VOO Topped Inflows Last Week; IVV Led Outflows

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change<

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

2,789.02

434,799.67

0.64

RSP

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

2,739.90

56,559.49

4.84

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

1,043.82

257,930.90

0.40

FBND

Fidelity Total Bond ETF

998.45

8,847.08

11.29

BIL

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

909.74

31,917.93

2.85

AGG

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

861.15

104,628.95

0.82

IEFA

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

775.98

115,365.32

0.67

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin Trust

666.62

18,975.33

3.51

APUE

ActivePassive US Equity ETF

600.35

1,207.07

49.74

COWZ

Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF

588.63

23,162.91

2.54



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

-2,686.46

447,011.85

-0.60

LQD

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

-899.08

31,201.07

-2.88

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

-738.55

22,824.21

-3.24

XLP

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

-700.10

14,626.31

-4.79

IGV

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

-602.24

6,781.00

-8.88

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

-521.68

46,938.24

-1.11

IWY

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

-484.35

9,479.05

-5.11

GSLC

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

-452.15

12,002.38

-3.77

XLV

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund

-315.12

39,401.42

-0.80

XBI

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

-283.80

6,998.11

-4.06



ETF Weekly Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

19.09

7,526.47

0.25%

Asset Allocation

-27.17

17,836.46

-0.15%

Commodities

322.31

141,104.60

0.23%

Currency

419.78

64,938.82

0.65%

International Equity

3,039.93

1,475,738.52

0.21%

International Fixed Income

3,228.58

188,177.19

1.72%

Inverse

244.49

13,908.85

1.76%

Leveraged

-137.05

94,679.55

-0.14%

U.S. Equity

11,061.37

5,466,039.38

0.20%

U.S. Fixed Income

6,325.66

1,370,491.67

0.46%

Total:

24,496.99

8,840,441.51

0.28%



Asset Classes (Year-to-Date)

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

654.35

7,438.36

8.80%

Asset Allocation

18.53

17,917.41

0.10%

Commodities

-5,209.09

132,349.04

-3.94%

Currency

12,465.98

61,964.73

20.12%

International Equity

27,732.49

1,468,223.34

1.89%

International Fixed Income

9,522.25

185,981.28

5.12%

Inverse

-123.70

13,501.64

-0.92%

Leveraged

-1,883.55

97,506.32

-1.93%

U.S. Equity

111,686.30

5,509,179.66

2.03%

U.S. Fixed Income

41,502.01

1,379,808.52

3.01%

Total:

196,365.58

8,873,870.31

2.21%



Top 10 Volume Surprises, Funds >$50 mm AUM

Ticker

Name

Average Volume
(30 Day)

1 Week Average
Volume

% of Average

EMCR

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

200,854

5,258,749.00

2,618.20%%

APIE

ActivePassive International Equity ETF

407,546

10,454,468.00

2,565.23%%

APUE

ActivePassive US Equity ETF

725,849

18,618,395.00

2,565.05%%

APCB

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF

407,038

10,425,522.00

2,561.31%%

APMU

ActivePassive Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF

50,148

1,062,982.00

2,119.70%%

IAI

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

102,309

1,957,068.00

1,912.90%%

IPKW

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

16,151

253,832.00

1,571.61%%

EMTL

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF

11,473

156,575.00

1,364.73%%

FLGB

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

139,554

1,852,783.00

1,327.64%%

VFMV

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF

6,057

79,899.00

1,319.11%%



Top 10 Weekly Performers, Excluding Leverage/Inverse Funds and <1,000 Shares Traded

Ticker

Name

Weekly Performance

Weekly Volume

AUM ($, mm)

EETH

ProShares Ether Strategy ETF

11.99%

195,730

69.11

ARKZ

ARK 21Shares Active Ethereum Futures Strategy ETF

11.65%

39,434

15.13

AETH

Bitwise Ethereum Strategy ETF

11.59%

33,678

13.53

ARKY

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF

10.71%

8,812

5.38

BTF

Valkyrie Bitcoin and Ether Strategy ETF

10.56%

165,507

58.34

KEUA

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

10.46%

7,770

11.99

BETE

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF

10.19%

8,588

5.61

BTOP

Bitwise Bitcoin and Ether Equal Weight Strategy ETF

10.17%

6,091

10.80

GRN

iPath Series B Carbon ETN

9.96%

14,689

25.27

EFUT

VanEck Ethereum Strategy ETF

9.89%

87,583

31.89



Top 10 YTD Performers

Ticker

Name

YTD Performance

Weekly Performance

AUM ($, mm)

GBTC

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

72.01%

9.07%

22,824.21

BITO

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

54.61%

9.00%

2,834.42

NVDY

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF

54.40%

-1.14%

400.67

MAXI

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF

54.38%

9.59%

21.09

ARKA

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Futures Strategy ETF

54.12%

8.94%

19.00

BITC

Bitwise Bitcoin Strategy Optimum Roll ETF

54.01%

 

13.78

DEFI

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF

51.32%

 

13.15

ARKC

ARK 21Shares Active On-Chain Bitcoin Strategy ETF

50.04%

7.01%

2.63

BETH

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF

49.52%

9.52%

7.53

BTF

Valkyrie Bitcoin and Ether Strategy ETF

45.48%

10.56%

58.34



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


