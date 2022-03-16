Vortle, Inc. Launched Mental Health Gaming App

Vortle Inc.

Unlike anything on the market, this app is a game-changer and will help millions with their mental health journey

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortle, Inc. announced the launch of their Mental Health Gaming App: Vortle - Compassionate AI Games to Support Positive Mental Health. Vortle is the portal to relaxation and offers support to anyone suffering from chronic stress, anxiety, or a mental health disorder. Through their non-competitive games and serenity rooms, this app is the perfect escape to calm the mind. Vortle helps its players practice mindfulness and offers them a mental break from their day, job, or troubling thoughts.



Features and benefits of Vortle include:

Instant Use: no sign-up or log-in required to use

Peaceful Play: no pop-ups, ads, or notification banners disrupting the enjoyment

Productivity: a time tracker helps ensure balanced play

Money Saver: affordable and costs less than competitors

Vortle app is available as free-to-play and it is constantly evolving. For more information on Vortle, visit www.vortle.com.

About : Vortle is a start-up tech company created ideally for anyone struggling with mental illness or chronic stress. Our mission is to create a safe place for mental breaks throughout the day. Our app gives users the tools they need to accomplish this through calming activities and peaceful gameplay. Our vision is to make the world a calmer place and provide the technology to do so. Through our growth and brand messaging we aim to add kindness to the world, enhance mental health awareness and offer our app to the millions of people throughout the world who struggle with mental health, PTSD, chronic stress, and any anxiety disorder.

Vortle, Inc.

Stanislav Kirdey

818-660-6645

skirdey@vortle.com



