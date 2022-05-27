VOTI TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS & HOLD CALL

MONTREAL, May 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. (TSXV: VOTI) ("VOTI" or the "Company") will release its financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2022 on Monday, June 13th, 2022. Rory Olson, CEO, and Daniel Menard, COO of VOTI, will hold a conference call to review the results at 9:00 a.m. (ET) the following day.

VOTI Detection Inc. logo (CNW Group/VOTI Detection Inc.)

Details of the Conference Call

When: June 14th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Dial in number: (+1) 888 390 0546, (+1) 416 764 8688 or (+1) 514 225 6995

Conference call replay available until Tuesday, June 21st, 2022.

Recording Playback Number: (+1) 888 390 0541

Playback passcode: 945748 #

To access the webcast, click on this link:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1553275&tp_key=738b8e19b2

The conference ID is 76945748.

About VOTI Detection

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations. www.votidetection.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE VOTI Detection Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/27/c9917.html