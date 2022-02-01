U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

Vori Health Named to NYC Digital Health 100 by NYCHBL

·3 min read

Recognized as one of the most exciting and innovative health startups in New York

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vori Health today announced that New York City Health Business Leaders (NYCHBL), the organization that serves as the gateway to New York's healthcare ecosystem, has recognized Vori Health on its NYC Digital Health 100, showcasing the most exciting and innovative health startups in New York.

Vori Health named to New York&#39;s Digital Health 100

Vori Health is on a mission to provide amazing healthcare and put the patient's goals front and center of treatment.

"We are honored to be included in this year's New York Digital 100 and to be recognized for our work to create a totally new healthcare delivery model, while eliminating unnecessary care," said CEO and co-founder, Ryan Grant, MD, MBA. "Vori Health is on a mission to provide amazing, high-value care, as well as drive down inappropriate care, while putting the patient's goals front and center of treatment."

"This year, the NYC Digital Health 100 is comprised of an incredibly diverse set of companies and leaders who are working to innovate and solve some of the most complex challenges across all facets of the healthcare ecosystem," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO at NYCHBL. "We are delighted to recognize these companies and celebrate and support their growth in the New York area."

Vori Health is an all-inclusive medical and health provider practicing a holistic, integrated approach for back, neck, hip, knee conditions, and more, through virtual and in-person treatment. The company offers full-service medical care, through their team of doctors, physical therapists, nutritionists, health coaches, nurse practitioners and physician's assistants working as an integrated team to create and help guide personalized care plans for patients. Vori Health's medical team can prescribe medications and provide imaging and lab orders. Vori Health's relentless focus on the patient experience produces high patient engagement.

The NYC Digital Health 100 was released in conjunction with the NYCHBL Healthcare Innovation Report 2022, an in-depth look at the data, trends and insights that define the healthcare industry in NY. In 2021, 182 companies raised an historic high of $9.0B, a 150% increase from 2020 ($3.6B) and 87% of the investments went to start-ups in areas including virtual care, patient engagement and mental health. To review the report, please visit https://bit.ly/dh100-pr.

"We meet our patients where they are," said Mary O'Connor, MD, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer. "Our integrated teams focus not just on the patient's spine, bone or joint pain, but also on their nutrition, sleep and stress to provide a holistic approach. Care is accessible at the click of a button from the comfort, convenience, and privacy of the patient's home."

NYC Digital Health 100 Methodology
To compile the NYC Digital Health 100, NYCHBL used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region and then invited companies to complete applications with quantitative and qualitative data to broaden the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or an office (over 10 people) in the New York region. Companies were judged on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of leadership, number of employees, funding (if known), revenue (if known), market fit, differentiated offerings, approach to diversity and equity, and community engagement.

About Vori Health
Vori Health is an all-inclusive medical and health provider practicing a holistic, integrated approach starting with back, neck and joint (musculoskeletal) care. The organization offers full service physical medicine and rehabilitation care, physical therapy, prescriptions, imaging and lab ordering, health coaching, nutritional guidance, community support and premium instructional content. The Vori Health team consists of carefully selected, board-certified physicians and licensed healthcare providers, and provides health services that are accessible at the click of a button from the comfort, convenience, and privacy of a patient's home. Learn more at www.vorihealth.com.

Vori Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Vori Health)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vori-health-named-to-nyc-digital-health-100-by-nychbl-301472958.html

SOURCE Vori Health

    Every morning, Ashley, a mother of two on Long Island in New York, has to navigate an ethical minefield: Her children’s schools send out a health questionnaire for COVID-19. The “daily attestation,” as it is known, asks people to volunteer information about their health: “Fever of 100 or above?” “Sore Throat?” “In the past 14 days, have you knowingly been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19?” Answer in the negative, and entry is granted. Answer in a way that suggest