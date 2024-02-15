VOO, XLF Lead Inflows, SPY Tops Outflows: ETF Flows as of Feb. 14
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
483.54
406,186.30
0.12%
466.95
36,568.72
1.28%
412.69
49,925.53
0.83%
293.03
36,409.83
0.80%
250.72
4,180.86
6.00%
221.94
6,491.63
3.42%
174.07
33,301.88
0.52%
162.35
17,549.30
0.93%
142.72
14,688.56
0.97%
136.46
1,021.88
13.35%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-3,659.31
486,854.43
-0.75%
-1,226.42
368,729.92
-0.33%
-306.02
252,399.52
-0.12%
-293.11
9,040.91
-3.24%
-186.28
51,448.51
-0.36%
-176.29
435,416.56
-0.04%
-171.86
15,615.36
-1.10%
-168.96
22,378.35
-0.76%
-168.40
38,120.94
-0.44%
-147.95
6,956.12
-2.13%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
2.32
6,887.25
0.03%
Asset Allocation
5.85
17,095.53
0.03%
Commodities
23.74
124,432.81
0.02%
Currency
428.78
35,769.62
1.20%
International Equity
151.15
1,376,749.47
0.01%
International Fixed Income
504.11
173,452.86
0.29%
Inverse
-220.00
13,868.72
-1.59%
Leveraged
-425.53
89,058.47
-0.48%
U.S. Equity
-4,888.61
5,173,463.78
-0.09%
U.S. Fixed Income
876.82
1,361,308.40
0.06%
Total:
-3,541.37
8,372,086.90
-0.04%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.