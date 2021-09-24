Vortex Elevates Matt Timberlake to Chief Administration Officer

HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vortex Companies, a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and turnkey infrastructure renewal services, announced the promotion of Matt Timberlake to Chief Administration Officer to oversee the company’s Process Improvement, Fleet Management and Procurement divisions.

“Previously, as the head of corporate development, Matt showed an uncanny ability to improve processes and unify teams within the organization,’ said Mike Vellano, CEO, the Vortex Companies. “Now as the CAO, he’ll be empowered to take those skills to another level as we continue to expand our service and product offerings.”

“I am extremely excited to be working across our product and service divisions to implement best practices that will help us collectively achieve our goals,” added Timberlake. “As the company has grown, so has the need for cross-functional, internal support teams. My most immediate goal will be to focus on aligning efforts across the Safety, Operations, Talent Management, Fleet and Finance groups to improve efficiencies and streamline workflows.”

About the Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and provides turnkey services to cost-effectively renew municipal, industrial and commercial infrastructure. Vortex, along with its partners, offers the most diverse technology platforms in the industry. This includes manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems and high-speed drain cleaning tools and allows customers the opportunity to select the best fit for their system.

Operating globally, Vortex remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by experienced and trained personnel. For more information go to: vortexcompanies.com.

