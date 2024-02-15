Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,015.50
    -2.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,478.00
    -16.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,870.25
    -10.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,020.00
    +3.20 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.33
    -0.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    2,005.90
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2670
    -0.0490 (-1.14%)
     

  • Vix

    14.38
    -1.47 (-9.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2568
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.2760
    -0.1980 (-0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    52,155.80
    +2,651.49 (+5.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,568.40
    +56.12 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,047.71
    +344.39 (+0.91%)
     

VOO, XLF Lead Inflows, SPY Tops Outflows: ETF Flows as of Feb. 14

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

483.54

406,186.30

0.12%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

466.95

36,568.72

1.28%

TLT

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

412.69

49,925.53

0.83%

VCSH

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

293.03

36,409.83

0.80%

IBIT

iShares Bitcoin Trust

250.72

4,180.86

6.00%

JAAA

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

221.94

6,491.63

3.42%

DIA

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

174.07

33,301.88

0.52%

XLC

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

162.35

17,549.30

0.93%

SMH

VanEck Semiconductor ETF

142.72

14,688.56

0.97%

ARKB

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

136.46

1,021.88

13.35%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

-3,659.31

486,854.43

-0.75%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

-1,226.42

368,729.92

-0.33%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

-306.02

252,399.52

-0.12%

TFLO

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

-293.11

9,040.91

-3.24%

VB

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

-186.28

51,448.51

-0.36%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

-176.29

435,416.56

-0.04%

XLP

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

-171.86

15,615.36

-1.10%

TQQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ

-168.96

22,378.35

-0.76%

IVW

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

-168.40

38,120.94

-0.44%

XBI

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

-147.95

6,956.12

-2.13%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

2.32

6,887.25

0.03%

Asset Allocation

5.85

17,095.53

0.03%

Commodities

23.74

124,432.81

0.02%

Currency

428.78

35,769.62

1.20%

International Equity

151.15

1,376,749.47

0.01%

International Fixed Income

504.11

173,452.86

0.29%

Inverse

-220.00

13,868.72

-1.59%

Leveraged

-425.53

89,058.47

-0.48%

U.S. Equity

-4,888.61

5,173,463.78

-0.09%

U.S. Fixed Income

876.82

1,361,308.40

0.06%

Total:

-3,541.37

8,372,086.90

-0.04%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

Advertisement