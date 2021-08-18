voolama + Aprimo = Marketing Operations Nirvana

Digital transformation consulting firm voolama is pleased to announce an official partnership with marketing content management software company Aprimo.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- voolama will be working as a value-added partner for Aprimo in order to provide consulting services to optimize the implementation of Aprimo's marketing software products. Combining Aprimo's software with voolama's digital transformation services expands the pool of digital tools available to clients. The complementary nature of the two companies means that using their services together makes better use of both and enables companies to develop and organize the best possible long-term marketing operations strategy to fit their needs and adapt to the constantly changing digital ecosystem.

Making Work, Flow.

The digital transformation consultants you have been looking for. Experience led Transformation for Financial Services, Marketing Operations

voolama helps financial services companies create and implement digital marketing operations strategies that can keep up with the constantly evolving digital environment. The company name, voolama, translates to flow, which embodies the company's approach to working in a modern-day marketing environment. voolama has the ability to scale effectively due to its own partnerships and is also a proudly certified LGBTQ+ owned organization with the NGLCC, ensuring that its employees have a broad range of perspectives.

Aprimo offers marketing and content management software to help teams optimize their content creation and management. The product helps companies eliminate inefficient or unnecessary tasks, store and organize content, visualize and organize campaign budgets, and gather useful real-time data on how marketing campaigns are performing.

voolama presents itself to Aprimo customers as "a boutique firm, with over a decade of experience deploying and implementing Aprimo products globally. In addition to 20+ years of Marketing Operations and Digital Transformation experience at our core."

Story continues

The partnership between the two companies formalizes the ability for voolama to guide its clients through how to best implement Aprimo's software and use it to manage marketing content and plan for long-term strategies as effectively as possible. Creating and implementing a flexible ongoing digital marketing plan is complex and multifaceted. Using the two services in tandem allows clients to put voolama's strategy recommendations into place and use all of the tools included in Aprimo's software to their fullest potential.

voolama has published several case studies demonstrating how they benefit clients, including specifically how they have implemented Aprimo's software and used it as part of a sustainable digital marketing transformation plan. Read these case studies and learn more about the organization here . For media enquires, please contact: media@voolama.co.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voolama--aprimo--marketing-operations-nirvana-301357515.html

SOURCE voolama LLC