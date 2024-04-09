Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Vossloh's (ETR:VOS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Vossloh is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = €96m ÷ (€1.4b - €580m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Vossloh has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Machinery industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Vossloh compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Vossloh .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Vossloh Tell Us?

Vossloh's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 151% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 42% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Key Takeaway

As discussed above, Vossloh appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 18% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Vossloh that you might find interesting.

