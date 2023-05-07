Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Vossloh (ETR:VOS) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Vossloh:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = €84m ÷ (€1.4b - €433m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Vossloh has an ROCE of 8.6%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.6% average generated by the Machinery industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Vossloh compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Vossloh here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There hasn't been much to report for Vossloh's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So unless we see a substantial change at Vossloh in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. This probably explains why Vossloh is paying out 39% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

Our Take On Vossloh's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Vossloh's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And with the stock having returned a mere 7.7% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

