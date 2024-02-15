VOO, XLF Lead Inflows, SPY Tops Outflows: ETF Flows as of Feb. 14

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A number of well-known fund managers bought shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter of 2023, securities filings showed, before the troubled lender’s stock plummeted following an unexpected quarterly loss reported last month. The funds' positions were revealed in securities filings known as 13Fs that hedge funds and other institutional investors file at the end of each quarter. Because the filings are backward looking, it was not possible to know if the funds still held their positions when NYCB's shares plunged.