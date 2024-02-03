The votes are in. Find out if Wisconsin Rapids Ocean Spray employees will join IBEW Local 965

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Ocean Spray workers voted to not form a union this week.

The workers at the Wisconsin Rapids facility voted Thursday and Friday whether they would join the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 965. Ultimately, the workers voted against unionizing by a vote of 41 in favor and 50 against, according to a release from IBEW.

Dillon Gorman, the business manager of IBEW 965, said the union respects the decision made by the Ocean Spray employees.

“It’s essential to recognize the courage and engagement shown by all the workers throughout this process,” he said. “Exercising their voice in such a critical matter is a cornerstone of our democratic principles.”

Gorman said the union remains dedicated to advocating for fair labor practices and will continue to support all workers in future endeavors.

A spokesperson for Ocean Spray confirmed the vote against union representation.

“We deeply appreciate the care and consideration each person put into making an informed decision and casting their ballot,” the spokesperson said.

The two-day vote came after members from the local IBEW chapter rallied Jan. 24 outside of the Ocean Spray plant on Industrial Street, showing support for employees and offering information on the union and options and resources workers had available to them.

Development projects to watch in 2024: Noodles & Co., Kwik Trip, former Shopko property and more

More local news: Empty Bowls marks its 10th year in Wisconsin Rapids. Here's how you can enjoy a bowl of soup and help the community.

Contact Caitlin at cshuda@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @CaitlinShuda.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: The votes are in. Did Wisconsin Rapids Ocean Spray employees unionize?