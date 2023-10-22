Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,257.75
    +9.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,305.00
    +47.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,690.50
    +26.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,693.60
    +3.80 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.82
    -0.26 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,988.80
    -5.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0593
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.9240
    -0.0640 (-1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    21.71
    +0.31 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2161
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8640
    +0.0930 (+0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,842.29
    -127.93 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.97
    +8.61 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,402.14
    -97.39 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,259.36
    -171.24 (-0.54%)
     

Vote Counting Begins in Pivotal Argentina Presidential Election

Patrick Gillespie
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Polls in Argentina have closed as voters choose the country’s next president amid spiraling inflation, a plunging currency and with the economy facing its sixth recession in a decade. Definitive results are expected after 10 p.m. local time on Sunday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Voters are choosing between three main candidates: Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who represents the governing Peronist coalition; pro-market opposition leader Patricia Bullrich; and outsider candidate Javier Milei, who won the August primary vote on a promise to dollarize the economy and scrap the central bank and is seen as the frontrunner.

In order to win outright, a candidate must receive 45% or votes or at least 40% with a 10 percentage point difference from the second place finish. If neither threshold is met, the top two candidates Sunday night will meet in a runoff vote on Nov. 19 to determine the winner.

As of 6 p.m. in Buenos Aires, 74% of eligible voters had cast their ballots. Turnout for the August primary vote was 66%.

Click here for results: Argentina Presidential Election Live Results 2023

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement