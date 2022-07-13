U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,801.78
    -17.02 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,772.79
    -208.51 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,247.58
    -17.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,726.04
    -2.14 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.88
    -0.42 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.20
    -4.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0045
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    -0.0540 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1866
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5240
    +0.1120 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,107.33
    +715.68 (+3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.53
    +4.27 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.37
    -53.49 (-0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.07 (+0.54%)
     

VORTEQ Completes Strategic Acquisition in Mexico City

·2 min read

Company Now Has Ten Coil Coating Lines in North America

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VORTEQ Coil Finishers (VORTEQ or the Company), a leading provider of coil coating services for aluminum and steel products, today announced the acquisition of the coil coating assets owned by Almexa Alumino S.A. DE C.V. (Almexa).  As part of the transaction, the former Almexa coil coating operation, located in Mexico City, will be renamed VORTEQ Mexico. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

This transaction becomes the fourth add-on acquisition for VORTEQ in the last six years. Now operating ten continuous coil coating lines, VORTEQ offers the broadest geographical reach in the pre-painted metals industry for a wide range of metal products and multiple end use markets across North America.

"The addition of VORTEQ Mexico will drive significant growth for us, much like our highly successful acquisitions completed in 2016, 2018, and 2019," says Jim Dockey, VORTEQ's Chief Executive Officer. "The transaction will add incremental capacity, additional capabilities, and geographic reach to our extensive North American footprint.  Additionally, it also fortifies VORTEQ's long-term strategic alliance with Almexa as the exclusive channel to the U.S. market for Almexa's 3105 common alloy coil, which now can be painted by VORTEQ in Mexico."

Matt Homme, Managing Partner of Shadowbriar Capital Partners (Shadowbriar) adds, "The Almexa transaction is a highly compelling acquisition for VORTEQ, further strengthening the Company's North American leadership position in aluminum coil coating. Shadowbriar will continue to support the outstanding VORTEQ team as the Company looks to further deepen its processing capabilities, geographical reach, and strategic partnerships."

About VORTEQ Coil Finishers 
Since 1982, VORTEQ has been a trusted American source for quality coil coated steel and aluminum. With ten distinctly different coil coating lines strategically located in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tennessee, California and Mexico City, VORTEQ differentiates itself by offering a broad range of metal coil coating services to the industry.  VORTEQ works with customers in diverse markets to offer industry specific services including wide and narrow coil coating, printing, slitting and embossing for a diverse range of building products, transportation, automotive, signage, energy and lighting end markets. For further information about VORTEQ, please visit www.vorteqcoil.com. 

About Shadowbriar Capital Partners 
Shadowbriar is a Los Angeles based private equity firm that seeks to make control investments in leading lower middle-market industrial businesses that demonstrate strong potential. Shadowbriar looks to partner with outstanding management teams on a long-term basis to drive significant growth, both organically and through post-closing add-on acquisitions. For more information on Shadowbriar, please visit www.shadowbriar.com.

Media contact: 
Sunny Flynn
Sunny.Flynn@vorteqcoil.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vorteq-completes-strategic-acquisition-in-mexico-city-301586287.html

SOURCE Vorteq

Recommended Stories

  • ‘July 13th will be the bottom’: Here’s why Jim Cramer believes that the market will soon bounce and have a ‘strong rally’ through late August

    Don’t get stuck on the sidelines. Bullish patterns are reappearing.

  • Ironsource stock jumps after Unity announces merger

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Unity’s $4.4 billion acquisition of ironSource.

  • 1 Stock Split Stock to Buy Instead of GameStop

    The company will conduct a 4-for-1 stock split that will take effect on July 22. Although the move generated renewed interest in GameStop, it hardly constitutes a reason to buy its shares. Other companies that recently performed stock splits look like much better buys, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is one of them.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Berkshire Hathaway's numerous holdings, there are two screaming buys and one high-growth stock that still has a lot to prove.

  • U.S. June inflation report circulating on internet Tuesday is fake, Bureau of Labor Statistics says

    The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday that a release circulating online purporting to show June inflation data, due for release on Wednesday morning, was a forgery.

  • Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay Mortgages

    (Bloomberg) -- Across China, homebuyers are refusing to pay mortgages as property developers drag on construction projects, escalating the country’s real estate crisis and risks of bad debt for banks. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time

  • Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Launches Its Largest Batch Of Single-Family Rental Offerings To Date

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, is launching its largest batch of new offerings with a total of 14 new single-family rental properties set to go live. Seven of the 14 rental homes are hitting the platform today and the remaining properties are expected to become available later in the week. The rental property investment platform allows individual investors to purchase shares of the single-family properties with inve

  • Keep on Buying Rivian Stock, Says Analyst After Q2 Delivery Beat

    Things are finally falling into place for Rivian (RIVN). The Amazon-backed EV start-up came flying out the gates last November, announcing itself as one of Wall Street’s hottest IPOs in recent times. However, what has followed since has been nothing less than “brutal production woes,” says Wedbush’s Daniel Ives. And these have significantly soured the narrative around the highly promising EV player (and sent its share price crashing). That said, there are now concrete signs Rivian might be turni

  • J.P. Morgan: The Energy Sector Offers the Most Attractive Risk-Reward Profile. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 50% Upside

    Sometimes it’s good to take a worm’s eye view of the markets, to narrow down the search and the market analysis to a particular industry or a particular sector. The zoomed-in view offers some advantages that the macro lacks – greater detail, or a look at opportunities that might get lost in the shuffle of a larger market trend. And that’s what we have here. Markets are trending down right now, but J.P. Morgan energy sector expert Christyan Malek sees a chance for investors to find an attractive

  • There’s a ‘perfect storm’ brewing in the family housing market — here’s a super simple way to take advantage

    You can still make money in real estate. And you don’t have to be a mogul to do it.

  • Unity Stock Is Plunging. Investors Are Losing Faith in the Company’s Strategy.

    Shares of the game development platform tumbled 17% on Wednesday. A series of questionable acquisitions aren't helping the stock.

  • Social Security Benefits Could Rise by Double Digits

    The 10.5% estimated increase would be welcome news for retirees struggling to make ends meet. But it might come with unwelcome consequences, too.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Adds to Big Oil Bet

    The billionaire investor’s company is one step closer to reaching a threshold that would allow it to include Occidental Petroleum in its results.

  • Fed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation Scorcher

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials may debate a historic one percentage-point rate hike later this month after another searing inflation report piled pressure on the central bank to act.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowStocks Buckle Under Hot CPI as Hawkish Bets Surge: Ma

  • Walmart signs agreement to buy 4,500 electric delivery vehicles

    Walmart has signed a definitive agreement to buy 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles from Arkansas-based manufacturer Canoo with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units total. The vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a more sustainable way, helping Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reach its goal of achieving zero emissions by 2040, the company said. The first Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles (LDV) are expected to deploy in 2023, although test deliveries to refine and finalize the vehicles’ configuration will happen in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex in the coming weeks, Walmart said.

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Dow Inc. ( NYSE:DOW ). The company's stock saw significant...

  • For Bitcoin Believers Musk and Saylor, a Reckoning Looms

    Elon Musk and Michael Saylor lead, respectively, Tesla and MicroStrategy, which bet big on the king of cryptocurrencies.

  • Legendary Financier Bill Gross Blames These Two Factors for Inflation

    Inflation remains at a 40-year high, suggesting that the Federal Reserve should remain aggressive in raising rates.

  • Is Roku Stock a Buy?

    Bargain-hunting investors are kicking the tires on Roku after the stock has fallen by more than 80%.

  • ARK's Wood says Fed is making a 'mistake,' sees stocks bottoming

    The Federal Reserve is ignoring signs of deflation as it continues its aggressive interest rate-hike plan to combat inflation and will soon be forced to make a dovish pivot, star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. "The market has figured out the Fed is making a mistake," Wood said, leaving U.S. stocks "in a bottoming process." Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing fund of 2020 thanks to bets on companies like Zoom Video Communications Inc which soared during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, cited declines in copper, oil and gold prices as signs that fears of sustained inflation are overblown.