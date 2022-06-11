Vortex Flowmeter Market Size to Grow by USD 130.71 million | Evolving Opportunities With ABB Ltd., Azbil Corp., and Emerson Electric Co. among Other Dominant Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Vortex Flowmeter Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the vortex flowmeter market growth potential difference of USD130.71 million from 2021 to 2026. The analysts also are predicting the market will witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 5.44% during the projected period. The expansion of oil terminals is anticipated to drive the vortex flowmeter market growth positively. However, technical challenges may impede market growth.
Vortex Flowmeter Market Vendor Landscape
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Top Market Players and Key Product Offerings
ABB Ltd.: The company offers VortexMaster FSV430 that is the basic meter for volume flow applications and is available in flange-mount and wafer-type designs.
Azbil Corp.: The company offers products such as Smart Ultrasonic Vortex flowmeter ULTRA Vortexor, Multivariable Vortex flowmeters Model AX2 and Micro Flow Vortex Gas FlowmeterModel MVF.
Emerson Electric Co.: The company offers Rosemount 8800 Series Vortex Flow Meters that eliminates potential leak points, resulting in maximum process availability and fewer unscheduled shutdowns.
General Electric Co.: The company offers PanaFlow MV80 that is a cost effective and accurate inline vortex flow meter that saves time and costs by measuring flow, temperature, pressure, density, energy and mass in a single meter.
Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers VersaFlow Vortex Shedding flow meters are ideal for measuring steam, gasses, volumetric flow rate and low viscosity liquids in industrial applications.
Some other companies covered in this report are:
ifm electronic GmbH
KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH
Malema Engineering Corp.
Parker Hannifin Corp.
RS Hydro Ltd.
Siemens AG
Sierra Instruments Inc.
TLV Co. Ltd.
Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Badger Meter Inc.
Beijing Gallop Technology Co. Ltd.
Endress Hauser Group Services AG
Dalian Zero Instrument Technology Co. Ltd.
Vortex Flowmeter Market Revenue-generating Segment Highlights
End-user
Geography
Vortex Flowmeter Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global vortex flowmeter market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vortex flowmeter market report covers the following areas:
Vortex Flowmeter Market Takeaways
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist vortex flowmeter market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the vortex flowmeter market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the vortex flowmeter market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vortex flowmeter market vendors
Vortex Flowmeter Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 130.71 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.78
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 29%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., Azbil Corp., Badger Meter Inc., Beijing Gallop Technology Co. Ltd., Dalian Zero Instrument Technology Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., ifm electronic GmbH, KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, Malema Engineering Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., RS Hydro Ltd., Siemens AG, Sierra Instruments Inc., TLV Co. Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Power industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Chemical and petrochemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 ABB Ltd.
10.4 Azbil Corp.
10.5 Badger Meter Inc.
10.6 Beijing Gallop Technology Co. Ltd.
10.7 Emerson Electric Co.
10.8 Endress Hauser Group Services AG
10.9 General Electric Co.
10.10 Honeywell International Inc.
10.11 Siemens AG
10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
