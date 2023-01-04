U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

Vortex Companies’ Quadex Division Receives WRc Approval for GeoKrete® Geopolymer

·2 min read
Third-Party Certification Facilitates GeoKrete Acceptance and Use Across Eastern Hemisphere

MUNICH, Germany, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vortex Companies, a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and infrastructure renewal services, announced today the receipt of WRc-approved certification for its Quadex GeoKrete® geopolymer mortar used for the structural rehabilitation of large-diameter pipes, manholes, and other structures.

“The Vortex Europe QA/QC team has worked extremely hard to ensure GeoKrete meets the high manufacturing and installation standards in the UK and other Eastern Hemisphere countries,” said Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex Companies. “Our receipt of WRc approval is essential to expand GeoKrete’s use and application in new, international markets including Europe, Australia, and India.”

GeoKrete provides a cost-effective, long-term rehabilitation solution to aging and compromised infrastructure. It is a single-component, eco-friendly, microfiber-reinforced geopolymer mortar that only requires water to activate. GeoKrete currently meets the stringent European XWW-4 standard under DIN 19573 and has received a ‘reduced carbon footprint’ certification by SCS Global Services.

“We’re pleased to receive WRc approval for our European flagship mortar, GeoKrete,” said Quin Breland, Managing Director – Vortex Europe. “Our ability to consistently manufacture a high-quality product that delivers reliable, repeatable results is crucial for the long-term performance of rehabilitated structures.”

GeoKrete’s application flexibility, advanced corrosion protection, and structural rehabilitation properties make it an ideal trenchless rehabilitation solution for storm and wastewater infrastructure rehabilitation contractors throughout the UK, Europe, India, and Asia.

Learn more about Vortex Europe’s capabilities by visiting https://insights.vortexcompanies.com/en-us/vortex-europe.

About The Vortex Companies
The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and provides turnkey services to cost-effectively renew municipal, industrial, and commercial infrastructure. Vortex, along with its partners, offers the most diverse technology platforms in the industry. This includes manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems, and high-speed drain cleaning tools and allows customers the opportunity to select the best fit for their system.

Operating globally, Vortex remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of industry-leading, cost-effective trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to vortexcompanies.com.

CONTACT: Press Contact: Bethany Hilt, Hilt Strategic Communications LLC hiltb@hiltstrategiccommunications.com Phone: 1+ 330.338.6633


