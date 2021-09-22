Vortex Brands Officially Launches Its Bitcoin Mining Operations and Provides An Operational Update

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB) is pleased to announce the official commencement of its Bitcoin Mining Operations. This update is intended to provide shareholders and the investment community with our current mining statistics and forward-looking metrics regarding our business.

As of today, the Company is pleased to confirm that it has acquired Bitcoin Mining Equipment. Of the equipment purchased, approximately 500 terrahash (TH/s) has already come online and is mining, we expect daily payouts in the next 48 hours. An additional 1,500 – 2,000 TH/s is scheduled to come online shortly. This represents the initial step to our goal to acquire 150,000 – 200,000 TH/s in mining capacity over the next 18 months.

Todd Higley, CEO of Vortex Brands Co.., comments: "We have been working tirelessly to launch our Bitcoin Mining Operations. Currently, there are long delivery periods for Mining equipment, but we have managed to expedite the deployment and have begun operations sooner than we initially anticipated. I am impressed with what we had been able to accomplish in a relatively short period of 40 days. Our goal is to become one of the largest U.S. based mining companies and we are working diligently to achieve it."

About Vortex Brands Co.: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company that focuses on cryptocurrency sector, particularly Bitcoin Mining. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.vortexbrands.us or on twitter at https://twitter.com/Vortexbrands

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as power pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://novablock.com/calculator.

