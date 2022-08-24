U.S. markets closed

Vorwerk: Precautionary application warning for Thermomix® Important Safety Notice

·3 min read

When cooking from 95°C/200°F, use simmering basket instead of the TM6 measuring cup that fits tightly in the lid / Thermomix® recipes are updated

WUPPERTAL, Germany, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The quality of the products and the satisfaction of the customers have always been the highest priority for Vorwerk. The Vorwerk Thermomix® has been enjoying great popularity for many years and is a driving force in the field of food processors and kitchen appliances with more than 8 million units sold worldwide (Thermomix® TM5/TM6).

As a direct sales organisation, Vorwerk maintains a close relationship with Thermomix® advisers and customers. Consequently, the Wuppertal-based family-owned company is able to identify rare areas of concern that may impair the use of the Thermomix® very early on.

We have observed a few cases from the market in which a problem has arisen during the use of the Thermomix®. In rare cases – partly also in connection with an overfilling of the mixing bowl – an application problem may occur with certain recipes.

On the Thermomix® TM6, the standard, fixed measuring cup is designed so that sufficient steam from the mixing bowl can escape at the edges when cooking or simmering. However, during the cooking process or when following certain recipes, ingredients can float to the top, become compressed and prevent steam from escaping. Consequently, in extremely rare cases, increased pressure can build up in the mixing bowl during cooking or simmering, which can lead to a sudden and uncontrolled spillage of hot food, which in single cases can cause scalding or burns.

The likelihood of such an occurrence increases if the recommended filling level of the food is exceeded. This also applies in cases where a measuring cup of the TM6 that fits tightly in the lid is used at predecessor models.

Vorwerk traditionally maintains the highest safety standards for all Thermomix® customers. The strict policy is to react proactively and with foresight, in order to avoid possible adverse effects for our customers. Therefore, Vorwerk has decided to issue a public warning for this potential problem as a precautionary measure. As a direct sales organisation, we know our Thermomix® customers and will quickly supply them with information as part of an extensive information campaign in addition to the instructions and safety information already provided.

Important Safety Notice:

For cooking (simmering) at temperatures of 95°C or above (200°F), the simmering basket should always be used instead of the TM6 measuring cup, as the TM6 measuring cup fits tightly in the lid. The simmering basket rests loosely on top, is steam-permeable, and also prevents food spatter from the mixing bowl. This is a simple but necessary measure that will hardly affect the cooking experience – but can prevent this potential problem from occurring.

The recipes available in "Guided Cooking" have already been adapted accordingly, so that our Thermomix® customers are actively and visibly informed of its correct use. In addition, a corresponding software update has been implemented for the Thermomix® TM6, which displays the relevant information on the appliance to all customers. Customers shall accept the software update provided on their appliance.

With these measures, Vorwerk has ensured that there will be no further impairment due to this application problem.

Further information on this topic can be found at https://thermomixfacts.com.au/

ABOUT VORWERK ENGINEERING GmbH & Co. KG

Vorwerk Engineering GmbH & Co. KG develops and manufactures the products of the Vorwerk Home divisions with its company-owned group of factories. The largest production site is in Wuppertal with more than 1,150 employees. Research & Development is also concentrated here. The innovation potential is also reflected in the approximately 100 new inventions per year for which Vorwerk applies for industrial property rights.

Media contact
James Murray
FleishmanHillard on behalf of Vorwerk
+61 405 294 349
vorwerk@fleishman.com.au

SOURCE Vorwerk

