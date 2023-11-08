Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) stock most popular amongst private companies who own 50%, while individual investors hold 34%

Key Insights

Significant control over Vossloh by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The largest shareholder of the company is Stella VermÖGensverwaltungs- Gmbh with a 50% stake

Institutional ownership in Vossloh is 16%

A look at the shareholders of Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 50% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, individual investors make up 34% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Vossloh, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Vossloh?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Vossloh does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Vossloh, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Vossloh. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Stella VermÖGensverwaltungs- Gmbh with 50% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 2.9% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 1.9% of the company stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Vossloh

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data cannot confirm that board members are holding shares personally. Given we are not picking up on insider ownership, we may have missing data. Therefore, it would be interesting to assess the CEO compensation and tenure, here.

General Public Ownership

With a 34% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Vossloh. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 50%, of the Vossloh stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Vossloh better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Vossloh , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

