Vortex Brands Adds Mining Capacity

·3 min read
In this article:
DENVER, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB) announces an increase of additional mining capacity by approximately 200 terrahash (TH/s) that came online last week. This increases the Company's total mining capacity to 1,400 TH/s (or 1.4 PH/s). An additional 300 TH/s has been ordered with an installation date scheduled for January. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks as we continue towards our goal of acquiring 150,000 – 200,000 TH/s in mining capacity over the next 18 months. The Company commenced mining on September 21, 2021. From Tuesday, September 21, 2021, through Wednesday, October 27th, 2021, the Company has mined a total of 0.270629 BTC with a daily average of 1,100 TH/s (1.1 PH/s). At the current daily rate our projected monthly revenues are $16,332.85 per month.

As promised, we will provide as much transparency as possible to our shareholders regarding our Bitcoin Mining operations. As part of this, we will provide updates from the mining results to provide our shareholders with up-to-date information instead of making them wait until quarterly filings are made. Shareholder are encouraged to follow progress by viewing our corporate Bitcoin wallet address as provided below, to track our daily progress.

The wallet can be viewed by shareholders at:
https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/38xnQP3mbWoDQTqLZy3GFMZyd2bwigvwCp

About Vortex Brands Co.: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company that focuses on cryptocurrency sector, particularly Bitcoin Mining. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.vortexbrands.us or on twitter at https://twitter.com/Vortexbrands.

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as power pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://novablock.com/calculator.

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vortex-brands-adds-mining-capacity-301411200.html

SOURCE Vortex Brands Co.

