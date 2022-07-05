U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,831.39
    +6.06 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,967.82
    -129.44 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,322.24
    +194.39 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.33
    +13.57 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.55
    +0.05 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0271
    -0.0153 (-1.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    -0.0800 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1955
    -0.0149 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8350
    +0.1750 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,341.61
    +409.29 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.95
    +3.93 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Vornado Completes Sale of Long Island City Office Building for $172.8 Million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vornado Realty Trust
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VNO
  • VNO-PL
  • VNO-PM
  • VNO-PN
  • VNO-PO
  • VNORP
Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado Realty Trust

NEW YORK, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced today that it has completed the previously announced sale of the Center Building, an eight-story 498,000 square foot office building located at 33-00 Northern Boulevard in Long Island City, New York, for $172.8 million. The financial statement gain, which will be recognized in the second quarter, is estimated to be $15 million. The tax gain is estimated to be $74 million.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

CONTACT

Thomas J. Sanelli
(212) 894-7000

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the performance of the Company’s properties and general competitive factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the ongoing adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect it has had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general. The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to depend on future developments, including the duration of the pandemic, current and future variants, the efficacy and durability of vaccines against the variants and the potential for increased government restrictions, which continue to be uncertain at this time but that impact could be material. Moreover, you are cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic will heighten many of the risks identified in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.


Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates just won legal approval to buy 2,100 acres of North Dakota farmland worth $13.5M — and people are ‘livid’ about it all across the state

    The tech billionaire keeps plowing millions into this asset class.

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Ford (NYSE: F) were falling today after the company reported second-quarter vehicle-sales results. While vehicle sales increased 1.8% over the period to 483,688, they fell far short of analysts' average estimate for an increase of 4.2% from the year-ago quarter. Ford filed its latest vehicle-delivery figures with the SEC today, and the company reported a 31.5% increase for its June deliveries, year over year.

  • Bridgewater’s Flagship Hedge Fund Gains 32% for First Half of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates posted a 32% return for its flagship hedge fund through the first half of 2022 as it benefited from increased market volatility, according to a person familiar with the performance.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police Cust

  • Zuckerberg warns Meta workers, average monthly car payment crosses $700, AMC announces $5 Tuesdays

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Mark Zuckerberg's economic warning to Meta employees, the average monthly care payment crossing the $700 mark, and AMC announcing $5 Tuesdays through the end of October.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The first half ended last week, and the S&P 500 is now firmly stuck in a bear. The rapid change from record high levels at the end of last year, to a 20%+ drop in these past six months has pummeled investors, who have had to cope with shrinking share values, increased volatility, and an unpredictable and risky equity environment. The most serious issue facing economists and traders right now is the possibility of recession in the near term. The US GDP contracted by 1.6% in Q1, and preliminary da

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • Here’s how far house prices are set to fall as rates go up, according to this forecasting firm

    Stocks are set to veer south post holiday, following earlier optimism over reports President Joe Biden may lower tariffs on some Chinese goods to help ease the inflation sting. There isn’t much to explain the moodiness of stocks, which logged gains on Friday, but weekly losses on worries about a recession spurred on by rising U.S. interest rates. In the U.S., mortgage applications are down 28% from their peak, new home sales are off 17% and housing starts down 13%.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones

    In this article, we talk about the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Paul Tudor Jones. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Jones’ investment philosophy and views on the current market situation, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones. Paul Tudor […]

  • Housing correction is 'dead ahead,' warns Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi — here’s how he sees things playing out over the next several months

    He also predicts a ‘more significant pullback’ if this one thing happens.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Tesla Up Despite Delivery Data; This Stock Drops As Warren Buffett Raises Stake

    The Dow Jones fell despite Apple stock rising. Tesla stock rose despite disappointing delivery data. A Warren Buffett stock fell.

  • Intel: A Contrarian Bargain Stock

    Intel's stock price provides a lucrative entry point after its year-to-date plummet

  • Palantir May Have 'Opportunity' In Facial Recognition Oversight, Says BofA

    Palantir Technologies may benefit if the federal government steps up oversight of data collected from facial recognition technology systems, says Bank of America.

  • Can Nvidia Rally and Help the Tech Sector Recover?

    Shares of Nvidia could be in the midst of a key reversal day -- a new low for the move down followed by a higher close. Nevertheless, aggressive traders could go long NVDA at current levels risking below $140.

  • 10 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip consumer stocks to consider. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider. Consumer stocks have lost about $1.8 trillion in market value so far in 2022, according to a recent Bloomberg report. This comes in light […]

  • Is Mosaic (MOS) a Great Investment Choice?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The portfolio continues to be invested in a balance of companies that should do well in a cyclical recovery as well as in companies it believes to […]

  • Read JMP Securities Analyst's Take On Shopify

    JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone initiated coverage on Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) with a Market Perform rating. Shopify is a leading commerce platform that entered a significant investment cycle as it offers fulfillment services to merchants, which he believed will limit margin expansion and free cash flow generation. He believed Shopify offered a best-in-class commerce service and expected it to take a share of merchants and overall commerce. With newer and differentiated tools like Shopify Fu

  • Morgan Stanley Says US Growth Slowdown Worse Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- The US economy is firmly in the middle of a slowdown that’s turning out to be worse than expected amid the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid Zero policy, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold

  • We Think Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to...

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in July

    For well over a century, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been the most-watched stock index in the world. Originally comprised of 12 mostly industrial companies when it debuted in 1896, the Dow Jones has, today, grown to a 30-stock index packed with profitable, time-tested, and diverse multinational businesses. The maturity of the 30 components that comprise the Dow makes these stocks especially popular with the broader market undergoing its steepest downturn since March 2020, and closing out its worst start to a year since 1970.