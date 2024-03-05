Advertisement
VOO Topped February Inflows; SPY Lead Outflows

Ron Day
·36 min read
VOO Topped February Inflows; SPY Lead Outflows
VOO Topped February Inflows; SPY Lead Outflows

Vanguard's VOO, the third-largest U.S. ETF, brought in the most investor money among all exchange-traded funds last month, while it's cousin and world's biggest ETF, State Street's SPY, had the biggest outflows.

The seeming contradiction of a pair of S&P 500 index funds moving in opposite directions in terms of flows may signal investors are leaning toward believing that markets are poised to slow after a 30% gain over the past year.

The Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VOO) brought in $6.11 billion last month while investors pulled $6 billion from the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). VOO has $413.3 billion under management while SPY has $500.6 billion, recently becoming the first ETF to cross a half-trillion dollars in AUM, despite having $27 billion in outflows this year.

VOO, with $16 billion in inflows so far this year, is often seen as a proxy for momentum toward long-term trading, while SPY may be used more in short-term trades. VOO's management fee of 0.03% undercuts SPY's 0.09% and VOO permits dividend reinvestments.

So SPY's outflows could be a reflection of caution on the part of short-term traders and other market timers," etf.com Senior Analyst Sumit Roy said. "The long-term money is pretty consistent no matter what is going on, but the short-term money moves around based on sentiment."

In another sign that investors are focused on large S&P 500 funds, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) has the biggest year-to-date inflows. IVV, the third-biggest ETF with $442.5 billion in assets, has brought in $16 billion this year.

Spot bitcoin funds, which didn't exist when the year began, pulled in billions last month led by the $4.48 billion investors poured into the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT).

Top Gainers February 2024

Ticker

Name

Issuer

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

YTD 2024 Net Flows($,M)

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

Vanguard

6,111.50

413,384.34

1.48

15,954.85%

VGT

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard

5,672.40

69,109.51

8.21

6,355.92%

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin Trust

Blackrock

4,481.49

9,147.06

48.99

7,152.45%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Blackrock

4,145.03

442,511.98

0.94

16,022.93%

VGIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard

3,267.16

25,092.75

13.02

3,695.19%

SPLG

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

State Street Global Advisors

3,068.80

31,997.81

9.59

4,454.98%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard

2,694.05

374,236.02

0.72

5,416.36%

FBTC

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Fidelity

2,468.04

6,234.73

39.59

273.47%

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Blackrock

2,463.14

102,098.30

2.41

2,800.85%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

Invesco

1,844.65

251,983.35

0.73

7,134.36%

 

Top Gainers (Year-to-Date)

Ticker

Name

Issuer

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

March 2024 Net Flows($,M)

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Blackrock

16,022.93

442,511.98

3.62

4,145.03%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

Vanguard

15,954.85

413,384.34

3.86

6,111.50%

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin Trust

Blackrock

7,152.45

9,147.06

78.19

4,481.49%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

Invesco

7,134.36

251,983.35

2.83

1,844.65%

VGT

Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard

6,355.92

69,109.51

9.20

5,672.40%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard

5,416.36

374,236.02

1.45

2,694.05%

SPLG

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

State Street Global Advisors

4,454.98

31,997.81

13.92

3,068.80%

IVE

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Blackrock

3,888.90

32,218.32

12.07

405.26%

VGIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard

3,695.19

25,092.75

14.73

3,267.16%

IUSB

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Blackrock

3,258.42

26,586.37

12.26

764.38%

 

Biggest Losers (February 2024)

Ticker

Name

Issuer

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

YTD 2024 Net Flows($,M)

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

State Street Global Advisors

-5,969.90

500,604.70

-1.19

-26,996.64%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Blackrock

-2,776.81

15,748.51

-17.63

-3,194.80%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

Digital Currency Group, Inc.

-2,353.87

26,431.07

-8.91

-7,712.21%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Blackrock

-2,313.35

61,920.41

-3.74

-5,672.80%

VGSH

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard

-2,081.57

20,275.13

-10.27

-1,801.19%

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Blackrock

-1,912.03

32,240.87

-5.93

1,348.08%

GLD

SPDR Gold Trust

State Street Global Advisors

-1,815.28

53,756.49

-3.38

USMV

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Blackrock

-1,718.96

25,083.65

-6.85

-2,715.17%

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

State Street Global Advisors

-1,658.05

31,481.18

-5.27

-2,025.75%

XLE

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

State Street Global Advisors

-1,636.77

35,600.20

-4.60

-1,338.29%


Biggest Losers (Year-to-Date)

Ticker

Name

Issuer

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

March 2024 Net Flows($,M)

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

State Street Global Advisors

-26,996.64

500,604.70

-5.39

-5,969.90%

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

Digital Currency Group, Inc.

-7,712.21

26,431.07

-29.18

-2,353.87%

IWM

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Blackrock

-5,672.80

61,920.41

-9.16

-2,313.35%

GLD

SPDR Gold Trust

State Street Global Advisors

-3,627.19

53,756.49

-6.75

-1,815.28%

IWD

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Blackrock

-3,495.48

53,547.38

-6.53

-12.88%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Blackrock

-3,194.80

15,748.51

-20.29

-2,776.81%

USMV

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Blackrock

-2,715.17

25,083.65

-10.82

-1,718.96%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares

-2,515.56

21,304.58

-11.81

-1,104.42%

OEF

iShares S&P 100 ETF

Blackrock

-2,134.41

11,315.90

-18.86

-221.95%

SUSA

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Blackrock

-2,074.15

3,433.79

-60.40

-212.40%

 

Asset Classes (February 2024)

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

138.08

6,971.88

1.98%

Asset Allocation

143.37

17,326.30

0.83%

Commodities

-2,479.37

122,898.36

-2.02%

Currency

6,120.91

50,272.98

12.18%

International Equity

10,302.96

1,406,756.56

0.73%

International Fixed Income

1,639.83

173,512.01

0.95%

Inverse

814.37

13,979.11

5.83%

Leveraged

-2,330.05

88,805.06

-2.62%

U.S. Equity

34,410.51

5,267,330.84

0.65%

U.S. Fixed Income

9,941.13

1,364,702.68

0.73%

Total:

58,701.73

8,512,555.78

0.69%


Asset Classes (Year-to-Date)

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

309.88

6,971.88

4.44%

Asset Allocation

-138.69

17,326.30

-0.80%

Commodities

-5,676.89

122,898.36

-4.62%

Currency

3,207.25

50,272.98

6.38%

International Equity

15,416.52

1,406,756.56

1.10%

International Fixed Income

5,605.96

173,512.01

3.23%

Inverse

-474.89

13,979.11

-3.40%

Leveraged

-4,591.49

88,805.06

-5.17%

U.S. Equity

48,910.66

5,267,330.84

0.93%

U.S. Fixed Income

27,204.55

1,364,702.68

1.99%

Total:

89,772.85

8,512,555.78

1.05%


February 2024 ETF Brand League Table

Brand

AUM ($, mm)

Net Flows ($, mm)

% of AUM

YTD 2024 Net Flows($,M)

iShares

2,610,262.84

4,726.56

0.18%

4,726.56

Vanguard

2,404,405.29

21,528.04

0.90%

21,528.04

SPDR

1,225,224.08

-19,189.73

-1.57%

-19,189.73

Invesco

474,269.47

9,393.36

1.98%

9,393.36

Schwab

323,997.86

1,989.22

0.61%

1,989.22

JPMorgan

137,070.74

2,422.40

1.77%

2,422.40

First Trust

133,707.09

150.16

0.11%

150.16

Dimensional

121,235.04

3,201.66

2.64%

3,201.66

WisdomTree

73,454.91

628.74

0.86%

628.74

ProShares

68,323.72

-3,416.98

-5.00%

-3,416.98

VanEck

67,781.71

873.31

1.29%

873.31

Fidelity

56,185.45

-1,117.90

-1.99%

-1,117.90

Global X

42,913.55

461.26

1.07%

461.26

Pacer

37,553.18

2,159.48

5.75%

2,159.48

Direxion

37,029.92

-553.10

-1.49%

-553.10

Avantis

34,995.69

1,162.38

3.32%

1,162.38

Goldman Sachs

33,214.98

121.06

0.36%

121.06

PIMCO

24,206.00

465.49

1.92%

465.49

FT Vest

22,286.60

1,026.47

4.61%

1,026.47

Grayscale

21,219.49

-5,358.79

-25.25%

-5,358.79

Capital Group

20,890.63

1,706.25

8.17%

1,706.25

FlexShares

20,700.85

-269.47

-1.30%

-269.47

Xtrackers

20,156.81

11.35

0.06%

11.35

Innovator

17,677.34

1.39

0.01%

1.39

BlackRock

16,000.64

3,305.33

20.66%

3,305.33

Franklin

14,473.76

138.55

0.96%

138.55

ARK

14,215.76

-449.60

-3.16%

-449.60

Janus Henderson

12,901.89

780.15

6.05%

780.15

Amplify

9,021.61

46.22

0.51%

46.22

Nuveen

8,697.85

56.25

0.65%

56.25

Alerian

7,971.98

80.05

1.00%

80.05

REX Microsectors

7,595.33

77.76

1.02%

77.76

VictoryShares

7,415.62

-45.51

-0.61%

-45.51

abrdn

6,867.75

-23.91

-0.35%

-23.91

PGIM

6,426.91

-163.16

-2.54%

-163.16

KraneShares

6,422.12

35.20

0.55%

35.20

John Hancock

6,217.73

70.21

1.13%

70.21

BNY Mellon

5,604.98

104.02

1.86%

104.02

Hartford

4,700.23

-137.27

-2.92%

-137.27

IndexIQ

4,260.43

-58.04

-1.36%

-58.04

US Benchmark Series

4,111.03

47.61

1.16%

47.61

ALPS

4,061.75

41.78

1.03%

41.78

Principal

3,851.25

53.46

1.39%

53.46

Invesco DB

3,447.30

-88.10

-2.56%

-88.10

Simplify

3,354.40

168.02

5.01%

168.02

American Century

3,047.67

96.52

3.17%

96.52

T. Rowe Price

2,778.35

198.51

7.14%

198.51

Alpha Architect

2,732.41

315.37

11.54%

315.37

US Commodity Funds

2,725.59

-482.88

-17.72%

-482.88

Sprott

2,539.58

82.61

3.25%

82.61

BondBloxx

2,458.40

-65.57

-2.67%

-65.57

Columbia

2,269.32

133.90

5.90%

133.90

Cambria

2,221.18

74.57

3.36%

74.57

AB Funds

2,194.43

741.74

33.80%

741.74

Main Funds

2,178.53

48.83

2.24%

48.83

Allianz

2,155.43

214.36

9.95%

214.36

Putnam

1,941.32

42.32

2.18%

42.32

Aptus

1,799.92

15.39

0.86%

15.39

Distillate

1,717.44

88.39

5.15%

88.39

GraniteShares

1,677.78

86.74

5.17%

86.74

YieldMax

1,672.28

427.25

25.55%

427.25

AdvisorShares

1,581.91

120.78

7.64%

120.78

ROBO Global

1,553.86

-13.23

-0.85%

-13.23

Vident

1,462.50

1.06

0.07%

1.06

Motley Fool

1,451.81

15.99

1.10%

15.99

US Global

1,402.44

-358.59

-25.57%

-358.59

Inspire

1,390.85

-1.44

-0.10%

-1.44

Defiance

1,347.24

-2.23

-0.17%

-2.23

Harbor

1,337.34

28.09

2.10%

28.09

Bridgeway

1,260.82

14.86

1.18%

14.86

Virtus

1,250.75

87.69

7.01%

87.69

Strive

1,164.25

67.40

5.79%

67.40

Davis

1,041.11

10.17

0.98%

10.17

Kovitz

986.86

7.35

0.75%

7.35

Neos

984.16

153.78

15.63%

153.78

ETRACS

977.77

0.00

0.00%

0.00

iPath

950.08

44.75

4.71%

44.75

DoubleLine

948.25

47.42

5.00%

47.42

Quadratic

947.17

-19.45

-2.05%

-19.45

Strategy Shares

932.73

-29.75

-3.19%

-29.75

ActivePassive

914.98

70.10

7.66%

70.10

Meridian

844.86

5.97

0.71%

5.97

Timothy

816.22

-9.18

-1.12%

-9.18

CCM

797.21

770.06

96.59%

770.06

Neuberger Berman

792.10

16.34

2.06%

16.34

AXS Investments

770.65

26.25

3.41%

26.25

Roundhill

769.64

29.53

3.84%

29.53

Bitwise

764.46

634.45

82.99%

634.45

TCW

757.54

-63.91

-8.44%

-63.91

AAM

747.69

44.41

5.94%

44.41

iM

735.30

-16.62

-2.26%

-16.62

RPAR

725.77

8.97

1.24%

8.97

SoFi

724.46

21.89

3.02%

21.89

SP Funds

703.67

52.66

7.48%

52.66

HCM

696.56

8.92

1.28%

8.92

Day Hagan

696.31

-5.95

-0.85%

-5.95

Horizons

655.53

-45.81

-6.99%

-45.81

Cabana

633.15

150.30

23.74%

150.30

LeaderShares

576.03

-208.02

-36.11%

-208.02

The Brinsmere Funds

538.48

16.65

3.09%

16.65

Tortoise

523.12

-65.47

-12.52%

-65.47

Credit Suisse

515.07

-5.05

-0.98%

-5.05

Gotham

504.41

-36.94

-7.32%

-36.94

Calvert

488.91

8.63

1.77%

8.63

InfraCap

476.32

-0.23

-0.05%

-0.23

Volatility Shares

447.34

54.71

12.23%

54.71

FCF Advisors

439.60

20.13

4.58%

20.13

Wahed

434.96

22.73

5.23%

22.73

Nationwide

414.40

-11.37

-2.74%

-11.37

Brookstone

391.45

2.06

0.53%

2.06

ClearShares

386.85

-20.03

-5.18%

-20.03

Overlay Shares

386.82

4.12

1.06%

4.12

Oneascent

368.28

15.93

4.32%

15.93

ClearBridge

366.56

4.60

1.25%

4.60

EMQQ

350.97

-27.18

-7.75%

-27.18

Teucrium

339.16

4.82

1.42%

4.82

Vert

338.19

5.35

1.58%

5.35

Touchstone

333.08

16.59

4.98%

16.59

CastleArk

327.40

-0.06

-0.02%

-0.06

Matthews

313.28

-14.98

-4.78%

-14.98

Barclays

299.58

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Bushido

297.42

4.18

1.40%

4.18

FundX

287.19

1.43

0.50%

1.43

Adaptive

280.87

-1.31

-0.47%

-1.31

TrueShares

269.84

31.35

11.62%

31.35

T-Rex

266.84

211.39

79.22%

211.39

Madison

263.04

0.50

0.19%

0.50

Anfield

262.45

-9.81

-3.74%

-9.81

Core Alternative

257.38

5.86

2.28%

5.86

USCF Advisers

254.75

-1.86

-0.73%

-1.86

AGF

251.05

5.54

2.21%

5.54

Monarch

250.03

9.76

3.90%

9.76

Tidal ETFs

248.31

1.08

0.43%

1.08

Panagram

243.73

17.05

7.00%

17.05

Opus Capital Management

233.71

6.57

2.81%

6.57

Mohr Funds

231.64

-11.47

-4.95%

-11.47

Angel Oak

227.49

10.76

4.73%

10.76

Valkyrie

221.77

135.33

61.02%

135.33

STF

220.43

-0.71

-0.32%

-0.71

Swan

218.74

9.58

4.38%

9.58

Impact Shares

213.90

0.90

0.42%

0.90

GMO

213.20

161.29

75.65%

161.29

Summit Global Investments

210.95

-3.80

-1.80%

-3.80

Fairlead

209.75

-3.38

-1.61%

-3.38

PlanRock

208.81

91.36

43.76%

91.36

Burney

207.60

-0.01

0.00%

-0.01

RiverFront

200.57

-5.77

-2.88%

-5.77

Little Harbor Advisors

194.58

-0.72

-0.37%

-0.72

WBI Shares

190.52

-1.16

-0.61%

-1.16

CornerCap

186.72

0.56

0.30%

0.56

UBS

185.27

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Syntax

182.88

-2.10

-1.15%

-2.10

SRH

181.75

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Renaissance

171.82

-20.97

-12.20%

-20.97

Euclidean

171.14

0.61

0.36%

0.61

Saba

167.63

7.56

4.51%

7.56

BrandywineGLOBAL

166.74

-0.01

-0.01%

-0.01

Federated Hermes

165.66

34.62

20.90%

34.62

Return Stacked

163.72

40.41

24.68%

40.41

Adasina

160.02

6.69

4.18%

6.69

Congress

156.16

38.58

24.71%

38.58

Agility Shares

155.11

0.34

0.22%

0.34

Thrivent

148.45

-10.69

-7.20%

-10.69

Gadsden

147.44

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Beyond

145.25

0.30

0.20%

0.30

Brandes

142.40

43.73

30.71%

43.73

Humankind

133.79

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Knowledge Leaders Capital

130.52

0.01

0.01%

0.01

Siren

130.36

-2.94

-2.25%

-2.94

SEI

129.02

0.27

0.21%

0.27

Ballast

128.87

7.24

5.62%

7.24

SoundWatch Capital

121.13

0.61

0.51%

0.61

Bahl & Gaynor

117.47

0.77

0.66%

0.77

Rareview Funds

116.49

0.09

0.08%

0.09

Rayliant

113.69

-1.42

-1.25%

-1.42

Donoghue Forlines

113.39

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Zacks

109.81

14.66

13.35%

14.66

Natixis

109.52

3.93

3.59%

3.93

Max

109.43

50.24

45.91%

50.24

Conductor Fund

105.30

0.00

0.00%

0.00

ROC

102.11

22.45

21.98%

22.45

Strategas

101.79

-0.12

-0.12%

-0.12

Hoya

94.09

1.84

1.95%

1.84

Tema

93.27

25.68

27.53%

25.68

First Manhattan

87.10

0.30

0.35%

0.30

DB

86.60

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Applied Finance

85.53

6.85

8.01%

6.85

American Beacon

85.48

0.56

0.65%

0.56

MarketDesk

84.64

0.00

0.00%

0.00

ArrowShares

79.20

-1.03

-1.30%

-1.03

Leuthold

78.80

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Absolute

78.29

-1.42

-1.81%

-1.42

Segall Bryant & Hamill

78.20

19.46

24.88%

19.46

Alexis

76.25

2.09

2.75%

2.09

Q3

76.08

4.86

6.39%

4.86

ACV

74.50

-8.19

-10.99%

-8.19

Astoria

73.03

1.84

2.52%

1.84

CrossingBridge Funds

69.37

1.06

1.53%

1.06

Sterling Capital

66.88

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Faith Investor Services

65.91

8.72

13.23%

8.72

Eaton Vance

65.07

2.52

3.87%

2.52

Hennessy

64.38

4.79

7.44%

4.79

NETL

64.11

1.24

1.94%

1.24

REX

62.73

39.10

62.33%

39.10

Altshares

62.57

-8.60

-13.74%

-8.60

FPA

62.33

5.18

8.30%

5.18

Nicholas

61.39

8.36

13.62%

8.36

Regents Park

60.88

-1.35

-2.21%

-1.35

Logan

60.59

0.00

0.01%

0.00

Sphere

59.49

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Western Asset

57.60

0.01

0.02%

0.01

Polen

56.05

16.04

28.63%

16.04

IDX

55.86

6.85

12.27%

6.85

Formidable

55.25

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Goose Hollow

55.04

-0.66

-1.20%

-0.66

Hilton

54.15

36.92

68.19%

36.92

Cambiar Funds

53.20

0.00

0.00%

0.00

EA Series Trust

53.03

5.43

10.24%

5.43

F/m

52.54

24.07

45.80%

24.07

Academy

52.11

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Breakwave

52.08

-6.37

-12.24%

-6.37

Aztlan

51.20

-1.62

-3.15%

-1.62

SmartETFs

50.67

0.00

0.00%

0.00

THOR

49.22

-0.76

-1.54%

-0.76

Adaptiv

48.57

-1.47

-3.03%

-1.47

Alger

48.15

0.33

0.68%

0.33

Parametric

46.93

1.29

2.75%

1.29

Argent

46.88

0.59

1.27%

0.59

SonicShares

46.30

6.31

13.62%

6.31

Leatherback

45.96

-1.30

-2.83%

-1.30

UVA

44.10

-1.10

-2.50%

-1.10

McElhenny Sheffield

44.04

2.15

4.89%

2.15

ZEGA

42.35

-5.74

-13.56%

-5.74

Acquirers Fund

42.18

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Convergence

41.44

6.34

15.30%

6.34

Texas Capital

41.28

21.05

50.98%

21.05

Meet Kevin

39.66

0.64

1.60%

0.64

Procure

38.08

-0.86

-2.26%

-0.86

Hull

37.94

0.00

0.01%

0.00

Discipline Funds

37.07

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Gabelli

35.60

2.02

5.68%

2.02

Trajan

35.55

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Spear

35.12

13.91

39.60%

13.91

Guru

34.61

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Sound Income Strategies

33.17

1.38

4.15%

1.38

Martin Currie

33.12

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Miller

32.65

0.00

0.00%

0.00

AOT

32.27

0.99

3.06%

0.99

Foundations

32.17

28.08

87.28%

28.08

Innovative Portfolios

31.90

-0.49

-1.52%

-0.49

Sovereign's

31.40

2.21

7.03%

2.21

Sparkline

30.97

0.00

0.00%

0.00

RAM

30.81

1.50

4.88%

1.50

Calamos

30.68

13.14

42.83%

13.14

Validus

30.58

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Cultivar

30.12

0.00

0.00%

0.00

AlphaMark

29.66

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Affinity

29.57

0.00

0.00%

0.00

R3ETFs

29.51

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Acruence

29.15

-0.94

-3.23%

-0.94

Subversive

28.32

5.32

18.77%

5.32

QRAFT

25.82

0.08

0.29%

0.08

Bancreek

25.08

21.00

83.71%

21.00

Tactical Funds

23.37

0.00

0.00%

0.00

PMV

23.14

-0.01

-0.03%

-0.01

India

22.81

9.66

42.36%

9.66

Veridien

22.32

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Carbon Collective

22.13

0.94

4.23%

0.94

Pinnacle

21.94

2.97

13.52%

2.97

Vesper

21.75

-5.89

-27.10%

-5.89

Counterpoint

20.68

5.29

25.59%

5.29

FMQQ

20.11

0.83

4.14%

0.83

Point Bridge Capital

20.01

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Range

19.64

5.12

26.08%

5.12

Bridges

19.05

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Clough

18.72

3.89

20.77%

3.89

GGM

18.40

3.48

18.89%

3.48

Mairs & Power

18.28

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Robinson

17.46

-0.51

-2.93%

-0.51

WealthTrust

17.43

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Clockwise Capital

17.19

0.55

3.19%

0.55

DGA

17.05

0.52

3.04%

0.52

MUSQ

15.91

1.00

6.27%

1.00

ATAC

15.48

0.01

0.05%

0.01

Grizzle

15.29

1.31

8.56%

1.31

Macquarie

15.27

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Relative Sentiment

13.42

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Capital Link

13.18

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Morgan Dempsey

12.54

-2.89

-23.08%

-2.89

Ionic

12.54

0.00

0.00%

0.00

The Future Fund

11.02

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Themes

10.09

1.08

10.75%

1.08

Build

9.18

-8.04

-87.50%

-8.04

RiverNorth

8.69

-0.52

-5.98%

-0.52

Nifty

7.72

0.88

11.40%

0.88

Democracy

7.33

0.00

0.02%

0.00

LAFFER TENGLER

7.22

-0.53

-7.37%

-0.53

Dynamic

7.09

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Altrius

6.99

0.00

-0.02%

0.00

ETFB

6.99

0.00

0.00%

0.00

CoreValues Alpha

6.80

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Lyrical

6.61

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Armada ETF Advisors

6.45

0.00

0.00%

0.00

MKAM

5.93

0.00

0.00%

0.00

IQ Funds

5.44

0.00

0.00%

0.00

VegTech

5.42

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Cboe Vest

5.26

0.62

11.88%

0.62

Blue Horizon

4.77

0.00

0.00%

0.00

ICE BofAML

4.59

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Kurv

3.89

0.22

5.62%

0.22

USCF

3.87

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Brendan Wood

3.86

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Reverb ETF

3.84

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Honeytree

3.76

0.56

14.95%

0.56

Hypatia Capital

3.35

0.00

-0.06%

0.00

X-Square

3.32

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Horizon

3.25

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Jacob

3.01

0.00

0.00%

0.00

KP Funds

2.92

0.00

0.02%

0.00

Newday

2.75

0.00

-0.07%

0.00

Tuttle

2.70

0.77

28.34%

0.77

Kingsbarn

2.32

0.00

0.00%

0.00

CRIT

2.06

0.00

-0.02%

0.00

Akros

1.62

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Langar

1.50

1.31

87.75%

1.31

WHITEWOLF

1.38

0.00

0.00%

0.00

iMGP

1.33

0.00

0.00%

0.00

New Capital

1.05

-0.78

-74.01%

-0.78

DriveWealth

0.75

0.00

0.00%

0.00

KARB

0.56

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Arch Indices

0.53

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Onefund

0.00

0.00

0.00%

0.00



March 2024 ETF Issuer League Table

Issuer

AUM ($, mm)

Net Flows ($, mm)

% of AUM

YTD 2024 Net Flows($,M)

Blackrock

2,681,971.59

9,655.52

0.36%

17,687.41

Vanguard

2,480,906.17

27,340.33

1.10%

48,868.37

State Street Global Advisors

1,243,632.05

-7,638.44

-0.61%

-26,828.18

Invesco

492,106.46

4,437.24

0.90%

13,730.45

Charles Schwab

329,968.95

562.54

0.17%

2,551.75

AJM Ventures LLC

158,890.49

1,112.34

0.70%

2,288.97

JPMorgan Chase

143,592.94

4,521.88

3.15%

6,944.28

Dimensional Holdings

125,856.43

2,480.60

1.97%

5,682.25

WisdomTree

75,574.28

790.85

1.05%

1,419.59

VanEck

69,560.60

1,462.29

2.10%

2,335.59

ProShares

68,762.47

-1,705.87

-2.48%

-5,122.85

Fidelity

62,746.36

3,997.66

6.37%

2,879.77

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.

43,559.29

251.03

0.58%

712.29

American Century Investments

40,374.79

1,868.73

4.63%

3,127.64

Pacer Advisors

39,835.15

1,681.51

4.22%

3,840.99

Direxion

38,640.26

-601.85

-1.56%

-1,154.95

Goldman Sachs

33,793.44

-112.75

-0.33%

8.32

PIMCO

27,185.39

884.93

3.26%

1,564.78

Digital Currency Group, Inc.

26,438.48

-2,353.87

-8.90%

-7,712.66

The Capital Group Companies

22,741.66

1,239.70

5.45%

2,945.95

DWS

20,896.18

206.18

0.99%

217.53

Northern Trust

20,782.90

65.50

0.32%

-203.97

Innovator

18,014.00

78.46

0.44%

79.85

ARK Investment Management LP

16,368.46

603.98

3.69%

146.83

Franklin Templeton

15,388.80

132.03

0.86%

213.17

Janus Henderson

13,681.45

836.38

6.11%

1,616.53

SS&C

12,221.96

4.68

0.04%

114.32

Nuveen Securities

9,142.41

166.23

1.82%

222.48

Amplify Investments

8,665.27

-546.13

-6.30%

-499.91

BMO

8,489.52

18.86

0.22%

146.85

Alpha Architect

8,047.14

689.15

8.56%

1,875.70

CICC

7,989.34

176.08

2.20%

191.83

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.

7,547.02

93.69

1.24%

48.18

Abrdn Plc

6,820.45

89.59

1.31%

65.68

Prudential

6,633.74

201.37

3.04%

38.20

John Hancock

6,400.54

19.28

0.30%

89.49

Toroso Investments

6,252.51

314.38

5.03%

884.75

BNY Mellon

5,903.95

129.02

2.19%

295.04

The Hartford

4,638.46

-73.78

-1.59%

-211.05

1251 Capital Group Inc.

4,290.60

122.36

2.85%

206.08

New York Life

4,232.84

-71.16

-1.68%

-129.20

Exchange Traded Concepts

4,046.64

-16.42

-0.41%

139.38

Principal

3,874.73

-60.07

-1.55%

-6.61

Simplify Asset Management Inc.

3,747.08

368.87

9.84%

536.89

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

3,069.48

205.71

6.70%

404.21

US Commodity Funds

3,045.55

111.80

3.67%

-372.95

Bondbloxx Investment Management LLC

2,493.36

45.07

1.81%

-20.50

Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC

2,478.48

171.92

6.94%

305.83

Equitable Holdings

2,421.55

207.05

8.55%

948.79

Cambria

2,314.10

65.41

2.83%

139.98

Sprott, Inc.

2,309.25

19.19

0.83%

101.79

GraniteShares

2,267.89

307.42

13.56%

394.16

Main Management

2,249.40

21.43

0.95%

70.26

Power Corporation of Canada

2,033.78

55.68

2.74%

98.00

Distillate Capital

1,777.57

10.23

0.58%

98.63

Virtus Investment Partners

1,767.43

81.26

4.60%

169.92

UBS

1,695.62

-7.42

-0.44%

-12.46

Aptus Capital Advisors

1,687.25

81.28

4.82%

100.42

AdvisorShares

1,649.39

153.85

9.33%

274.64

MM VAM LLC

1,555.08

83.60

5.38%

84.66

The Motley Fool

1,521.75

13.99

0.92%

29.98

Bitwise Asset Management, Inc.

1,487.72

485.05

32.60%

1,118.49

US Global Investors

1,479.74

0.92

0.06%

-357.67

Inspire Impact Group LLC

1,444.12

25.59

1.77%

24.14

Defiance ETFs

1,441.08

93.51

6.49%

91.28

ORIX

1,438.20

71.76

4.99%

99.85

SEI Investments

1,244.30

1,087.32

87.38%

1,087.59

Neos Investments LLC

1,196.21

203.11

16.98%

356.90

Envestnet

1,145.33

210.41

18.37%

280.51

Barclays Capital Inc.

1,137.75

-88.99

-7.82%

-44.24

Davis Advisers

1,072.10

-4.64

-0.43%

5.53

Focus Financial Partners

1,031.19

8.42

0.82%

15.78

Doubleline ETF Holdings LP

1,030.84

76.15

7.39%

123.56

Rational Advisors Inc.

918.25

-14.09

-1.53%

-43.84

Eurazeo SA

880.69

69.18

7.85%

68.60

Timothy Plan

827.26

-7.96

-0.96%

-17.14

Neuberger Berman

793.28

-2.87

-0.36%

13.48

Sun Life Financial

748.46

1.33

0.18%

45.74

Howard Capital Management, Inc.

738.24

16.63

2.25%

25.55

Roundhill Investments

726.24

45.28

6.23%

65.48

Volatility Shares LLC

723.86

60.97

8.42%

115.68

SR Partners LLC

719.24

-19.58

-2.72%

7.26

The TCW Group, Inc.

713.80

-71.86

-10.07%

-135.77

Day Hagan Asset Management

704.12

-7.64

-1.08%

-13.58

Morgan Stanley

691.24

57.57

8.33%

70.01

Angel Oak Cos. LLC

598.04

265.78

44.44%

276.54

Smith Capital Investors LLC

592.58

460.25

77.67%

466.67

Redwood Investment Management

584.17

-2.16

-0.37%

-210.18

Sausalito Partners LLC

580.85

19.12

3.29%

39.26

Horizon Kinetics LLC

561.47

-97.72

-17.40%

-143.53

Estate Counselors LLC

545.60

-0.50

-0.09%

16.15

Tortoise

515.40

-14.08

-2.73%

-79.56

Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC

500.19

143.83

28.76%

354.87

Wahed Invest LLC

468.96

26.69

5.69%

49.43

Aptus Holdings LLC

459.73

-48.16

-10.48%

-43.19

AmeriLife Group LLC

430.75

36.55

8.49%

38.61

CI Financial Corp.

395.78

20.63

5.21%

41.51

Nationwide

394.14

-22.07

-5.60%

-33.45

David Young & Sandra G. Glain Family Trust

387.84

-4.03

-1.04%

12.90

Oneascent Holdings LLC

384.10

11.78

3.07%

27.70

ClearShares LLC

381.22

-6.59

-1.73%

-26.62

Valkyrie Investments, Inc.

349.52

37.18

10.64%

172.52

CastleArk Management LLC

342.15

0.03

0.01%

-0.03

Vert Asset Management LLC

339.47

2.70

0.80%

8.06

Western & Southern Mutual Holding Co.

337.78

2.12

0.63%

18.70

Matthews International Capital Management

329.61

2.76

0.84%

-12.21

Liquid Strategies

325.00

-69.37

-21.34%

-65.25

Teucrium

320.61

-7.41

-2.31%

-2.60

Truemark Group

303.34

19.19

6.32%

50.02

Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

295.67

72.21

24.42%

233.50

Cavalier16

283.50

-3.37

-1.19%

-4.68

Eldridge Industries LLC

271.26

27.63

10.18%

44.68

Madison Investment Holdings

260.18

-2.46

-0.94%

-1.96

Kingsview Partners LLC

258.02

4.71

1.83%

14.47

AGF

250.96

-2.77

-1.11%

2.76

Natixis

242.89

130.07

53.55%

134.00

PlanRock Wealth Management LLC

242.78

30.49

12.56%

121.86

Core Alternative Capital

240.92

-12.39

-5.14%

-6.53

Retireful LLC

240.60

3.53

1.47%

-7.95

Stf Management LP

225.36

0.59

0.26%

-0.12

Swan Global Investments

225.18

-0.05

-0.02%

9.53

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC /VA/

213.76

-0.06

-0.03%

-3.44

Lagan Holding Co. Trust

203.38

37.20

18.29%

75.78

Little Harbor Advisors

195.97

-1.95

-1.00%

-2.67

Summit Global LLC

195.68

-20.50

-10.48%

-24.30

CornerCap Investment Counsel, Inc.

190.59

0.65

0.34%

1.21

Paralel Technologies LLC

186.27

0.00

0.00%

0.00

WBI

185.89

-7.87

-4.23%

-9.03

Renaissance Capital

182.92

-9.14

-5.00%

-30.11

Syntax Advisors

180.52

-5.26

-2.91%

-7.35

Brandes Worldwide Holdings

179.10

33.42

18.66%

77.16

Federated Hermes, Inc.

167.22

2.90

1.73%

37.52

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

160.50

3.04

1.89%

-7.65

Toews Corp.

159.99

2.41

1.51%

2.74

Impact Shares

157.30

-6.09

-3.87%

-5.18

SRN Advisors

144.75

1.97

1.36%

-0.97

Humankind USA LLC

136.08

0.02

0.01%

0.02

Intangible Capital

132.44

-2.13

-1.61%

-2.13

Inverdale Capital Management LLC

132.04

4.47

3.39%

11.71

Running Oak Capital LLC

130.48

22.19

17.01%

44.64

The Greenwood Trust

128.47

16.15

12.57%

30.82

Soundwatch Capital LLC

124.28

0.00

0.00%

0.61

Hennessy Advisors

124.11

57.87

46.63%

62.66

Bahl & Gaynor, Inc.

120.71

1.07

0.88%

1.84

Rayliant Investment Research

118.99

-0.43

-0.36%

-1.85

REX Shares LLC

116.85

54.86

46.95%

93.96

Dawn Global Topco Ltd.

113.23

12.51

11.05%

38.19

Neil Azous Revocable Trust

108.72

-8.99

-8.27%

-8.89

IronHorse Holdings

106.93

0.65

0.60%

0.65

Baird Financial Group

104.82

0.00

0.00%

-0.12

Applied Finance Group

101.72

14.04

13.80%

20.89

Pettee Investors

92.59

1.19

1.28%

3.02

Beyond Investing

91.14

1.11

1.22%

2.19

First Manhattan Co.

89.47

0.00

0.00%

0.30

Q3 Asset Management Corp.

80.00

0.81

1.01%

5.67

Absolute Investment Advisers LLC

79.92

1.45

1.81%

0.03

Ridgeline Research LLC

78.95

1.91

2.41%

-6.28

The Leuthold Group LLC

78.81

-0.82

-1.04%

-0.82

Alexis Investment Partners LLC

78.37

0.27

0.35%

2.37

Arrow Funds

77.42

-1.52

-1.96%

-2.55

OBP Capital LLC

77.37

-1.51

-1.95%

-2.61

Spear Advisors LLC

76.33

38.78

50.81%

52.69

Faith Investor Services, LLC

73.09

4.70

6.44%

13.42

Cohanzick Management

69.86

0.43

0.61%

1.49

ETFMG

69.79

-0.80

-1.14%

-7.17

First Pacific Advisors LP

69.13

6.07

8.79%

11.25

Truist

68.72

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Water Island Capital Partners LP

65.04

2.36

3.64%

-6.23

Resolute Investment Managers, Inc.

64.67

27.31

42.24%

27.87

Logan Capital Management Inc.

63.12

-1.01

-1.61%

-1.01

GeaSphere LLC

60.69

-1.17

-1.93%

-1.17

IDX Advisors LLC

58.59

1.35

2.30%

8.20

Convergence Investment Partners, LLC

55.24

10.48

18.97%

16.82

Formidable Asset Management

54.79

-0.56

-1.02%

-0.56

Cambriar Holdings

54.06

-0.01

-0.01%

-0.01

Alger Associates Inc

53.54

1.36

2.55%

1.69

Sammons Enterprises, Inc.

53.09

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Client First Investment Management LLC

51.99

-0.52

-1.00%

-1.99

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management

51.08

-1.02

-2.00%

-1.02

Infrastructure Capital Advisors

50.60

0.00

0.00%

-1.20

Goose Hollow Capital Management LLC

49.76

-5.30

-10.65%

-5.96

Thor Analytics LLC

49.30

-1.28

-2.60%

-2.04

ETF Series Solutions

43.11

0.86

2.00%

0.86

Subversive LLC

42.89

14.19

33.08%

19.50

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

42.51

0.27

0.63%

21.31

Miller Value Partners LLC

41.32

4.12

9.97%

4.12

Hull Investments LLC

40.11

0.94

2.33%

0.94

ProcureAM

37.51

-0.83

-2.21%

-1.69

GAMCO Investors, Inc.

36.87

0.37

0.99%

2.39

Calamos Family Partners

35.68

3.18

8.91%

16.32

ShariaPortfolio, Inc.

35.53

3.45

9.71%

14.61

Sovereign's Capital Management LLC

34.84

2.82

8.10%

5.03

Sheaff Brock Capital Management LLC

32.64

0.00

0.00%

-0.49

Reflection Asset Management, LLC

32.06

0.00

-0.01%

1.50

AlphaMark Advisors

31.29

1.47

4.71%

1.47

Cultivar Capital, Inc.

29.67

0.00

0.00%

0.00

R Cubed Global Capital LLC

25.37

-4.48

-17.65%

-4.48

PMV Capital LLC

23.49

0.01

0.03%

0.00

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

23.18

5.09

21.95%

5.09

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

22.60

1.64

7.27%

6.93

Clough Capital Partners LLC

21.17

1.20

5.65%

5.08

Point Bridge Capital

20.64

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Clockwise Capital LLC

19.40

0.60

3.08%

1.15

Grant/GrossMendelsohn LLC

18.62

0.00

0.00%

3.48

Mairs & Power, Inc.

18.52

0.22

1.20%

0.22

Macquarie Group Ltd

14.98

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Future Fund Advisors

13.49

1.58

11.71%

1.58

ETP Holdings

12.16

1.47

12.10%

2.56

Build Asset Management LLC

8.03

-1.15

-14.32%

-9.18

Democracy Investment Management LLC

7.48

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Power Financial Corp.

7.26

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Dynamic Shares LLC

7.21

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Lyrical Asset Management GP

6.59

0.00

0.00%

0.00

VegTech LLC

5.74

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Cboe Vest Financial LLC

5.47

0.00

0.00%

0.62

Kurv Investment Management LLC

5.42

1.45

26.65%

1.66

Regan Capital, LLC

5.00

3.75

75.00%

3.75

Distribution Cognizant LLC

3.96

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Hypatia Capital Group LLC

3.41

0.01

0.33%

0.01

X-Square Capital

3.38

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC

3.28

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Kingsbarn Capital Management LLC

2.27

0.00

0.00%

0.00

Arch Indices Investment Advisors LLC

2.10

1.57

74.90%

1.57

Langar Investment Management LLC

1.85

0.30

16.24%

1.61

DriveWealth LLC

0.76

0.00

0.00%

0.00

ONEFUND LLC

0.00

0.00

0.00%

0.00



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Advertisement