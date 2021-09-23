U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.85
    +57.21 (+1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,810.18
    +551.86 (+1.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,032.57
    +135.72 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.59
    +34.02 (+1.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.28
    +1.05 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    -26.80 (-1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    22.74
    -0.17 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0045 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4080
    +0.0720 (+5.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    +0.0125 (+0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1790
    +0.4010 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,784.95
    +494.61 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,098.96
    -9.96 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     
JUST IN:

More Americans filed new jobless claims last week than expected

Another 351,000 individuals filed, 320,000 was estimated

VOTI Detection Signs New Agreement With UNHCR

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Three Year Contract With Options Follows Successful Completion of Earlier Order

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. ("VOTI" or "the Company") (TSXV: VOTI), a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, today announced that it has signed a new three year agreement with the office of the United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR).

VOTI Detection Inc. logo (CNW Group/VOTI Detection Inc.)
VOTI Detection Inc. logo (CNW Group/VOTI Detection Inc.)

VOTI signed the original agreement with UNHCR in 2016. Under the previous contract, VOTI delivered 32 systems over the course of a three year period. The new three year contract contains an option to extend for an additional 2 years. The estimated annual requirements under this agreement are for 15 X-ray systems per year. The UNHCR has been in operation for over 70 years and currently operates in over 132 countries. The organization is charged with protecting and assisting refugees around the world.

"We are extremely pleased to have successfully won this follow on order with UNHCR covering their X-ray scanning requirements over the next three years," commented Rory Olson, President and CEO of VOTI Detection. "The UNHCR is a very prestigious global agency and their decision to put their trust in VOTI for perimeter security is a tremendous vote of confidence in not only the high level quality of our product, but also our global servicing capability. We look forward to continuing to build on this important relationship."

About VOTI Detection
VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

SOURCE VOTI Detection Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/23/c6208.html

Recommended Stories

  • Cigna names new CEO of pharmacy benefit management business

    The appointment comes as the health services unit, which was rebranded last September to Evernorth, has shown resilient growth in the last few quarters. Palmer, who has been with Cigna for 23 years and most recently served as the chief operating office of Evernorth, will start in his new role from January. Tim Wentworth, the current CEO of Evernorth, will retire by end of this year, the company said.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy When the Next Market Crash Comes

    For investors with long time horizons, a market crash can lead to a big jump in overall investment returns. No one can time the next market crash, but investors should be ready with a plan. Investing in great companies when the market takes their share prices down can help supercharge investors' nest eggs.

  • Activist Bluebell Raises Pressure on Glaxo CEO Walmsley

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist hedge fund Bluebell Capital Partners turned up the pressure on GlaxoSmithKline Plc Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley, questioning her leadership of the U.K. drugmaker after following Elliott Investment Management in buying a stake.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market

  • Biden to Tap Wall Street and Crypto Critic to Lead Bank Regulator: Report

    The Biden administration intends to nominate vocal Wall Street and cryptocurrency critic Saule Omarova as the top official overseeing banking regulations, Bloomberg reported. President Joe Biden is expected to choose Omarova to run the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which supervises about 1,200 banks and federal savings associations, as soon as this week, sources told the news agency. Omarova, a Kazakhstan native, currently teaches law at Cornell University Law School.

  • Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks for October 2021

    These are the consumer discretionary stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Mastercard chairman Banga to retire at year-end, Janow to head Board

    The company said current lead independent director Merit Janow would be the non-executive independent chair and would assume her new role on Jan. 1, 2022. Janow, who joined the board in 2014, is also a dean and professor of international economic law and international affairs at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs, the company said in a statement. Earlier this year, Banga stepped down from his role as the CEO of the payments processor.

  • TPG Appoints New President, Makes Other Management Changes

    The private-equity firm is moving a group of longtime partners into leadership roles as it prepares to launch an initial public offering of its shares.

  • Freshworks will make good on its IPO success with an Olympics-style work ethos

    Freshworks, the first Indian software-as-a-service (SaaS) company to debut in the US, raised $1 billion via its Nasdaq IPO yesterday (Sept.22). While the loud cheers make founder-CEO Girish Mathrubootham feel like “an Indian athlete who’s won gold medal in the olympics,” he understands that scrutiny of his tech firm will be stepped up. To be a world-class athlete in the SaaS space, Freshworks has to “perform, train, and stay disciplined.”

  • Industry Moves: Allen Edmonds Taps David Law as SVP and General Manager

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Facebook's CTO to step down after 13 years at the company

    Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer just announced that he will stepping down from the role next year and transition to a part-time position as a "Senior Fellow" at the company. Bosworth will continue to lead the AR/VR organization in his new role.

  • Our brands are outgrowing the competition by 25%: Rao’s parent company CEO

    Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands Founder, President and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the company's NASDAQ IPO.&nbsp;

  • DIAL Global Summit: Put emotions aside, tackle D&I with passion

    Panellists stressed the importance of creating an environment where everyone is comfortable to speak up.

  • Facebook's chief technology officer is leaving the company after 13 years

    Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer is stepping down after 13 years at the social network.

  • A key firm in proposed KCI concessions contract got pushed out of smaller airport

    “It’s a big prize,” said one airport expert. “This is a brand new terminal so (the contract is) a big deal.”

  • Nationwide kicks off hunt for new boss amid clean sweep at the top

    Chief executive Joe Garner will remain at the helm until a successor is appointed.

  • Minerva Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

    Minerva Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: MVAI) ("Minerva" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence software company focused on building decision support tools for climate risk, mineral exploration and mining, is pleased to announce that Gleb Chuvpilo will be joining the Company's Board of Directors. In addition, Dr. Alan Mackworth has stepped down from the Board of Directors effective September 17, 2021.

  • Great Gulf Announces the Appointment of Two New Board Members

    Jerry Patava, Chair of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Great Gulf Group (the "Company") announced today the appointment of Bill Tresham and Stephen Cole to serve on the Company's Board.

  • Betsson chairman Svensk resigns after CEO dismissal

    Swedish online gaming company Betsson said on Thursday that its chairman, Patrick Svensk, had resigned effective immediately in the wake of the dismissal of the company's Chief Executive earlier this month. The company, which said it had appointed board member Johan Lundberg as its new chairman, said Svensk's decision to resign was because major shareholders had lost confidence in him. Betsson said on Sept. 17 that the board had begun a process of finding a replacement for CEO Pontus Lindwall.

  • Dave & Buster's CEO Jenkins to retire next week

    Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. said that Chief Executive Brian A. Jenkins will retire as top executive and member of the board of directors after Sept. 30. Jenkins will then become a senior adviser to the CEO until Nov. 30. The entertainment company's board has appointed Kevin M. Sheehan, the board's chair, as interim CEO until a permanent successor is named, the company said. Shares of Dave & Buster's dropped more than 4% in the extended session after ending the regular trading day down 1.6

  • Meet the 5 judges who will pick the 2021 winner of TechCrunch Disrupt's Startup Battlefield

    The battle to win Startup Battlefield began long before TechCrunch Disrupt kicked off Tuesday. Startup founders from all over the world applied to what has been described as the most competitive batch in TechCrunch history. Twenty startups competed this week on the TechCrunch virtual stage for $100,000 in equity-free prize money and last night, we announced the finalists: Adventr, Cellino, Koa, Nth Cycle and Tatum.