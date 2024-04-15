VOO Topped Inflows Last Week; IVV Led Outflows
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change<
2,789.02
434,799.67
0.64
2,739.90
56,559.49
4.84
1,043.82
257,930.90
0.40
998.45
8,847.08
11.29
909.74
31,917.93
2.85
861.15
104,628.95
0.82
775.98
115,365.32
0.67
666.62
18,975.33
3.51
600.35
1,207.07
49.74
588.63
23,162.91
2.54
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-2,686.46
447,011.85
-0.60
-899.08
31,201.07
-2.88
-738.55
22,824.21
-3.24
-700.10
14,626.31
-4.79
-602.24
6,781.00
-8.88
-521.68
46,938.24
-1.11
-484.35
9,479.05
-5.11
-452.15
12,002.38
-3.77
-315.12
39,401.42
-0.80
-283.80
6,998.11
-4.06
ETF Weekly Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
19.09
7,526.47
0.25%
Asset Allocation
-27.17
17,836.46
-0.15%
Commodities
322.31
141,104.60
0.23%
Currency
419.78
64,938.82
0.65%
International Equity
3,039.93
1,475,738.52
0.21%
International Fixed Income
3,228.58
188,177.19
1.72%
Inverse
244.49
13,908.85
1.76%
Leveraged
-137.05
94,679.55
-0.14%
U.S. Equity
11,061.37
5,466,039.38
0.20%
U.S. Fixed Income
6,325.66
1,370,491.67
0.46%
Total:
24,496.99
8,840,441.51
0.28%
Asset Classes (Year-to-Date)
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
654.35
7,438.36
8.80%
Asset Allocation
18.53
17,917.41
0.10%
Commodities
-5,209.09
132,349.04
-3.94%
Currency
12,465.98
61,964.73
20.12%
International Equity
27,732.49
1,468,223.34
1.89%
International Fixed Income
9,522.25
185,981.28
5.12%
Inverse
-123.70
13,501.64
-0.92%
Leveraged
-1,883.55
97,506.32
-1.93%
U.S. Equity
111,686.30
5,509,179.66
2.03%
U.S. Fixed Income
41,502.01
1,379,808.52
3.01%
Total:
196,365.58
8,873,870.31
2.21%
Top 10 Volume Surprises, Funds >$50 mm AUM
Ticker
Name
Average Volume
1 Week Average
% of Average
Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF
5,258,749.00
2,618.20%%
10,454,468.00
2,565.23%%
18,618,395.00
2,565.05%%
10,425,522.00
2,561.31%%
1,062,982.00
2,119.70%%
1,957,068.00
1,912.90%%
253,832.00
1,571.61%%
156,575.00
1,364.73%%
1,852,783.00
1,327.64%%
79,899.00
1,319.11%%
Top 10 Weekly Performers, Excluding Leverage/Inverse Funds and <1,000 Shares Traded
Ticker
Name
Weekly Performance
Weekly Volume
AUM ($, mm)
11.99%
195,730
69.11
11.65%
39,434
15.13
11.59%
33,678
13.53
10.71%
8,812
5.38
10.56%
165,507
58.34
10.46%
7,770
11.99
10.19%
8,588
5.61
10.17%
6,091
10.80
9.96%
14,689
25.27
9.89%
87,583
31.89
Top 10 YTD Performers
Ticker
Name
YTD Performance
Weekly Performance
AUM ($, mm)
72.01%
9.07%
22,824.21
54.61%
9.00%
2,834.42
54.40%
-1.14%
400.67
54.38%
9.59%
21.09
54.12%
8.94%
19.00
54.01%
13.78
51.32%
13.15
50.04%
7.01%
2.63
49.52%
9.52%
7.53
45.48%
10.56%
58.34
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.