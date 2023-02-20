U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.09
    -11.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,826.69
    +129.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.27
    -68.53 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,946.36
    +4.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.85
    +0.51 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.70
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0685
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8280
    -0.0150 (-0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2026
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0830
    -0.0310 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,877.32
    +198.47 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    564.75
    +24.42 (+4.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    8,005.95
    +1.59 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,531.94
    +18.81 (+0.07%)
     

Vortex Introduces Total UV CIPP System

Vortex Companies, LLC
·3 min read
Vortex Companies, LLC
Vortex Companies, LLC

Comprehensive UV CIPP Curing Technology, Liner, and Equipment Solutions Expand Installers’ CIPP Installation Capabilities

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vortex Companies, a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and infrastructure renewal services, introduced today its new, comprehensive UV CIPP Systems solutions portfolio. Vortex’s UV CIPP curing equipment systems, liners, and custom truck builds backed by expert training and support, enable the company to be a valuable partner in the rehabilitation of aging infrastructure.

“UV CIPP is a powerful addition to a contractor’s CIPP toolbox,” said Mike Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies. “With demand growing for UV CIPP as an alternative solution, we are a single source for everything contractors need to add UV CIPP to their trenchless rehabilitation solution set.”

Commonly used in Europe, UV CIPP provides contractors, engineers, and asset owners with a proven approach to expand their existing use of CIPP technology in a way that allows additional installation flexibility and environmental advantages. Vortex offers the most advanced UV curing equipment options available through its strategic partnership with IMS Robotics. Accommodating pipe diameters 6” to 80”, Vortex’s IMS UV Curing Systems deploy an ultra-violet ‘light chain’ and infrared sensors to capture data every 12” to ensure a complete cure and improve installation efficiencies.

“We are set up to sell curing technology to customers looking to expand or upgrade their current fleet,” said Matt Timberlake, SVP Shared Services at Vortex. "Our Greenville, South Carolina facility is also equipped to custom build UV CIPP trucks for both new and existing customers.”

Vortex’s new EnviroCure UV® Liner, developed in partnership with Applied Felts, is pre-impregnated with resin and constructed using a corrosion-resistant, styrene barrier sleeve, non-wicking fiberglass to enhance physical strength while delivering a thinner pipe wall design. Its unique construction enables reinstatements to be performed quickly and correctly the first time with reliable dimpling that clearly identifies junctions between laterals and the main line, saving several minutes per lateral to return assets to service faster. Additionally, the liner is cold and hot weather-friendly, ideal for environmentally-sensitive locations, manufactured in the USA and readily available – as quickly as two weeks - to speed project completion.

To ensure new customer success, Vortex also offers an immersive training program that includes classroom-based operations instruction equipment training and live field training, backed by ongoing remote technical support.

“This advanced approach to UV CIPP system support significantly increases a contractor’s early success and long-term growth in this expanding segment of the CIPP installation market,” added Timberlake.

To learn more about Vortex’s complete, end-to-end UV CIPP systems solution approach, visit vortexcompanies.com/uv-cipp-lining-systems.

About The Vortex Companies
Operating globally, Vortex is focused on providing a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions supported by experienced, trained personnel. Vortex delivers a comprehensive suite of rehabilitation products, equipment, services and field support to the municipal, industrial and commercial marketplaces. This includes pipe and manhole lining systems; sewer robotics; geopolymer; mortar; epoxy and resin materials; installation equipment and services; and training and field support which allows customers to select the best fit for their system. For more information, visit www.vortexcompanies.com.

CONTACT: Press Contact: Bethany Hilt, Hilt Strategic Communications LLC hiltb@hiltstrategiccommunications.com Phone: 1+ 330.338.6633


Recommended Stories

  • At 55 years old, I will have worked for 30 years — what are the pros and cons of retiring at that age?

    It is completely understandable that you would want to retire after working for 30 years, especially when you have rental income, but I would caution you to take this decision very seriously and find a few backup plans. Usually, savers have to wait until they’re 59 ½ years old in order to take distributions from their retirement accounts, such as 401(k) plans and IRAs. Rental property is great, and having no mortgage over your head is a huge plus, but will it be enough to cover your everyday expenses and the unexpected for decades to come?

  • Can I Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Prices Rise on Optimism About China Demand

    Oil prices advanced on Monday on optimism that China’s economic reopening will stoke demand for energy. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 1% to $83.83 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, climbed 1% to $77.10 a barrel.

  • I Went Through a Lawsuit Settlement Recently. How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes?

    Winning or settling your lawsuit can be exhilarating. After you've received the settlement money and paid attorney fees, most people assume that the rest is theirs to keep. However, some settlements are subject to taxes. And, unfortunately, many people don't … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Paying Taxes on a Lawsuit Settlement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Facing Major Recall

    Food recalls have hit several big companies in the past dozen or so years. Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. recalled 35 million pounds of ground turkey in 2011, Wright County and Hillandale Egg Farms recalled over a half-billion eggs back in 2010, and General Mills GIS recalled millions of pounds of flour in 2016. Food and drink product recalls are issued and monitored by the Food and Drug Administration and the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will investigate if a food product is suspected in causing a food poisoning outbreak.

  • A slaughterhouse cleaning company paid a $1.5 million fine for illegally employing more than 100 children

    A food sanitation contractor illegally employed more than 100 children in hazardous jobs.

  • PepsiCo Recalls Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino Bottles

    Over 300,000 bottles were voluntarily pulled from shelves over concerns glass may have gotten into some bottles.

  • How Delayed Retirement Credits Can Affect Early Retirement

    Delayed retirement credits, which lead to larger Social Security benefits in the future, can be a financial windfall for individuals who earn them. Delayed retirement benefits are a motivation to go as long as you can without tapping into your benefits. Consider working with a financial advisor as you weigh your choices on timing retirement.

  • Amazon wants employees to return to the office in May

    Starting in May, Amazon will require employees to work out of the office at least three days per week.

  • At job fairs in China, employers are thrifty and applicants timid

    China's job fairs are making a comeback after being forced online by COVID-19 for three years, but subdued wages and less abundant offerings in sectors exposed to weakening external demand point to an uneven and guarded economic recovery. Authorities announced hundreds of such events across the country this month, the latest sign that China is returning to its pre-COVID way of life and that youth unemployment, a major headache for Beijing, may ease from its near 20% peak. In a country of 1.4 billion people, job fairs are one of the most efficient ways for employers and workers to connect.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give Me More Retirement Money?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Under Elon Musk, Twitter Faces Suits Claiming Over $14 Million in Unpaid Bills

    The lawsuits come as billionaire owner Elon Musk says the social-media company is on track to break even.

  • Apple iPhone Growth Could Lag Rivals for First Time Since 2019

    UBS forecasts that Apple’s iPhone shipments will come to 229 million this year, down 0.7% from last year.

  • Infrastructure jobs are booming — but not fast enough to rebuild America

    The projected growth in the infrastructure workforce still may not be enough to rebuild America, especially amid a possible recession.

  • Britain’s energy market is blatantly rigged

    Profits made by British Gas owner Centrica have sparked widespread political outrage.

  • Analysis-To raise prices or not? Consumer goods makers weigh bets on buyer strength

    Prices of everyday basics like Bounty paper towels and Cadbury chocolate may rise again this year while those of others like Clorox Co wipes and Diet Pepsi are likely to stay steady, as manufacturers make differing bets on the strength of the consumer and their brands. Consumer goods makers' strategies on further price hikes depends on their leverage with retailers such as Walmart Inc and Tesco plc, who are pushing back against more increases, how much consumers need and want the items and their arrangements for buying volatile commodities, some of which are falling in price. In Britain, consumers paid 16.7% more for food in the month to Jan. 22 compared to the same period last year, while U.S. prices for food eaten at and away from home rose 10.1% in the 12 months ended in January.

  • Recall: Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino drinks may contain glass; 300k bottles recalled

    More than 300,000 bottles of Starbucks Frappuccino Vanilla Chilled Coffee Drink were voluntarily recalled by PepsiCo for possible glass in the drinks.

  • Sugar high: Candy is getting a lot more expensive

    Increases in the costs of labor, manufacturing, shipping, warehousing and energy, along with disruptions to the supply chain, have taken a toll on prices.

  • What CommerceHub is offering laid off workers

    CommerceHub is cutting hundreds of jobs just months after acquiring Morrisville-based ChannelAdvisor. Here's what the severance packages do, and don't. include.

  • The US government hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling — triggering fears of a nasty fallout for Americans. Here are the 3 harmful ways it could impact you

    Are you prepared for “extraordinary measures”?