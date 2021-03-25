U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,909.52
    +20.38 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,619.48
    +199.42 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,977.68
    +15.79 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,183.12
    +48.86 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.34
    -2.84 (-4.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.40
    -7.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0050 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    +0.0044 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1640
    +0.4300 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,441.87
    -2,354.10 (-4.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.75
    +5.84 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,674.83
    -38.06 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,729.88
    +324.36 (+1.14%)
     

Vor Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vor Biopharma
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

IND accepted for VOR33, Vor’s lead eHSC product candidate for treatment of AML

Completed initial public offering raising $203.4 million in total gross proceeds

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vor Biopharma (Nasdaq: VOR) (the Company), a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020, and provided an update on its business.

“We are very pleased with our continued exceptional scientific, clinical and financial progress,” noted Robert Ang, MBBS, MBA, Vor’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Earlier this year, the FDA accepted our IND for our lead eHSC product candidate VOR33, and with the completion of our successful initial public offering, Vor is now in a strong financial position to change the paradigm around targeted oncology treatment and hematopoietic stem cell transplants.”

Corporate Highlights

  • Investigational new drug (IND) application accepted for VOR33, Vor’s lead eHSC product candidate for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The Company is developing VOR33 as an eHSC product candidate to potentially replace the standard of care in the transplant setting. Vor intends to initiate a first-in-human Phase 1/2a trial of VOR33 in AML patients in combination with MylotargTM (gemtuzumab ozogamicin) by enrolling the first patient in the second quarter of 2021. The Company believes VOR33, if successful, has significant potential to improve clinical outcomes for malignancies beyond AML.

  • Successfully completed an initial public offering (IPO). In February 2020, the Company completed its IPO, raising $203.4 million in gross proceeds before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

  • Vor strengthens platform with CAR-T license and collaborations. To complement VOR33 and lay groundwork for the VOR33/VCAR33 Treatment System, Vor licensed a CD33-targeted CAR-T construct, VCAR33, from the National Institutes of Health. The Company also announced collaborations with two next-generation gene-editing companies, Arbor Biotechnologies and Metagenomi.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Vor ended 2020 with $48.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared with $6.5 million as of December 31, 2019. Cash at December 31, 2020 does not include the $186.3 million in net proceeds from our IPO completed in February 2021 and $45.4 million in net proceeds from the completion of our Series B preferred stock financing in January 2021.

  • R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses increased to $31.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, up from $6.2 million for the prior year. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to an increased level of expenses associated with external preclinical studies, consulting fees, laboratory supplies costs and increased employee headcount.

  • G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses totaled $11.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, up from $4.2 million for the prior year, primarily due to an increase in employee headcount, increased professional fees, and an increase in facilities and other expenses.

  • Net Loss: Vor reported a net loss of $43.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared with a net loss of $10.8 million for the prior year.

Potential Upcoming Milestones

  • Enroll first patient in VOR33 Phase 1/2a trial in the second quarter of 2021

  • Initial VOR33 human engraftment and protection data expected in late 2021/first half of 2022

  • Initial VCAR33 monotherapy clinical proof of concept data expected in 2022, depending on investigator’s timing of data release

  • File IND for VOR33/VCAR33 Treatment System in the second half of 2022, following data from our VOR33 clinical trial and the National Marrow Donor Program’s Phase 1/2 clinical trial studying the VCAR33 construct

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma is a cell therapy company that aims to transform the lives of cancer patients by pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies to create next-generation, treatment-resistant transplants that unlock the potential of targeted therapies. By removing biologically redundant proteins from eHSCs, we design these cells and their progeny to be treatment-resistant to complementary targeted therapies, thereby enabling these therapies to selectively destroy cancerous cells while sparing healthy cells. For more information please visit www.vorbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Company’s initiation the VOR33 Phase 1/2a clinical trial by enrolling the first patient in the second quarter of 2021, the release of data from such trial, the submission of an IND for the VOR33/VCAR33 Treatment System and the timing of the release of data from the VCAR33 clinical trial. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of the Company’s product candidates; availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; whether interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; expectations for regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products and availability of funding sufficient for the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in other filings that the Company make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor:
Constantine Davides, CFA
Westwicke
+1 339-970-2846
constantine.davides@westwicke.com

Media:
Mary Carmichael
Ten Bridge Communications
+1 617-413-3543
VorTBCteam@tenbridgecommunications.com

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands)

December 31,

2020

2019

Cash and equivalents

$

48,539

$

6,466

Total assets

75,908

9,826

Total liabilities

27,637

2,186

Convertible preferred stock

107,336

25,069

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(59,065

)

(17,429

)

Consolidated Statement of Operations

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2020

2019

Operating expenses:

Research and development

$

31,618

$

6,200

General and administrative

11,748

4,217

Total operating expenses

43,366

10,417

Loss from operations

(43,366

)

(10,417

)

Other income (expense):

Interest income

29

154

Interest expense related to convertible notes

-

(608

)

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

-

32

Total other income (expense)

29

(422

)

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(43,337

)

$

(10,839

)

Cumulative dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock

(5,925

)

(1,773

)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$

(49,262

)

$

(12,612

)

Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders,
basic and diluted

$

(230.57

)

$

(109.70

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

213,658

114,961


Recommended Stories

  • Dalio sees 'good probability' bitcoin gets outlawed

    'Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing,' Dalio tells Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer.

  • Cathie Wood Preps Space ETF as Ark’s First New Fund in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood may be about to cap a stellar year with a suitably themed new product.Ark Investment Management’s new space ETF could make its debut as soon as the start of next week, based on regulatory filing dates. The actively managed exchange-traded fund would track U.S. and global companies involved in space exploration and innovation.If it comes it will be the first new product from Ark since the 2019 launch of the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) and follows a stellar 12 months in which Wood’s ETF assets skyrocketed to $47 billion from just $3.3 billion.Her funds -- which include five that are actively-managed and two that track indexes -- had a rough ride as tech shares sold off in recent weeks. But the flagship fund is still up 154% over the past 12 months and her products have taken in about $16.4 billion just this year, suggesting a new one would be met with strong demand.“It’s certainly what the market has appetite for right now,” said Matt Benkendorf, chief investment officer of Vontobel Quality Growth. “Ark has shown a tremendous propensity to attract money, and all eyes are on them.”Wood’s firm filed for the fund on Jan. 13, which means the earliest Ark could complete the Securities and Exchange Commission approval process and release the ETF to investors is March 29, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, although its application may get held up. A spokesperson from Ark declined to comment since the fund is still in the SEC quiet period.News of the upcoming fund sparked an industry-wide rally earlier this year, with both peer ETFs and individual stocks like Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. soaring. Assets in the Procure Space ETF (UFO) have more than tripled since Ark filed for ARKX, now up to $130 million.ARKX’s sister products offer a compelling performance picture. Three of them -- the $22 billion flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), and the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) are up more than 150% in the past year.“They’ve certainly built up a loyal following of investors that will seed that fund well,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “It just seems like a good encapsulation of the market moment that we started the year in, with all the money going into these super high-growth, long-term ideas.”In fact, retail traders have been anxiously awaiting the new product launch, with TikTok videos hyping the fund. Mark Leclair, a 43-year-old who lives in Texas and does software support, has already set aside some money to invest in ARKX when it debuts.“I’m going to jump all over that,” he said in a phone interview. “Cathie is doing her own research and analysis, and she is making conclusions that the Street just doesn’t see. It really aligns with what I believe in which is trying to make smart investments in industry disruptors.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop leads meme stocks higher with Koss, AMC surging too

    (Reuters) -GameStop and other so-called meme stocks surged on Thursday, as investors piled into the shares after a tumble in the previous session. Shares in video-game retailer GameStop closed up 52.7% at $183.75 with brisk trading volume after rising as high as $187.50 late in the session. The company has benefited from a push by retail investors, often on online forums such as Reddit's popular WallStreetBets, to drive up prices of stocks they believe undervalued.

  • Chinese tech stocks slump as U.S. SEC begins rollout of law aimed at delisting

    Shares in dual-listed Chinese companies fell sharply on Thursday in Asia after the U.S. securities regulator adopted measures that would kick foreign companies off American stock exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. auditing standards. The move by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adds to the unprecedented regulatory crackdown in China on domestic technology companies, citing concerns that they have built market power that stifles competition. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in December, is aimed at removing Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges if they fail to comply with American auditing standards for three years in a row.

  • China proposes global rules for central bank digital currencies

    China proposed a set of global rules for central bank digital currencies on Thursday, from how they can be used around the world to highly sensitive issues such as monitoring and information sharing. Global central banks are looking at developing digital currencies to modernise their financial systems, ward off the threat from cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and speed up domestic and international payments. China is one of the most advanced in its effort.

  • GameStop Soars to Erase $4 Billion Hole as Meme Stocks Roar

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. rallied to erase its earnings-led slump as Reddit-favorite stocks surged and traders touted the company’s ongoing corporate transformation.The video-game retailer rallied 53% to $183.75, recouping all of its $4.3 billion drop after quarterly earnings failed to answer Wall Street’s most pressing questions on the company’s turnaround. Fellow retail darlings like movie theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and headphone maker Koss Corp. followed GameStop higher on Thursday.Shares of Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop have been a poster child for Reddit-armed retail traders looking to rally against short sellers. Thursday’s rally came amid a flood of trading activity, with more than 49 million shares changing hands -- almost three times the amount that has been traded in the past week.The company’s ongoing shake-up, led by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen, to make the retailer a tech heavyweight has continued to gain strength. The company announced a slew of new hires to help it re-shape its image and business on Tuesday, and Cohen has continued to replace members of its board with no plans to slow down.The company has made “significant changes” to its board since June 2020 and expects “to experience additional changes” at its annual meeting this year, GameStop said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, listing eight members would depart.The retailer reported a quarterly profit that missed the average analyst forecast despite expectations for new gaming consoles to fuel sales. Net sales fell 3.3% to $2.12 billion in the quarter, short of the $2.24 billion estimate, to mark the 12th consecutive quarter of slowing sales. The results led to a 34% slump in the shares on Wednesday.(Updates with closing prices throughout, adds earnings details in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett says make this the priority for your $1,400 stimulus check

    Though he's not getting a payment, he has this good advice on what to do with yours.

  • Don't pay an investment adviser to 'beat the market' — do this instead

    Data shows a majority of fund managers lost out to the S&P 500 for the 11th straight year.

  • Homebuyers shrug off higher mortgage rates, but refinances stop booming

    Applications rise for homebuyer mortgages, but refinancing continues to cool.

  • Czech Yield Premium at 20-Year High Welcomed in ‘Sleepy’ Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The yield premium on Czech benchmark sovereign bonds rose to the highest in two decades, awakened by a ramped-up government borrowing and expectations for monetary policy tightening.The extra return on 10-year debt over comparable German bunds rose to 238 basis points on Thursday, exceeding a peak reached during the 2009 global financial crisis.Prime Minister Andrej Babis’s administration has been boosting debt-funded stimulus to fight the coronavirus crisis, a welcome development for fixed-income traders and analysts who have weathered limited bond supply and sluggish market activity for years. Meanwhile, resilient inflation and the central bank’s plans to start raising interest rates soon have added to the momentum in Czech yields, which are up by the most in the European Union this year.“Heavy government issuance and investors taking bets on Czech monetary tightening ahead of the rest of Europe -- all that is making the traditionally sleepy bond market bigger and more vibrant,” said Frantisek Taborsky, a strategist at Komercni Banka AS in Prague.A vast majority of Czech sovereign debt has traditionally been parked at local banks and pension funds that tend to hold them to maturity, leaving little room for shorter-term speculation.Rescue programs designed to fight one of the world’s deadliest coronavirus outbreaks, including a recent record income-tax cut, are driving up the state’s funding needs. The government now expects to exceed last year’s record budget shortfall in 2021 and remain deep in the red even when the economy recovers.Yet the country’s public-debt burden is projected at 40.6% of gross domestic product by the end of this year, making it one of the lowest in the European Union. Meanwhile, demand for Czech bonds remains strong. At an auction on Wednesday, the government sold more bonds than planned and still rejected more than a half of all bids.“Yields around 2% are still low in historical terms and won’t hamper the government’s ability to borrow,” Komercni Banka’s Taborsky said. “But relative to the euro area, and the Czech Republic’s solid credit profile, they are getting more attractive for investors.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Offshore galore! Wind farms go on the block as valuations spike

    European utilities are offering a slew of offshore wind farms, eager to cash in on high valuations as investors hungry for stable returns increasingly flock to the sector, people close to the matter said. Demand for such assets has surged as environmentally-conscious investors and industries such as oil and gas seek green power in order to meet goals to achieve net zero emissions in line with the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Denmark's Orsted, Switzerland's Axpo, Germany's EnBW and Sweden's Vattenfall are all marketing offshore wind assets that are either at project stage or completed, four people familiar with the matter said.

  • Oil gains more than $3/bbl after Suez Canal ship grounding

    Oil prices jumped about 6% on Wednesday after a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, and worries that the incident could tie up crude shipments gave prices a boost after a slide over the last week. The crude benchmarks, U.S. crude and London-based Brent, added to gains after U.S. inventory figures showed a further rebound in refining activity, suggesting U.S. refiners are mostly recovered from the cold snap that slammed Texas in February. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $61.18 a barrel, rising $3.42, or 5.9%, having lost 6.2% on Tuesday.

  • China Proposes Global Rules for Monitoring CBDCs

    China is leading major nations in the development of a CBDC but the digital yuan project has raised concerns.

  • Ray Dalio says there's a bubble that's 'halfway' to the magnitude of 1929 or 2000

    Billionaire investor Ray Dalio — who founded the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates — in a new interview warned that the stock market is a bubble "halfway" to the magnitude of those which triggered historic market crashes like the dot-com bust and the Great Depression.

  • Bitcoin Slips in Another Sign That Retail Trader Mania Is Fading

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fell amid a wider retreat in assets that had earlier ridden a wave of stimulus-infused optimism among retail traders.The largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 6.7% to $50,440, as of 11:55 a.m. in New York. The token, down for the fifth straight day, is mired in its longest losing streak since December. The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index is also struggling.Speculation is growing that the latest stimulus checks in the U.S. will be spent in the real economy rather than markets as vaccinations help return life to something closer to normal. The number of call options traded in the U.S. has slipped from the records earlier this year and high-profile investments like GameStop Corp. and the ARK Innovation ETF are well off their highs.A general Bitcoin downtrend is being “exacerbated by the move to value in general across asset classes” and away from areas like technology, said Vijay Ayyar, head of Asia Pacific with crypto exchange Luno in Singapore. The upcoming expiry of derivative contracts is adding to the volatility, he said.The world’s largest digital asset on Thursday briefly fell below its average price over the past 50 days, which has been a key support level so far this year, according to Miller Tabak + Co.’s Matt Maley. A “lower-low below that level would scare a lot of momentum players,” said the firm’s chief market strategist.Bitcoin is about $10,000 below a record of $61,742 set earlier in March, but remains 700% higher over the past year. The coin spiked briefly on Wednesday after a series of tweets from Tesla’s Elon Musk announcing the automaker will accept the digital asset as payment. Still, it’s down roughly 12% since Friday.“Shorter-term, what happened yesterday, and following through today, means the start of a new series of lower highs and lower lows, and that’s categorized as a downtrend,” Julius de Kempenaer, senior analyst at StockCharts.com, said in a phone interview. “It means that we are now in a downtrend on the daily chart and it also means that the upside is now limited.”The token remains mainly a vehicle for speculation and is unlikely to displace alternative stores of value, according to Blythe Masters, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. executive who is now chief executive of Motive Capital. The Bank of International Settlement’s Benoit Coeure said the coin’s volatility makes it impossible to act as a currency.Others argue institutional adoption of Bitcoin is expanding as part of efforts to diversify portfolios and hedge risks like faster inflation.“The color and information we see from the street is largely from the institutional part of the market, and nothing has really changed in their view on the impact of stimulus on longer term inflation and the role of digital assets as a hedge to that,” said Matt Long, head of distribution and prime brokerage at digital-asset platform OSL in Hong Kong.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkish Stock Rout Has HSBC Seeing Positive Side to Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish stocks may be March’s worst performers globally after their rapid descent this week, but HSBC Securities is keeping its positive view because of increasingly attractive valuations.The stocks are “inexpensive enough to make one look for things that could go right, rather than things that could go wrong,” analysts including John Lomax and Cihan Saraoglu wrote in a report dated March 24. HSBC trimmed its overweight position on Turkish stocks on March 9, but said Wednesday it’s not cutting the weighting further.Turkish markets were pummeled after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s weekend firing of central bank governor Naci Agbal, whose November appointment encouraged investor optimism of a return to more orthodox monetary policy. The benchmark Borsa Istanbul 100 Index has slumped more than 8% this week, dragging the price-to-estimated earnings multiple of its members to a record discount of 58% to emerging-market peers.The Istanbul benchmark is the worst-performing index in the world this month in dollar terms among 92 markets tracked by Bloomberg, aside from a gauge of Turkey’s 30 largest stocks. But, HSBC says the March slump isn’t purely down to domestic factors, given surging U.S. bond yields that damped appetite for riskier assets, and the analysts expect the country’s stocks to benefit as these conditions improve.The main Turkish index was 0.9% lower as of 3:18 p.m. in Istanbul.The potential for more dovish monetary policy following the change in central bank leadership increases the chance of higher growth, and earnings could be stronger rather than weaker, resulting in even cheaper valuations, the HSBC analysts said.HSBC selected grocery chain operator BIM, steelmaker Erdemir, conglomerates Koc Holding and Sabanci Holding, and lender Isbank as its five preferred Turkish stocks.Turkey’s lira is also the worst-performing emerging-market currency this month, after weakening 7% against the dollar. That could be a positive for companies with a significant portion of their business exposed to foreign markets.Members of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index of 49 stocks derive one-fifth of their revenue from outside the country, with eight of these companies sourcing less than than half of their revenue domestically, according to MSCI Economic Exposure data.(Adds benchmark BIST 100 Index performance, currency effect for companies in final paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Mixed News Creating Uncertainty, Rangebound Trade

    Lending some support for gold is a pullback from four-month highs by the U.S. Dollar.

  • Strategists raise their stock market outlooks for 2021

    The first quarter of the year has not even ended yet, and Wall Street firms are already building a case for stocks to rise even further in 2021.

  • History Says Bond Traders Are Terrible at Timing Fed Liftoff

    (Bloomberg) -- A word of warning for all those bond traders banking on a Federal Reserve rate hike as soon as next year: Since 2008, markets have underestimated how patient officials can be in lifting borrowing costs from zero.After the Fed first slashed rates that low during the financial crisis, hedgers and bettors in money-market derivatives established a track record of being consistently too aggressive on a first move higher, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. In late 2008, traders already saw several hikes in the following couple years, even though it ultimately took officials until 2015 to tighten, the bank’s analysis shows.That pattern may be happening again -- the savviest speculators in interest rates are looking at trillions of dollars in stimulus and an accelerating vaccination campaign and they’re concluding that there’s no way rates can stay this low without inflation getting out of control.Swaps and futures now reflect almost a quarter-point of tightening late next year, and fully price in three increases of that size in total by the end of 2023.To be clear, the Fed hasn’t always stuck with its plans for the path of rates. But Wall Street strategists warn that the likely outcome this time is that the market ultimately blinks first. It’s a game of chicken that carries risk for both sides, not just traders with money on the table.For the Fed, the standoff threatens to complicate its entire policy framework. The peril is that its message of patience will continue driving up long-term Treasury yields, already near the highest in more than a year, and eventually tighten financial conditions by rattling stocks or jacking up corporate financing costs.“The market has its pricing and perceptions, and what happens can differ from that and has,” said Alex Roever, head of U.S. rates strategy at JPMorgan. The market has been testing the Fed by “trying to push further forward the first hike. But Fed officials don’t seem to be having any of it.”Last CycleTraders were reluctant to align their wagers with the speed of increases officials were penciling in after the central bank began its last tightening cycle. That was in part because after its 2015 liftoff, the Fed failed to deliver the multiple hikes it had projected for 2016. It eventually tightened only once that year as the Brexit vote dimmed the growth outlook. The dynamic shifted in early 2017, when traders had to scramble to price in a hike in response to Fed signals.The Fed said last week that it will keep rates near zero until the labor market reaches maximum employment and inflation is on track to moderately exceed 2% for some time. Governor Lael Brainard said this week the approach implies “resolute patience.” Chair Jerome Powell has also said he wants to see actual inflation data, and in testimony this week played down the risk that growth would spur unwanted price pressures.That hasn’t quelled investors’ inflation angst, which has jolted most Treasury maturities. The selloff has been particularly acute in the so-called belly of the curve, such as the five-year note -- which is closely linked to the Fed’s path over that horizon.The yield on the five-year reached about 0.9% this month -- its highest since March 2020, spurring a reassessment of one of the bond market’s premier reflation trades -- the curve steepener. The rate has since settled back to around 0.8% as traders mull the Fed’s next step.Parsing DotsTraders may have reason to hope that their rate-hike bets will pay off. In projections released last week, 7 of 18 officials predicted higher rates by the end of 2023, compared with 5 of 17 in December. A handful saw a move in 2022, and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he’s in that group.Still, the median Fed projection is for rates to remain on hold through 2023, so for some analysts the move has been too far, too fast.“Markets are in general forward-looking, but the Fed’s new framework by design is backward-looking, and Powell made clear they’ll be guided by realized data not forecasts,” said Guneet Dhingra, head of U.S. interest-rate strategy at Morgan Stanley. “Some disconnect between markets and the Fed policy is understandable, but the degree of disconnect now is simply glaring. It’s more likely that the market comes to the Fed than the Fed comes to the market.”Given the Fed’s playbook is to begin tapering its bond buying before lifting rates, as it eventually did after the 2008 crisis, tightening is a long way off, said Dhingra. He recommends wagering on further curve steepening, specifically between 5- and 30-year yields, on the view that tightening expectations will fade.That spread peaked at around 166 basis points this month -- near the widest since 2014, before narrowing back to around 150 basis points as the market shifted toward earlier rate increases.To some degree, the market itself is telling the Fed it can settle for merely monitoring the bond tumult for now. Financial conditions, a way of looking at the overall level of stress in markets, have held steady in the face of rising yields. Stocks aren’t far from record highs, for example.At JPMorgan, the thought is that the Fed holds steady until 2024. So the bank aligns with Morgan Stanley’s view, seeing the reckoning ahead coming from traders ultimately stepping back from tightening bets.For now, the bond market is at a crossroads after absorbing a tough stretch, with longer maturities in particular entering a bear market amid mounting inflation expectations. The market’s outlook for consumer-price growth over the coming decade surged this month to an almost 8-year high of 2.34%.“One thing the Fed also has to be careful about is that it’s very hard to get the market to completely comply with everything they want at the front-end of the curve when there’s a bear cycle in the back end,” said Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank AG.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Global Auto Plants Now Idle as Chip Supplies Dry Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Many of the world’s biggest automakers are suspending operations at their factories in Asia, Europe and North America due to a persistent shortage of semiconductors that was exacerbated by a fire at a key chip-producing plant over the weekend.Ford Motor Co., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG and Honda Motor Co. are among those affected by problems with the supply of semiconductors, which are used in vehicles to manage and monitor everything from engine and driving performance to air-conditioning and entertainment systems.“Production is really vulnerable right now,” Bloomberg Intelligence auto-industry analyst Tatsuo Yoshida said. “Any kind of abnormal occurrence causes parts to run out.”The shortage initially came about as rising demand for cars coincided with a boom in the market for devices such as laptops, webcams and gaming systems as people spent longer at home due to the pandemic. That diverted chips away from the auto industry, which had earlier slashed orders after Covid-19 caused their sales to collapse. Winter storms in the U.S. also affected semiconductor supplies, and then the situation worsened this week after a fire damaged a plant run by Renesas Electronics Corp., a top provider of automotive chips.Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. already estimated in January that the shortage would reduce global vehicle production by 1.5 million units, with Japanese automakers accounting for roughly a third of that total.Here are some of the latest stoppages by automakers:Hyundai Motor Co. is suspending extra work on the weekend to adjust production of brands including Kona, Avante, Grandeur and Sonata, the Seoul Economic Daily reported.Honda is suspending production at six factories in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, citing the chip shortage as well as congestion at ports and cold weather.Volvo AB is implementing stop days across global truck manufacturing operations, saying it sees a “substantial impact” from the global semiconductor shortage.Ford has halted production at a factory in Ohio and dropped one shift at another in Kentucky, both until March 29. It said F-150 trucks and Edge SUVs will be assembled in North America without certain parts and shipped to dealers once electronic modules that contain chips are available.Nissan Motor Co. is adjusting production across its operations in the U.S. and Mexico.Operations at Toyota’s Kolin plant in the Czech Republic, which makes the compact car Aygo for the European market, have been suspended for two weeks from March 22 after cold weather in the U.S. disrupted chip production.Volkswagen is halting production at a plant in Portugal from March 22-28.Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is reducing domestic output of vehicles by 4,000-5,000 units in March and reviewing production plans for April.With the exception of Volkswagen, the share prices of all of those automakers have fallen this week, tracking declines in the S&P Supercomposite Auto Parts & Equipment Index, which is down 10% from a March 17 peak.The Renesas fire will halt a production line for 300mm wafers for at least a month and probably have a big impact on the car industry, Chief Executive Officer Hidetoshi Shibata said during an online news conference Sunday. Underscoring the severity of the outage, Toyota and Nissan dispatched workers to help in recovery efforts.“The automotive industry is key in Japan, therefore any incident that impacts it has a broad effect on the economy,” said Roman Schorr, a director at Fitch Ratings. With the added variable of a chip crunch, “it’s certainly striking that so much right now hinges on one factory,” he said.Shibata will join executives from Tokyo Electron Ltd. and Kioxia Holdings Corp., as well as representatives from the auto sector, at meeting with Japan’s economy ministry later Wednesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.