Vornado Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Vornado Realty Trust
·29 min read
Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado Realty Trust

NEW YORK , Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported today:

Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Results

NET INCOME attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $7,769,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $37,689,000, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter. Adjusting for the items that impact period-to-period comparability listed in the table on the following page, net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $37,429,000, or $0.19 per diluted share, and $25,926,000, or $0.14 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $152,461,000, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $158,286,000, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter. Adjusting for the items that impact period-to-period comparability listed in the table on page 3, FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $157,350,000, or $0.81 per diluted share, and $136,213,000, or $0.71 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Financial Results

NET INCOME attributable to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $84,665,000, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $89,817,000, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Adjusting for the items that impact period-to-period comparability listed in the table on the following page, net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $106,652,000, or $0.56 per diluted share, and $65,176,000, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $462,463,000, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared to $430,057,000, or $2.24 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Adjusting for the items that impact period-to-period comparability listed in the table on page 3, FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $469,851,000, or $2.43 per diluted share, and $393,733,000, or $2.05 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The following table reconciles net income attributable to common shareholders to net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP):

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

7,769

 

 

$

37,689

 

 

$

84,665

 

 

$

89,817

 

Per diluted share

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.47

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Certain expense (income) items that impact net income attributable to common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hotel Pennsylvania loss

$

26,613

 

 

$

6,492

 

 

$

44,473

 

 

$

20,474

 

Deferred tax liability on our investment in Farley Office and Retail (held through a taxable REIT subsidiary)

 

3,776

 

 

 

1,688

 

 

 

10,183

 

 

 

1,688

 

Tax benefit recognized by our taxable REIT subsidiaries

 

 

 

 

(27,910

)

 

 

 

 

 

(27,910

)

After-tax net gain on sale of 220 Central Park South ("220 CPS") condominium unit(s) and ancillary amenities

 

 

 

 

(8,815

)

 

 

(6,085

)

 

 

(31,023

)

Net gain on sale of the Center Building (33-00 Northern Boulevard, Long Island City, NY)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(15,213

)

 

 

 

Refund of New York City transfer taxes related to the April 2019 transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(13,613

)

 

 

 

Other

 

1,477

 

 

 

15,664

 

 

 

4,137

 

 

 

10,090

 

 

 

31,866

 

 

 

(12,881

)

 

 

23,882

 

 

 

(26,681

)

Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments

 

(2,206

)

 

 

1,118

 

 

 

(1,895

)

 

 

2,040

 

Total of certain expense (income) items that impact net income attributable to common shareholders

$

29,660

 

 

$

(11,763

)

 

$

21,987

 

 

$

(24,641

)

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$

0.15

 

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

(0.13

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

37,429

 

 

$

25,926

 

 

$

106,652

 

 

$

65,176

 

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$

0.19

 

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.34

 

The following table reconciles FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP):

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP)

$

152,461

 

 

$

158,286

 

 

$

462,463

 

 

$

430,057

 

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

2.39

 

 

$

2.24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Certain expense (income) items that impact FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred tax liability on our investment in Farley Office and Retail (held through a taxable REIT subsidiary)

$

3,776

 

 

$

1,688

 

 

$

10,183

 

 

$

1,688

 

Tax benefit recognized by our taxable REIT subsidiaries

 

 

 

 

(27,910

)

 

 

 

 

 

(27,910

)

After-tax net gain on sale of 220 CPS condominium unit(s) and ancillary amenities

 

 

 

 

(8,815

)

 

 

(6,085

)

 

 

(31,023

)

Other

 

1,477

 

 

 

11,394

 

 

 

3,840

 

 

 

18,698

 

 

 

5,253

 

 

 

(23,643

)

 

 

7,938

 

 

 

(38,547

)

Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments

 

(364

)

 

 

1,570

 

 

 

(550

)

 

 

2,223

 

Total of certain expense (income) items that impact FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, net

$

4,889

 

 

$

(22,073

)

 

$

7,388

 

 

$

(36,324

)

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$

0.02

 

 

$

(0.11

)

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

(0.19

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

157,350

 

 

$

136,213

 

 

$

469,851

 

 

$

393,733

 

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$

0.81

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

$

2.43

 

 

$

2.05

 

FFO, as Adjusted Bridge - Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021

The following table bridges our FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended September 30, 2021 to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended September 30, 2022:

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

FFO, as Adjusted

 

Amount

 

Per Share

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended September 30, 2021

$

136.2

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

 

 

 

Increase (decrease) in FFO, as adjusted due to:

 

 

 

Prior period accrual adjustments recorded in the third quarter of each year related to changes in the tax-assessed value of theMART

 

22.8

 

 

 

Increase in interest expense, net of increase in interest income

 

(22.5

)

 

 

Rent commencement and other tenant related items

 

15.6

 

 

 

Variable businesses (primarily signage and trade shows)

 

9.5

 

 

 

Straight-line impact of PENN 1 2023 estimated ground rent reset

 

(5.8

)

 

 

Other, net

 

2.6

 

 

 

 

 

22.2

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests' share of above items

 

(1.0

)

 

 

Net increase

 

21.2

 

 

 

0.10

 

 

 

 

 

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the three months ended September 30, 2022

$

157.4

 

 

$

0.81

 

See page 11 for a reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. Reconciliations of FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted are provided above.

Dispositions:

220 CPS

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, we closed on the sale of one condominium unit and ancillary amenities at 220 CPS for net proceeds of $16,124,000 resulting in a financial statement net gain of $7,030,000 which is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income. In connection with these sales, $945,000 of income tax expense was recognized on our consolidated statements of income. From inception to September 30, 2022, we have closed on the sale of 107 units and ancillary amenities for net proceeds of $3,023,020,000 resulting in financial statement net gains of $1,124,285,000.

SoHo Properties

On January 13, 2022, we sold two Manhattan retail properties located at 478-482 Broadway and 155 Spring Street for $84,500,000 and realized net proceeds of $81,399,000. In connection with the sale, we recognized a net gain of $551,000 which is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income.

Center Building (33-00 Northern Boulevard)

On June 17, 2022, we sold the Center Building, an eight-story 498,000 square foot office building located at 33‑00 Northern Boulevard in Long Island City, New York, for $172,750,000. We realized net proceeds of $58,946,000 after repayment of the existing $100,000,000 mortgage loan and closing costs. In connection with the sale, we recognized a net gain of $15,213,000 which is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income. The gain for tax purposes was approximately $74,000,000.

40 Fulton Street

On August 17, 2022, we entered into an agreement to sell 40 Fulton Street, a 251,000 square foot Manhattan office and retail building, for $102,000,000. We expect to close the sale in the fourth quarter of 2022 and recognize a net gain of approximately $33,000,000 after closing costs. The sale is subject to customary closing conditions. As of September 30, 2022, the $64,177,000 carrying value of the property was classified as held-for-sale and is included in "other assets" on our consolidated balance sheets.

Financings:

100 West 33rd Street

On June 15, 2022, we completed a $480,000,000 refinancing of 100 West 33rd Street, a 1.1 million square foot building comprised of 859,000 square feet of office space and 255,000 square feet of retail space. The interest-only loan bears a rate of SOFR plus 1.65% (4.64% as of September 30, 2022) through March 2024, increasing to SOFR plus 1.85% thereafter. The interest rate on the loan was swapped to a fixed rate of 5.06% through March 2024, and 5.26% through June 2027. The loan matures in June 2027, with two one-year extension options subject to debt service coverage ratio and loan-to-value tests. The loan replaces the previous $580,000,000 loan that bore interest at LIBOR plus 1.55% and was scheduled to mature in April 2024.

770 Broadway

On June 28, 2022, we completed a $700,000,000 refinancing of 770 Broadway, a 1.2 million square foot Class A Manhattan office building. The interest-only loan bears a rate of SOFR plus 2.25% (4.93% as of September 30, 2022) and matures in July 2024 with three one-year extension options (July 2027 as fully extended). The interest rate on the loan was swapped to a fixed rate of 4.98% through July 2027. The loan replaces the previous $700,000,000 loan that bore interest at SOFR plus 1.86% and was scheduled to mature in July 2022.

Financings - continued:

Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

On June 30, 2022, we amended and extended one of our two revolving credit facilities. The $1.25 billion amended facility bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 1.15% (4.18% as of September 30, 2022). The term of the facility was extended from March 2024 to December 2027, as fully extended. The facility fee is 25 basis points. On August 16, 2022, the interest rate on the $575,000,000 drawn on the facility was swapped to a fixed interest rate of 3.88% through August 2027. Our other $1.25 billion revolving credit facility matures in April 2026, as fully extended, and bears a rate of SOFR plus 1.19% with a facility fee of 25 basis points.

Unsecured Term Loan

On June 30, 2022, we extended our $800,000,000 unsecured term loan from February 2024 to December 2027. The extended loan bears interest at a rate of SOFR plus 1.30% (4.33% as of September 30, 2022) and is currently swapped to a fixed rate of 4.05%.

330 West 34th Street land owner joint venture

On August 18, 2022, the joint venture that owns the fee interest in the 330 West 34th Street land, in which we have a 34.8% interest, completed a $100,000,000 refinancing. The interest-only loan bears interest at a fixed rate of 4.55% and matures in September 2032. In connection with the refinancing, we realized net proceeds of $10,500,000. The loan replaces the previous $50,150,000 loan that bore interest at a fixed rate of 5.71%.

Interest Rate Hedging Activities

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, we entered into $2.0 billion of interest rate swap arrangements and extended a $500,000,000 interest rate swap arrangement, reducing our variable rate debt at share as a percentage of our total debt at share to 27% from 47% (excluding our participation in the 150 West 34th Street mortgage loan). The exposure to LIBOR/SOFR index increases on our $2.8 billion of unswapped variable rate debt is partially mitigated over the next year by $2.0 billion of interest rate caps and by an increase in interest income on our cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments in U.S. Treasury bills. For further detail on our interest rate swap and cap arrangements, see page 33 of our Supplemental Operating and Financial Data package for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The table below presents the interest rate swap arrangements entered into during the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

(Amounts in thousands)

 

Notional Amount

 

All-In Swapped Rate

 

Swap Expiration Date

 

Variable Rate Spread

770 Broadway mortgage loan

 

$

700,000

 

4.98%

 

07/27

 

S+225

Unsecured revolving credit facility

 

 

575,000

 

3.88%

 

08/27

 

S+115

Unsecured term loan(1)

 

 

50,000

 

4.04%

 

08/27

 

S+130

Unsecured term loan (effective 10/23)

 

 

500,000

 

4.39%

 

10/26

 

S+130

100 West 33rd Street mortgage loan

 

 

480,000

 

5.06%

 

06/27

 

S+165

888 Seventh Avenue mortgage loan(2)

 

 

200,000

 

4.66%

 

09/27

 

L+170

____________________

(1)

 

Together with the existing $750,000 interest rate swap arrangement expiring October 2023, the $800,000 unsecured term loan balance currently bears interest at a fixed rate of 4.05%.

(2)

 

The remaining $83,200 amortizing mortgage loan balance bears interest at a floating rate of LIBOR plus 1.70%.

Leasing Activity:

The leasing activity and related statistics below are based on leases signed during the period and are not intended to coincide with the commencement of rental revenue in accordance with GAAP. Second generation relet space represents square footage that has not been vacant for more than nine months and tenant improvements and leasing commissions are based on our share of square feet leased during the period.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

  • 167,000 square feet of New York Office space (140,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $88.99 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 5.8 years. The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 101,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 7.2% and positive 1.8%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $16.21 per square foot per annum, or 18.2% of initial rent.

  • 62,000 square feet of New York Retail space (57,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $242.89 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 10.5 years. The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 36,000 square feet of second generation space were negative 55.8% and negative 49.3%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $17.96 per square foot per annum, or 7.4% of initial rent.

  • 67,000 square feet at theMART (all at share) at an initial rent of $52.20 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 7.3 years. The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 38,000 square feet of second generation space were negative 3.1% and negative 7.4%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $11.64 per square foot per annum, or 22.3% of initial rent.

  • 154,000 square feet at 555 California (108,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $98.20 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 5.6 years. The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 101,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 16.0% and positive 11.9%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $4.73 per square foot per annum, or 4.8% of initial rent.

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

  • 740,000 square feet of New York Office space (607,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $84.49 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 9.2 years. The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 362,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 6.2% and positive 3.9%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $12.09 per square foot per annum, or 14.3% of initial rent.

  • 90,000 square feet of New York Retail space (85,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $262.88 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 11.6 years. The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 42,000 square feet of second generation space were negative 38.3% and negative 34.2%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $21.82 per square foot per annum, or 8.3% of initial rent.

  • 275,000 square feet at theMART (all at share) at an initial rent of $51.78 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 7.2 years. The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 221,000 square feet of second generation space were negative 4.5% and negative 4.6%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $10.88 per square foot per annum, or 21.0% of initial rent.

  • 210,000 square feet at 555 California (147,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $96.40 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 5.9 years. The changes in the GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 135,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 24.3% and positive 13.6%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $7.15 per square foot per annum, or 7.4% of initial rent.

Same Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") At Share:

Below is the percentage increase (decrease) in same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis of our New York segment, theMART and 555 California Street.

 

Total

 

New York

 

theMART(2)

 

555 California Street

Same store NOI at share % increase (decrease)(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021

11.7

%

 

(0.8

)%

 

456.2

%

 

1.3

%

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021

7.4

%

 

3.0

%

 

76.1

%

 

3.5

%

Three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022

2.8

%

 

(3.5

)%

 

79.3

%

 

(3.8

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same store NOI at share - cash basis % increase (decrease)(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021

13.8

%

 

1.1

%

 

325.8

%

 

16.7

%

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021

9.4

%

 

4.6

%

 

71.3

%

 

12.2

%

Three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2022

4.0

%

 

(2.1

)%

 

70.7

%

 

0.4

%

____________________

(1)

 

See pages 13 through 18 for same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis reconciliations.

(2)

 

Primarily due to (i) prior period accrual adjustments recorded in the third quarter of each year related to changes in the tax-assessed value of theMART and (ii) an increase in tradeshow activity in the third quarter of 2022.

NOI At Share:

The elements of our New York and Other NOI at share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and the three months ended June 30, 2022 are summarized below.

(Amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

September 30,

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

NOI at share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New York:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office(1)

$

174,790

 

 

$

166,553

 

 

$

182,042

 

 

$

534,641

 

 

$

497,238

 

Retail

 

52,127

 

 

 

49,083

 

 

 

51,438

 

 

 

155,670

 

 

 

124,998

 

Residential

 

4,598

 

 

 

4,194

 

 

 

5,250

 

 

 

14,622

 

 

 

12,889

 

Alexander's

 

9,639

 

 

 

9,009

 

 

 

9,362

 

 

 

27,980

 

 

 

28,567

 

Hotel Pennsylvania(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(12,677

)

Total New York

 

241,154

 

 

 

228,839

 

 

 

248,092

 

 

 

732,913

 

 

 

651,015

 

Other:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

theMART(3)

 

35,769

 

 

 

6,431

 

 

 

19,947

 

 

 

75,630

 

 

 

42,950

 

555 California Street

 

16,092

 

 

 

16,128

 

 

 

16,724

 

 

 

49,051

 

 

 

48,230

 

Other investments

 

4,074

 

 

 

3,873

 

 

 

4,183

 

 

 

12,699

 

 

 

12,751

 

Total Other

 

55,935

 

 

 

26,432

 

 

 

40,854

 

 

 

137,380

 

 

 

103,931

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOI at share

$

297,089

 

 

$

255,271

 

 

$

288,946

 

 

$

870,293

 

 

$

754,946

 

_______________________
See notes below.

NOI At Share - Cash Basis:

The elements of our New York and Other NOI at share - cash basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and the three months ended June 30, 2022 are summarized below.

(Amounts in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

September 30,

 

June 30, 2022

 

 

2022

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

2021

NOI at share - cash basis:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New York:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office(1)

$

174,606

 

 

$

170,521

 

 

$

180,326

 

 

$

532,759

 

 

$

504,939

 

Retail

 

48,096

 

 

 

45,175

 

 

 

47,189

 

 

 

142,678

 

 

 

116,265

 

Residential

 

4,556

 

 

 

4,136

 

 

 

4,309

 

 

 

13,554

 

 

 

11,898

 

Alexander's

 

10,434

 

 

 

9,790

 

 

 

10,079

 

 

 

30,296

 

 

 

30,987

 

Hotel Pennsylvania(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(12,723

)

Total New York

 

237,692

 

 

 

229,622

 

 

 

241,903

 

 

 

719,287

 

 

 

651,366

 

Other:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

theMART(3)

 

36,772

 

 

 

8,635

 

 

 

21,541

 

 

 

78,749

 

 

 

45,976

 

555 California Street

 

16,926

 

 

 

14,745

 

 

 

16,855

 

 

 

50,141

 

 

 

45,552

 

Other investments

 

4,280

 

 

 

4,191

 

 

 

4,372

 

 

 

13,292

 

 

 

13,622

 

Total Other

 

57,978

 

 

 

27,571

 

 

 

42,768

 

 

 

142,182

 

 

 

105,150

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOI at share - cash basis

$

295,670

 

 

$

257,193

 

 

$

284,671

 

 

$

861,469

 

 

$

756,516

 

______________________

(1)

 

Includes Building Maintenance Services NOI of $7,043, $6,879, $6,468, $19,293 and $19,426, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and June 30, 2022 and the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

(2)

 

On April 5, 2021, we permanently closed the Hotel Pennsylvania. Beginning in the third quarter of 2021, we commenced capitalization of carrying costs in connection with our development of the future PENN 15 (formerly Hotel Pennsylvania) site.

(3)

 

Increase primarily due to (i) prior period accrual adjustments recorded in the third quarter of each year related to changes in the tax-assessed value of theMART and (ii) an increase in tradeshow activity in the third quarter of 2022.

PENN District - Active Development/Redevelopment Summary as of September 30, 2022

(Amounts in thousands of dollars, except square feet)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property
Rentable
Sq. Ft.

 

 

 

Cash Amount
Expended

 

Remaining Expenditures

 

Stabilization Year

 

Projected Incremental
Cash Yield

Active PENN District Projects

 

Segment

 

 

Budget(1)

 

 

 

 

Farley (95% interest)

 

New York

 

846,000

 

1,120,000

(2)

 

1,069,131

(2)

 

50,869

 

2022

 

6.4%

 

PENN 2 - as expanded

 

New York

 

1,795,000

 

750,000

 

330,303

 

419,697

 

2025

 

9.0%

 

PENN 1 (including LIRR Concourse Retail)(3)

 

New York

 

2,546,000

 

450,000

 

354,828

 

95,172

 

N/A

 

12.2%

(3)(4)

Districtwide Improvements

 

New York

 

N/A

 

100,000

 

40,843

 

59,157

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

Total Active PENN District Projects

 

 

 

 

 

2,420,000

 

1,795,105

 

624,895

 

 

 

8.0%

 

________________________________

(1)

 

Excluding debt and equity carry.

(2)

 

Net of 154,000 of historic tax credit investor contributions, of which 88,000 has been funded to date (at our 95% share).

(3)

 

Property is ground leased through 2098, as fully extended. Fair market value resets occur in 2023, 2048 and 2073. The 12.2% projected return is before the ground rent reset in 2023, which may be material.

(4)

 

Projected to be achieved as pre-redevelopment leases roll; approximate average remaining lease term 3.6 years.

There can be no assurance that the above projects will be completed, completed on schedule or within budget. In addition, there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in leasing the properties on the expected schedule or at the assumed rental rates.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast

As previously announced, the Company will host a quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 866-374-5140 (domestic) or 404-400-0571 (international) and entering the passcode 86795136. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado’s website at www.vno.com in the Investor Relations section and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

Contact

Thomas J. Sanelli
(212) 894-7000

Supplemental Data

Further details regarding results of operations, properties and tenants can be accessed at the Company’s website www.vno.com. Vornado Realty Trust is a fully - integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. We also note the following forward-looking statements: in the case of our development and redevelopment projects, the estimated completion date, estimated project cost, projected incremental cash yield, stabilization date and cost to complete; and estimates of future capital expenditures, dividends to common and preferred shareholders and operating partnership distributions. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Currently, some of the factors are the ongoing adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, the increase in interest rates and inflation on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general. The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to depend on future developments, including vaccination rates among the population, the efficacy and durability of vaccines against emerging variants, and governmental and tenant responses thereto, which continue to be uncertain but the impact could be material. Moreover, you are cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic will heighten many of the risks identified in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.


VORNADO REALTY TRUST
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

As of

 

Increase
(Decrease)

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate, at cost:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Land

$

2,477,956

 

 

$

2,540,193

 

 

$

(62,237

)

 

Buildings and improvements

 

10,015,452

 

 

 

9,839,166

 

 

 

176,286

 

 

Development costs and construction in progress

 

802,272

 

 

 

718,694

 

 

 

83,578

 

 

Leasehold improvements and equipment

 

122,948

 

 

 

119,792

 

 

 

3,156

 

 

Total

 

13,418,628

 

 

 

13,217,845

 

 

 

200,783

 

 

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

 

(3,606,986

)

 

 

(3,376,347

)

 

 

(230,639

)

 

Real estate, net

 

9,811,642

 

 

 

9,841,498

 

 

 

(29,856

)

 

Right-of-use assets

 

685,298

 

 

 

337,197

 

 

 

348,101

 

(1)

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments in U.S. Treasury bills:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

845,423

 

 

 

1,760,225

 

 

 

(914,802

)

 

Restricted cash

 

131,625

 

 

 

170,126

 

 

 

(38,501

)

 

Investments in U.S. Treasury bills

 

445,165

 

 

 

 

 

 

445,165

 

 

Total

 

1,422,213

 

 

 

1,930,351

 

 

 

(508,138

)

 

Tenant and other receivables

 

81,004

 

 

 

79,661

 

 

 

1,343

 

 

Investments in partially owned entities

 

3,250,197

 

 

 

3,297,389

 

 

 

(47,192

)

 

Real estate fund investments

 

930

 

 

 

7,730

 

 

 

(6,800

)

 

220 CPS condominium units ready for sale

 

78,590

 

 

 

57,142

 

 

 

21,448

 

 

Receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents

 

692,733

 

 

 

656,318

 

 

 

36,415

 

 

Deferred leasing costs, net

 

380,221

 

 

 

391,693

 

 

 

(11,472

)

 

Identified intangible assets, net

 

142,116

 

 

 

154,895

 

 

 

(12,779

)

 

Other assets

 

630,730

 

 

 

512,714

 

 

 

118,016

 

 

Total assets

$

17,175,674

 

 

$

17,266,588

 

 

$

(90,914

)

 

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgages payable, net

$

5,831,769

 

 

$

6,053,343

 

 

$

(221,574

)

 

Senior unsecured notes, net

 

1,191,322

 

 

 

1,189,792

 

 

 

1,530

 

 

Unsecured term loan, net

 

792,847

 

 

 

797,812

 

 

 

(4,965

)

 

Unsecured revolving credit facilities

 

575,000

 

 

 

575,000

 

 

 

 

 

Lease liabilities

 

731,674

 

 

 

370,206

 

 

 

361,468

 

(1)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

475,151

 

 

 

613,497

 

 

 

(138,346

)

 

Deferred revenue

 

41,879

 

 

 

48,118

 

 

 

(6,239

)

 

Deferred compensation plan

 

95,681

 

 

 

110,174

 

 

 

(14,493

)

 

Other liabilities

 

265,775

 

 

 

304,725

 

 

 

(38,950

)

 

Total liabilities

 

10,001,098

 

 

 

10,062,667

 

 

 

(61,569

)

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

483,302

 

 

 

688,683

 

 

 

(205,381

)

 

Shareholders' equity

 

6,438,046

 

 

 

6,236,346

 

 

 

201,700

 

 

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

 

253,228

 

 

 

278,892

 

 

 

(25,664

)

 

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity

$

17,175,674

 

 

$

17,266,588

 

 

$

(90,914

)

 

____________________________________________________________

(1)

 

In January 2022, we exercised a 25-year renewal option on our PENN 1 ground lease extending the term through June 2073. As a result of the exercise, we remeasured the related ground lease liability to include the 25-year extension option and recorded an estimated incremental right-of-use asset and lease liability of approximately $350,000.


VORNADO REALTY TRUST
OPERATING RESULTS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Revenues

$

457,431

 

 

$

409,212

 

 

$

1,353,055

 

 

$

1,168,130

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

20,112

 

 

$

71,765

 

 

$

142,390

 

 

$

175,590

 

Less net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated subsidiaries

 

3,792

 

 

 

(5,425

)

 

 

(4,756

)

 

 

(20,323

)

Operating Partnership

 

(606

)

 

 

(2,818

)

 

 

(6,382

)

 

 

(6,683

)

Net income attributable to Vornado

 

23,298

 

 

 

63,522

 

 

 

131,252

 

 

 

148,584

 

Preferred share dividends

 

(15,529

)

 

 

(16,800

)

 

 

(46,587

)

 

 

(49,734

)

Series K preferred share issuance costs

 

 

 

 

(9,033

)

 

 

 

 

 

(9,033

)

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

7,769

 

 

$

37,689

 

 

$

84,665

 

 

$

89,817

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income per common share - basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.47

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

191,793

 

 

 

191,577

 

 

 

191,756

 

 

 

191,508

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income per common share - diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.47

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

192,018

 

 

 

192,041

 

 

 

192,042

 

 

 

192,151

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP)

$

152,461

 

 

$

158,286

 

 

$

462,463

 

 

$

430,057

 

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

2.39

 

 

$

2.24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

157,350

 

 

$

136,213

 

 

$

469,851

 

 

$

393,733

 

Per diluted share (non-GAAP)

$

0.81

 

 

$

0.71

 

 

$

2.43

 

 

$

2.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares used in determining FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions per diluted share

 

193,808

 

 

 

192,067

 

 

 

193,429

 

 

 

192,177

 

FFO is computed in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude net gains from sales of certain real estate assets, real estate impairment losses, depreciation and amortization expense from real estate assets and other specified items, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. FFO and FFO per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers because they exclude the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. The Company also uses FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of period to period FFO, as one of several criteria to determine performance-based compensation for members of its senior management. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a performance measure or cash flow as a liquidity measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, we also disclose FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted. Although this non-GAAP measure clearly differs from NAREIT’s definition of FFO, we believe it provides a meaningful presentation of operating performance. Reconciliations of net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions are provided on the following page. Reconciliations of FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted are provided on page 3 of this press release.


VORNADO REALTY TRUST
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The following table reconciles net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions:

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Net income attributable to common shareholders

$

7,769

