U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.60
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,767.92
    -387.91 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

VOTI TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2022 RESULTS & HOLD CALL

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VOTDF

MONTREAL, May 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - VOTI Detection Inc. (TSXV: VOTI) ("VOTI" or the "Company") will release its financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2022 on Monday, June 13th, 2022. Rory Olson, CEO, and Daniel Menard, COO of VOTI, will hold a conference call to review the results at 9:00 a.m. (ET) the following day.

VOTI Detection Inc. logo (CNW Group/VOTI Detection Inc.)
VOTI Detection Inc. logo (CNW Group/VOTI Detection Inc.)

Details of the Conference Call

When: June 14th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
Dial in number: (+1) 888 390 0546, (+1) 416 764 8688 or (+1) 514 225 6995

Conference call replay available until Tuesday, June 21st, 2022. 
Recording Playback Number: (+1) 888 390 0541
Playback passcode: 945748 #

To access the webcast, click on this link:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1553275&tp_key=738b8e19b2

The conference ID is 76945748.

About VOTI Detection

VOTI Detection, headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is a leading-edge Canadian technology company that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology. VOTI's technology produces remarkably sharp and more revealing X-ray images that are competitively superior while delivering enhanced threat detection capabilities and an improved user experience. Since its inception, VOTI has installed scanners in more than 50 countries and has consulted heavily with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners that meet the sophisticated needs of modern security screening operations.  www.votidetection.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE VOTI Detection Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/27/c9917.html

Recommended Stories

  • Drake Asks Son Adonis in Hilarious Video to Explain How He Got So Good at Basketball

    Drake's son Adonis has taken a liking to basketball just like his dad, but Adonis wouldn't give Drizzy his flowers when asked where he learned his skills.

  • ‘Cash is still trash’ — Billionaire Ray Dalio says keeping money in a savings account is not safe. Here’s what he holds instead

    Fight back against inflation. This is how Dalio does it.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own — 3 high-quality examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop investing in mediocre businesses. Buy the best, instead.

  • Does This 1 Number Change Upstart's Investment Thesis?

    Artificial intelligence (AI)-based loan determination company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and its shareholders alike have had a rough 2022. Upstart caught fire among investors because of its AI-based service that it touts as a more accurate judge of creditworthiness than the FICO score and standard bank determinations. One of the main concerns investors had with Upstart's quarter was the number of loans it held for sale on its own balance sheet this quarter.

  • Stocks: ‘This is a rally in a bear market mode,’ strategist says

    Julian Bridgen, co-founder and president of Macro Intelligence 2 Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss this week's market action and whether or not it will carry over into next week, the Fed, and inflation.

  • Ulta stock rises, Aurora Cannabis increases finance deal, Blackberry soars on Google partnership

    Ulta shares are up after its big Q1 earnings beat, Aurora Cannabis increased its finance deal to $150 million, and Blackberry stock is surging after news of its partnership with Google.

  • Why Nikola Shares Are Popping This Week

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) hasn't posted any significant news since it reported first-quarter earnings earlier this month. Early in Friday's trading session, Nikola shares were 19.6% higher for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. More than 20% of Nikola's outstanding shares were sold short, as of mid-May. And because a large number of those shares are held by company executives or in its treasury, 36.5% of Nikola's share float were being shorted by investors, according to MarketWatch.

  • Jim Cramer and Hedge Funds Agree on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer and hedge funds agree on. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer and hedge funds agree on, go directly to Jim Cramer and Hedge Funds Agree on These 5 Stocks. In the past few weeks, Jim Cramer, the journalist […]

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show th

  • Qualcomm CEO: The market is making 'an absolute mistake' on our stock

    Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon weighs in on the outlook for the semiconductor industry and his company's future.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we will look at 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip reading about Leon Cooperman’s early life, investment philosophy, and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 9% Dividend Yield

    The stock market is a game of risk and calculation, and in recent months the risks are mounting. The first quarter of 2022 showed a net negative GDP growth rate, a contraction of 1.4%; another contraction in Q2 will indicate a recession. Wall Street’s experts are trying to look ahead, to see through the fog of uncertainty and get some feel for where things are going. Covering the market for Morgan Stanley, chief US equity strategist Michael Wilson believes that we’ll dodge the recession bullet –

  • Why EV Stocks Lit Up on Friday

    Let's begin today's review with Livent, which has the most obvious good news powering its rally. Early this morning, Livent announced that it will collaborate with electric air-taxi start-up Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) to jointly develop new lithium metal technology for use in high-performance battery cells.

  • 2 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid

    Despite all the attention that renewable energy companies get, having operations in the renewable energy space alone does not make a stock a buy. In fact, several renewable energy companies are struggling just to stay profitable. Let's discuss two renewable energy stocks that look attractive right now, and one that's best avoided.

  • Canopy Growth’s Loss Was Bigger Than Feared. The Stock Is Falling Hard.

    The cannabis company's per-share loss was almost five times as big as analysts had expected. The stock plunged in response.

  • Alphabet, Facebook, and 4 More Bargain Stocks to Buy Now

    The stock market selloff has made many stocks look cheap—but smart investors need to be selective. Here are six high-quality companies that trade at reasonable valuations.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this manic market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.7% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • Why Dutch Bros Is Soaring 34% This Week

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) are rocketing higher this week, surging 34.1% compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, riding a meme stock wave of buying. After it was reported that short interest in the coffee shop shot up almost 30% in the latest period, stock traders who populate various internet stock chat rooms piled into the stock. Meme stocks, of course, are stocks that trade more on social media chatter than on business fundamentals, though in Dutch Bros' case the underlying business is pretty good, too.

  • Top 10 Value Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 value stocks hedge funds are buying in 2022. If you want to see more of the value stocks that elite investors are favoring, click Top 5 Value Stocks Hedge Funds are Buying in 2022. As the Federal Reserve signals further monetary tightening, hedge funds and retail investors […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Even as the Market Sinks

    Stock splits have been all the rage in recent years, fueled by surging stock prices of some of the world's most recognizable companies. Worse still, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has tumbled into bear market territory, down roughly 27% from its high reached late last year. Read on to find out why they picked Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) from among the recent stock-split candidates.