisors
-1,636.77
35,600.20
-4.60
-1,338.29%
Biggest Losers (Year-to-Date)
Ticker
Name
Issuer
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
March 2024 Net Flows($,M)
State Street Global Advisors
-26,996.64
500,604.70
-5.39
-5,969.90%
Digital Currency Group, Inc.
-7,712.21
26,431.07
-29.18
-2,353.87%
Blackrock
-5,672.80
61,920.41
-9.16
-2,313.35%
State Street Global Advisors
-3,627.19
53,756.49
-6.75
-1,815.28%
Blackrock
-3,495.48
53,547.38
-6.53
-12.88%
Blackrock
-3,194.80
15,748.51
-20.29
-2,776.81%
Blackrock
-2,715.17
25,083.65
-10.82
-1,718.96%
ProShares
-2,515.56
21,304.58
-11.81
-1,104.42%
Blackrock
-2,134.41
11,315.90
-18.86
-221.95%
Blackrock
-2,074.15
3,433.79
-60.40
-212.40%
Asset Classes (February 2024)
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
138.08
6,971.88
1.98%
Asset Allocation
143.37
17,326.30
0.83%
Commodities
-2,479.37
122,898.36
-2.02%
Currency
6,120.91
50,272.98
12.18%
International Equity
10,302.96
1,406,756.56
0.73%
International Fixed Income
1,639.83
173,512.01
0.95%
Inverse
814.37
13,979.11
5.83%
Leveraged
-2,330.05
88,805.06
-2.62%
U.S. Equity
34,410.51
5,267,330.84
0.65%
U.S. Fixed Income
9,941.13
1,364,702.68
0.73%
Total:
58,701.73
8,512,555.78
0.69%
Asset Classes (Year-to-Date)
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
309.88
6,971.88
4.44%
Asset Allocation
-138.69
17,326.30
-0.80%
Commodities
-5,676.89
122,898.36
-4.62%
Currency
3,207.25
50,272.98
6.38%
International Equity
15,416.52
1,406,756.56
1.10%
International Fixed Income
5,605.96
173,512.01
3.23%
Inverse
-474.89
13,979.11
-3.40%
Leveraged
-4,591.49
88,805.06
-5.17%
U.S. Equity
48,910.66
5,267,330.84
0.93%
U.S. Fixed Income
27,204.55
1,364,702.68
1.99%
Total:
89,772.85
8,512,555.78
1.05%
February 2024 ETF Brand League Table
Brand
AUM ($, mm)
Net Flows ($, mm)
% of AUM
YTD 2024 Net Flows($,M)
2,610,262.84
4,726.56
0.18%
4,726.56
2,404,405.29
21,528.04
0.90%
21,528.04
1,225,224.08
-19,189.73
-1.57%
-19,189.73
474,269.47
9,393.36
1.98%
9,393.36
323,997.86
1,989.22
0.61%
1,989.22
137,070.74
2,422.40
1.77%
2,422.40
133,707.09
150.16
0.11%
150.16
121,235.04
3,201.66
2.64%
3,201.66
73,454.91
628.74
0.86%
628.74
68,323.72
-3,416.98
-5.00%
-3,416.98
67,781.71
873.31
1.29%
873.31
56,185.45
-1,117.90
-1.99%
-1,117.90
42,913.55
461.26
1.07%
461.26
37,553.18
2,159.48
5.75%
2,159.48
37,029.92
-553.10
-1.49%
-553.10
34,995.69
1,162.38
3.32%
1,162.38
33,214.98
121.06
0.36%
121.06
24,206.00
465.49
1.92%
465.49
22,286.60
1,026.47
4.61%
1,026.47
21,219.49
-5,358.79
-25.25%
-5,358.79
20,890.63
1,706.25
8.17%
1,706.25
20,700.85
-269.47
-1.30%
-269.47
20,156.81
11.35
0.06%
11.35
17,677.34
1.39
0.01%
1.39
16,000.64
3,305.33
20.66%
3,305.33
14,473.76
138.55
0.96%
138.55
14,215.76
-449.60
-3.16%
-449.60
12,901.89
780.15
6.05%
780.15
9,021.61
46.22
0.51%
46.22
8,697.85
56.25
0.65%
56.25
7,971.98
80.05
1.00%
80.05
7,595.33
77.76
1.02%
77.76
7,415.62
-45.51
-0.61%
-45.51
6,867.75
-23.91
-0.35%
-23.91
6,426.91
-163.16
-2.54%
-163.16
6,422.12
35.20
0.55%
35.20
6,217.73
70.21
1.13%
70.21
5,604.98
104.02
1.86%
104.02
4,700.23
-137.27
-2.92%
-137.27
4,260.43
-58.04
-1.36%
-58.04
4,111.03
47.61
1.16%
47.61
4,061.75
41.78
1.03%
41.78
3,851.25
53.46
1.39%
53.46
3,447.30
-88.10
-2.56%
-88.10
3,354.40
168.02
5.01%
168.02
3,047.67
96.52
3.17%
96.52
2,778.35
198.51
7.14%
198.51
2,732.41
315.37
11.54%
315.37
2,725.59
-482.88
-17.72%
-482.88
2,539.58
82.61
3.25%
82.61
2,458.40
-65.57
-2.67%
-65.57
2,269.32
133.90
5.90%
133.90
2,221.18
74.57
3.36%
74.57
2,194.43
741.74
33.80%
741.74
2,178.53
48.83
2.24%
48.83
2,155.43
214.36
9.95%
214.36
1,941.32
42.32
2.18%
42.32
1,799.92
15.39
0.86%
15.39
1,717.44
88.39
5.15%
88.39
1,677.78
86.74
5.17%
86.74
1,672.28
427.25
25.55%
427.25
1,581.91
120.78
7.64%
120.78
1,553.86
-13.23
-0.85%
-13.23
1,462.50
1.06
0.07%
1.06
1,451.81
15.99
1.10%
15.99
1,402.44
-358.59
-25.57%
-358.59
1,390.85
-1.44
-0.10%
-1.44
1,347.24
-2.23
-0.17%
-2.23
1,337.34
28.09
2.10%
28.09
1,260.82
14.86
1.18%
14.86
1,250.75
87.69
7.01%
87.69
1,164.25
67.40
5.79%
67.40
1,041.11
10.17
0.98%
10.17
986.86
7.35
0.75%
7.35
984.16
153.78
15.63%
153.78
977.77
0.00
0.00%
0.00
950.08
44.75
4.71%
44.75
948.25
47.42
5.00%
47.42
947.17
-19.45
-2.05%
-19.45
932.73
-29.75
-3.19%
-29.75
914.98
70.10
7.66%
70.10
844.86
5.97
0.71%
5.97
816.22
-9.18
-1.12%
-9.18
797.21
770.06
96.59%
770.06
792.10
16.34
2.06%
16.34
770.65
26.25
3.41%
26.25
769.64
29.53
3.84%
29.53
764.46
634.45
82.99%
634.45
757.54
-63.91
-8.44%
-63.91
747.69
44.41
5.94%
44.41
735.30
-16.62
-2.26%
-16.62
725.77
8.97
1.24%
8.97
724.46
21.89
3.02%
21.89
703.67
52.66
7.48%
52.66
696.56
8.92
1.28%
8.92
696.31
-5.95
-0.85%
-5.95
655.53
-45.81
-6.99%
-45.81
633.15
150.30
23.74%
150.30
576.03
-208.02
-36.11%
-208.02
538.48
16.65
3.09%
16.65
523.12
-65.47
-12.52%
-65.47
515.07
-5.05
-0.98%
-5.05
504.41
-36.94
-7.32%
-36.94
488.91
8.63
1.77%
8.63
476.32
-0.23
-0.05%
-0.23
447.34
54.71
12.23%
54.71
439.60
20.13
4.58%
20.13
434.96
22.73
5.23%
22.73
414.40
-11.37
-2.74%
-11.37
391.45
2.06
0.53%
2.06
386.85
-20.03
-5.18%
-20.03
386.82
4.12
1.06%
4.12
368.28
15.93
4.32%
15.93
366.56
4.60
1.25%
4.60
350.97
-27.18
-7.75%
-27.18
339.16
4.82
1.42%
4.82
338.19
5.35
1.58%
5.35
333.08
16.59
4.98%
16.59
327.40
-0.06
-0.02%
-0.06
313.28
-14.98
-4.78%
-14.98
299.58
0.00
0.00%
0.00
297.42
4.18
1.40%
4.18
287.19
1.43
0.50%
1.43
280.87
-1.31
-0.47%
-1.31
269.84
31.35
11.62%
31.35
266.84
211.39
79.22%
211.39
263.04
0.50
0.19%
0.50
262.45
-9.81
-3.74%
-9.81
257.38
5.86
2.28%
5.86
254.75
-1.86
-0.73%
-1.86
251.05
5.54
2.21%
5.54
250.03
9.76
3.90%
9.76
248.31
1.08
0.43%
1.08
243.73
17.05
7.00%
17.05
233.71
6.57
2.81%
6.57
231.64
-11.47
-4.95%
-11.47
227.49
10.76
4.73%
10.76
221.77
135.33
61.02%
135.33
220.43
-0.71
-0.32%
-0.71
218.74
9.58
4.38%
9.58
213.90
0.90
0.42%
0.90
213.20
161.29
75.65%
161.29
210.95
-3.80
-1.80%
-3.80
209.75
-3.38
-1.61%
-3.38
208.81
91.36
43.76%
91.36
207.60
-0.01
0.00%
-0.01
200.57
-5.77
-2.88%
-5.77
194.58
-0.72
-0.37%
-0.72
190.52
-1.16
-0.61%
-1.16
186.72
0.56
0.30%
0.56
185.27
0.00
0.00%
0.00
182.88
-2.10
-1.15%
-2.10
181.75
0.00
0.00%
0.00
171.82
-20.97
-12.20%
-20.97
171.14
0.61
0.36%
0.61
167.63
7.56
4.51%
7.56
166.74
-0.01
-0.01%
-0.01
165.66
34.62
20.90%
34.62
163.72
40.41
24.68%
40.41
160.02
6.69
4.18%
6.69
156.16
38.58
24.71%
38.58
155.11
0.34
0.22%
0.34
148.45
-10.69
-7.20%
-10.69
147.44
0.00
0.00%
0.00
145.25
0.30
0.20%
0.30
142.40
43.73
30.71%
43.73
133.79
0.00
0.00%
0.00
130.52
0.01
0.01%
0.01
130.36
-2.94
-2.25%
-2.94
129.02
0.27
0.21%
0.27
128.87
7.24
5.62%
7.24
121.13
0.61
0.51%
0.61
117.47
0.77
0.66%
0.77
116.49
0.09
0.08%
0.09
113.69
-1.42
-1.25%
-1.42
113.39
0.00
0.00%
0.00
109.81
14.66
13.35%
14.66
109.52
3.93
3.59%
3.93
109.43
50.24
45.91%
50.24
105.30
0.00
0.00%
0.00
102.11
22.45
21.98%
22.45
101.79
-0.12
-0.12%
-0.12
94.09
1.84
1.95%
1.84
93.27
25.68
27.53%
25.68
87.10
0.30
0.35%
0.30
86.60
0.00
0.00%
0.00
85.53
6.85
8.01%
6.85
85.48
0.56
0.65%
0.56
84.64
0.00
0.00%
0.00
79.20
-1.03
-1.30%
-1.03
78.80
0.00
0.00%
0.00
78.29
-1.42
-1.81%
-1.42
78.20
19.46
24.88%
19.46
76.25
2.09
2.75%
2.09
76.08
4.86
6.39%
4.86
74.50
-8.19
-10.99%
-8.19
73.03
1.84
2.52%
1.84
69.37
1.06
1.53%
1.06
66.88
0.00
0.00%
0.00
65.91
8.72
13.23%
8.72
65.07
2.52
3.87%
2.52
64.38
4.79
7.44%
4.79
64.11
1.24
1.94%
1.24
62.73
39.10
62.33%
39.10
62.57
-8.60
-13.74%
-8.60
62.33
5.18
8.30%
5.18
61.39
8.36
13.62%
8.36
60.88
-1.35
-2.21%
-1.35
60.59
0.00
0.01%
0.00
59.49
0.00
0.00%
0.00
57.60
0.01
0.02%
0.01
56.05
16.04
28.63%
16.04
55.86
6.85
12.27%
6.85
55.25
0.00
0.00%
0.00
55.04
-0.66
-1.20%
-0.66
54.15
36.92
68.19%
36.92
53.20
0.00
0.00%
0.00
53.03
5.43
10.24%
5.43
52.54
24.07
45.80%
24.07
52.11
0.00
0.00%
0.00
52.08
-6.37
-12.24%
-6.37
51.20
-1.62
-3.15%
-1.62
50.67
0.00
0.00%
0.00
49.22
-0.76
-1.54%
-0.76
48.57
-1.47
-3.03%
-1.47
48.15
0.33
0.68%
0.33
46.93
1.29
2.75%
1.29
46.88
0.59
1.27%
0.59
46.30
6.31
13.62%
6.31
45.96
-1.30
-2.83%
-1.30
44.10
-1.10
-2.50%
-1.10
44.04
2.15
4.89%
2.15
42.35
-5.74
-13.56%
-5.74
42.18
0.00
0.00%
0.00
41.44
6.34
15.30%
6.34
41.28
21.05
50.98%
21.05
39.66
0.64
1.60%
0.64
38.08
-0.86
-2.26%
-0.86
37.94
0.00
0.01%
0.00
37.07
0.00
0.00%
0.00
35.60
2.02
5.68%
2.02
35.55
0.00
0.00%
0.00
35.12
13.91
39.60%
13.91
34.61
0.00
0.00%
0.00
33.17
1.38
4.15%
1.38
33.12
0.00
0.00%
0.00
32.65
0.00
0.00%
0.00
32.27
0.99
3.06%
0.99
32.17
28.08
87.28%
28.08
31.90
-0.49
-1.52%
-0.49
31.40
2.21
7.03%
2.21
30.97
0.00
0.00%
0.00
30.81
1.50
4.88%
1.50
30.68
13.14
42.83%
13.14
30.58
0.00
0.00%
0.00
30.12
0.00
0.00%
0.00
29.66
0.00
0.00%
0.00
29.57
0.00
0.00%
0.00
29.51
0.00
0.00%
0.00
29.15
-0.94
-3.23%
-0.94
28.32
5.32
18.77%
5.32
25.82
0.08
0.29%
0.08
25.08
21.00
83.71%
21.00
23.37
0.00
0.00%
0.00
23.14
-0.01
-0.03%
-0.01
22.81
9.66
42.36%
9.66
22.32
0.00
0.00%
0.00
22.13
0.94
4.23%
0.94
21.94
2.97
13.52%
2.97
21.75
-5.89
-27.10%
-5.89
20.68
5.29
25.59%
5.29
20.11
0.83
4.14%
0.83
20.01
0.00
0.00%
0.00
19.64
5.12
26.08%
5.12
19.05
0.00
0.00%
0.00
18.72
3.89
20.77%
3.89
18.40
3.48
18.89%
3.48
18.28
0.00
0.00%
0.00
17.46
-0.51
-2.93%
-0.51
17.43
0.00
0.00%
0.00
17.19
0.55
3.19%
0.55
17.05
0.52
3.04%
0.52
15.91
1.00
6.27%
1.00
15.48
0.01
0.05%
0.01
15.29
1.31
8.56%
1.31
15.27
0.00
0.00%
0.00
13.42
0.00
0.00%
0.00
13.18
0.00
0.00%
0.00
12.54
-2.89
-23.08%
-2.89
12.54
0.00
0.00%
0.00
11.02
0.00
0.00%
0.00
10.09
1.08
10.75%
1.08
9.18
-8.04
-87.50%
-8.04
8.69
-0.52
-5.98%
-0.52
7.72
0.88
11.40%
0.88
7.33
0.00
0.02%
0.00
7.22
-0.53
-7.37%
-0.53
7.09
0.00
0.00%
0.00
6.99
0.00
-0.02%
0.00
6.99
0.00
0.00%
0.00
6.80
0.00
0.00%
0.00
6.61
0.00
0.00%
0.00
6.45
0.00
0.00%
0.00
5.93
0.00
0.00%
0.00
5.44
0.00
0.00%
0.00
5.42
0.00
0.00%
0.00
5.26
0.62
11.88%
0.62
4.77
0.00
0.00%
0.00
4.59
0.00
0.00%
0.00
3.89
0.22
5.62%
0.22
3.87
0.00
0.00%
0.00
3.86
0.00
0.00%
0.00
3.84
0.00
0.00%
0.00
3.76
0.56
14.95%
0.56
3.35
0.00
-0.06%
0.00
3.32
0.00
0.00%
0.00
3.25
0.00
0.00%
0.00
3.01
0.00
0.00%
0.00
2.92
0.00
0.02%
0.00
2.75
0.00
-0.07%
0.00
2.70
0.77
28.34%
0.77
2.32
0.00
0.00%
0.00
2.06
0.00
-0.02%
0.00
1.62
0.00
0.00%
0.00
1.50
1.31
87.75%
1.31
1.38
0.00
0.00%
0.00
1.33
0.00
0.00%
0.00
1.05
-0.78
-74.01%
-0.78
0.75
0.00
0.00%
0.00
0.56
0.00
0.00%
0.00
0.53
0.00
0.00%
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00%
0.00
March 2024 ETF Issuer League Table
Issuer
AUM ($, mm)
Net Flows ($, mm)
% of AUM
YTD 2024 Net Flows($,M)
2,681,971.59
9,655.52
0.36%
17,687.41
2,480,906.17
27,340.33
1.10%
48,868.37
1,243,632.05
-7,638.44
-0.61%
-26,828.18
492,106.46
4,437.24
0.90%
13,730.45
329,968.95
562.54
0.17%
2,551.75
158,890.49
1,112.34
0.70%
2,288.97
143,592.94
4,521.88
3.15%
6,944.28
125,856.43
2,480.60
1.97%
5,682.25
75,574.28
790.85
1.05%
1,419.59
69,560.60
1,462.29
2.10%
2,335.59
68,762.47
-1,705.87
-2.48%
-5,122.85
62,746.36
3,997.66
6.37%
2,879.77
43,559.29
251.03
0.58%
712.29
40,374.79
1,868.73
4.63%
3,127.64
39,835.15
1,681.51
4.22%
3,840.99
38,640.26
-601.85
-1.56%
-1,154.95
33,793.44
-112.75
-0.33%
8.32
27,185.39
884.93
3.26%
1,564.78
26,438.48
-2,353.87
-8.90%
-7,712.66
22,741.66
1,239.70
5.45%
2,945.95
20,896.18
206.18
0.99%
217.53
20,782.90
65.50
0.32%
-203.97
18,014.00
78.46
0.44%
79.85
16,368.46
603.98
3.69%
146.83
15,388.80
132.03
0.86%
213.17
13,681.45
836.38
6.11%
1,616.53
12,221.96
4.68
0.04%
114.32
9,142.41
166.23
1.82%
222.48
8,665.27
-546.13
-6.30%
-499.91
8,489.52
18.86
0.22%
146.85
8,047.14
689.15
8.56%
1,875.70
7,989.34
176.08
2.20%
191.83
7,547.02
93.69
1.24%
48.18
6,820.45
89.59
1.31%
65.68
6,633.74
201.37
3.04%
38.20
6,400.54
19.28
0.30%
89.49
6,252.51
314.38
5.03%
884.75
5,903.95
129.02
2.19%
295.04
4,638.46
-73.78
-1.59%
-211.05
4,290.60
122.36
2.85%
206.08
4,232.84
-71.16
-1.68%
-129.20
4,046.64
-16.42
-0.41%
139.38
3,874.73
-60.07
-1.55%
-6.61
3,747.08
368.87
9.84%
536.89
3,069.48
205.71
6.70%
404.21
3,045.55
111.80
3.67%
-372.95
2,493.36
45.07
1.81%
-20.50
2,478.48
171.92
6.94%
305.83
2,421.55
207.05
8.55%
948.79
2,314.10
65.41
2.83%
139.98
2,309.25
19.19
0.83%
101.79
2,267.89
307.42
13.56%
394.16
2,249.40
21.43
0.95%
70.26
2,033.78
55.68
2.74%
98.00
1,777.57
10.23
0.58%
98.63
1,767.43
81.26
4.60%
169.92
1,695.62
-7.42
-0.44%
-12.46
1,687.25
81.28
4.82%
100.42
1,649.39
153.85
9.33%
274.64
1,555.08
83.60
5.38%
84.66
1,521.75
13.99
0.92%
29.98
1,487.72
485.05
32.60%
1,118.49
1,479.74
0.92
0.06%
-357.67
1,444.12
25.59
1.77%
24.14
1,441.08
93.51
6.49%
91.28
1,438.20
71.76
4.99%
99.85
1,244.30
1,087.32
87.38%
1,087.59
1,196.21
203.11
16.98%
356.90
1,145.33
210.41
18.37%
280.51
1,137.75
-88.99
-7.82%
-44.24
1,072.10
-4.64
-0.43%
5.53
1,031.19
8.42
0.82%
15.78
1,030.84
76.15
7.39%
123.56
918.25
-14.09
-1.53%
-43.84
880.69
69.18
7.85%
68.60
827.26
-7.96
-0.96%
-17.14
793.28
-2.87
-0.36%
13.48
748.46
1.33
0.18%
45.74
738.24
16.63
2.25%
25.55
726.24
45.28
6.23%
65.48
723.86
60.97
8.42%
115.68
719.24
-19.58
-2.72%
7.26
713.80
-71.86
-10.07%
-135.77
704.12
-7.64
-1.08%
-13.58
691.24
57.57
8.33%
70.01
598.04
265.78
44.44%
276.54
592.58
460.25
77.67%
466.67
584.17
-2.16
-0.37%
-210.18
580.85
19.12
3.29%
39.26
561.47
-97.72
-17.40%
-143.53
545.60
-0.50
-0.09%
16.15
515.40
-14.08
-2.73%
-79.56
500.19
143.83
28.76%
354.87
468.96
26.69
5.69%
49.43
459.73
-48.16
-10.48%
-43.19
430.75
36.55
8.49%
38.61
395.78
20.63
5.21%
41.51
394.14
-22.07
-5.60%
-33.45
387.84
-4.03
-1.04%
12.90
384.10
11.78
3.07%
27.70
381.22
-6.59
-1.73%
-26.62
349.52
37.18
10.64%
172.52
342.15
0.03
0.01%
-0.03
339.47
2.70
0.80%
8.06
337.78
2.12
0.63%
18.70
329.61
2.76
0.84%
-12.21
325.00
-69.37
-21.34%
-65.25
320.61
-7.41
-2.31%
-2.60
303.34
19.19
6.32%
50.02
295.67
72.21
24.42%
233.50
283.50
-3.37
-1.19%
-4.68
271.26
27.63
10.18%
44.68
260.18
-2.46
-0.94%
-1.96
258.02
4.71
1.83%
14.47
250.96
-2.77
-1.11%
2.76
242.89
130.07
53.55%
134.00
242.78
30.49
12.56%
121.86
240.92
-12.39
-5.14%
-6.53
240.60
3.53
1.47%
-7.95
225.36
0.59
0.26%
-0.12
225.18
-0.05
-0.02%
9.53
213.76
-0.06
-0.03%
-3.44
203.38
37.20
18.29%
75.78
195.97
-1.95
-1.00%
-2.67
195.68
-20.50
-10.48%
-24.30
190.59
0.65
0.34%
1.21
186.27
0.00
0.00%
0.00
185.89
-7.87
-4.23%
-9.03
182.92
-9.14
-5.00%
-30.11
180.52
-5.26
-2.91%
-7.35
179.10
33.42
18.66%
77.16
167.22
2.90
1.73%
37.52
160.50
3.04
1.89%
-7.65
159.99
2.41
1.51%
2.74
157.30
-6.09
-3.87%
-5.18
144.75
1.97
1.36%
-0.97
136.08
0.02
0.01%
0.02
132.44
-2.13
-1.61%
-2.13
132.04
4.47
3.39%
11.71
130.48
22.19
17.01%
44.64
128.47
16.15
12.57%
30.82
124.28
0.00
0.00%
0.61
124.11
57.87
46.63%
62.66
120.71
1.07
0.88%
1.84
118.99
-0.43
-0.36%
-1.85
116.85
54.86
46.95%
93.96
113.23
12.51
11.05%
38.19
108.72
-8.99
-8.27%
-8.89
106.93
0.65
0.60%
0.65
104.82
0.00
0.00%
-0.12
101.72
14.04
13.80%
20.89
92.59
1.19
1.28%
3.02
91.14
1.11
1.22%
2.19
89.47
0.00
0.00%
0.30
80.00
0.81
1.01%
5.67
79.92
1.45
1.81%
0.03
78.95
1.91
2.41%
-6.28
78.81
-0.82
-1.04%
-0.82
78.37
0.27
0.35%
2.37
77.42
-1.52
-1.96%
-2.55
77.37
-1.51
-1.95%
-2.61
76.33
38.78
50.81%
52.69
73.09
4.70
6.44%
13.42
69.86
0.43
0.61%
1.49
69.79
-0.80
-1.14%
-7.17
69.13
6.07
8.79%
11.25
68.72
0.00
0.00%
0.00
65.04
2.36
3.64%
-6.23
64.67
27.31
42.24%
27.87
63.12
-1.01
-1.61%
-1.01
60.69
-1.17
-1.93%
-1.17
58.59
1.35
2.30%
8.20
55.24
10.48
18.97%
16.82
54.79
-0.56
-1.02%
-0.56
54.06
-0.01
-0.01%
-0.01
53.54
1.36
2.55%
1.69
53.09
0.00
0.00%
0.00
51.99
-0.52
-1.00%
-1.99
51.08
-1.02
-2.00%
-1.02
50.60
0.00
0.00%
-1.20
49.76
-5.30
-10.65%
-5.96
49.30
-1.28
-2.60%
-2.04
43.11
0.86
2.00%
0.86
42.89
14.19
33.08%
19.50
42.51
0.27
0.63%
21.31
41.32
4.12
9.97%
4.12
40.11
0.94
2.33%
0.94
37.51
-0.83
-2.21%
-1.69
36.87
0.37
0.99%
2.39
35.68
3.18
8.91%
16.32
35.53
3.45
9.71%
14.61
34.84
2.82
8.10%
5.03
32.64
0.00
0.00%
-0.49
32.06
0.00
-0.01%
1.50
31.29
1.47
4.71%
1.47
29.67
0.00
0.00%
0.00
25.37
-4.48
-17.65%
-4.48
23.49
0.01
0.03%
0.00
23.18
5.09
21.95%
5.09
22.60
1.64
7.27%
6.93
21.17
1.20
5.65%
5.08
20.64
0.00
0.00%
0.00
19.40
0.60
3.08%
1.15
18.62
0.00
0.00%
3.48
18.52
0.22
1.20%
0.22
14.98
0.00
0.00%
0.00
13.49
1.58
11.71%
1.58
12.16
1.47
12.10%
2.56
8.03
-1.15
-14.32%
-9.18
7.48
0.00
0.00%
0.00
7.26
0.00
0.00%
0.00
7.21
0.00
0.00%
0.00
6.59
0.00
0.00%
0.00
5.74
0.00
0.00%
0.00
5.47
0.00
0.00%
0.62
5.42
1.45
26.65%
1.66
5.00
3.75
75.00%
3.75
3.96
0.00
0.00%
0.00
3.41
0.01
0.33%
0.01
3.38
0.00
0.00%
0.00
3.28
0.00
0.00%
0.00
2.27
0.00
0.00%
0.00
2.10
1.57
74.90%
1.57
1.85
0.30
16.24%
1.61
0.76
0.00
0.00%
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00%
0.00
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.