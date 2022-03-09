U.S. markets open in 45 minutes

Voting for the CAA Manitoba Worst Roads campaign is now open to all Manitobans

·5 min read

Cast your vote in 2022's CAA Manitoba Worst Roads campaign

The annual advocacy campaign asks all road users across Manitoba to vote for the worst road in their community.

WINNIPEG, MB, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - After a winter of straddling icy ruts, Manitobans will soon be playing 'dodge the potholes' this spring. Worried about your safety as a cyclist or pedestrian? Think a roadway is poorly designed? Voting is now open for the annual CAA Worst Roads campaign and CAA Manitoba is giving everyone the opportunity to voice their concerns about the bad roads in their community.

Voting is now open for the annual CAA Worst Roads campaign and CAA Manitoba is giving everyone the opportunity to voice their concerns about the bad roads in their community. (CNW Group/CAA Manitoba)
Voting is now open for the annual CAA Worst Roads campaign and CAA Manitoba is giving everyone the opportunity to voice their concerns about the bad roads in their community. (CNW Group/CAA Manitoba)

"We are very proud to say that this annual advocacy campaign has influenced change for 10 years," said Heather Mack, Manager, Government and Community Relations at CAA Manitoba. "As we kick off another year of the campaign, we are calling on all Manitobans to vote for their Worst Roads today and join the community of drivers, cyclists, transit riders and pedestrians committed to improving our roads."

The campaign informs all levels of government which roadway improvements are top of mind for Manitobans, and where improvements could be prioritized. Manitobans can vote on issues ranging from congestion, potholes, poor road signs and the timing of traffic lights to pedestrian and cycling safety.

In 2021, four of the Top 5 Worst Roads were outside of Winnipeg, including Provincial Roads 307, 250, 450 and Trunk Highway 34.

"The key to economic recovery is the investment in roads and supporting infrastructure because when we invest in our roads, we also create jobs," said Mack. "Throughout the pandemic, our roads have been the arteries used every day to keep essential workers, goods and services flowing. Now more than ever, funding for roadway improvements and proper infrastructure needs to be consistent to ensure that quality and safety is maintained for everyone."

Potholes and poor road conditions are often the most common issues noted by road users and can cost motorists thousands of dollars in repairs when damage to vehicles is caused. The average cost of repairing pothole damage to a vehicle is more than $300, with some fixes topping $6,000 depending on the make and model of the car. According to the 2019 Canadian Infrastructure Report Card Spending, one dollar on pavement preservation may eliminate or delay spending $6-$10 on costly repairs later.

"As the inventory of vehicles continues to remain scarce due to the global semiconductor chip shortage, more people are now trying to hold on to their cars for longer. Not only can poor roads cause damage to vehicles but they also heavily contribute to the wear and tear of tires and increased fuel consumption which is why the maintenance and quality of our roadways is even more important than ever."

Success stories over the last 10 years are a result of governments prioritizing infrastructure through multi-year capital investments. Some examples include:

  • Empress Street, Winnipeg

  • St. James Street, Winnipeg

Nominations for CAA's Worst Roads can be cast at caaworstroads.com until April 6. To encourage participants to act on their concerns, they will be entered to win a Grand Prize of a $500 Best Western gift card and $200 Ultimate Dining card; secondary prize of a $500 Olympia Ski and Cycle gift card, along with weekly draws for $50 Ultimate Dining cards.

Once voting is closed, CAA will compile a list of the 10 Worst Roads in Manitoba, along with the Worst Roads in regions across the province. The regional top five lists will help shine further light on the state of local roads in municipalities across Manitoba.

CAA will present the list of 2022 Worst Roads to local and provincial officials to help inform future funding and planning decisions.

The top 10 CAA Worst Roads in Manitoba in 2021 were:

  1. Taylor Avenue, Winnipeg

  2. Provincial Road 307

  3. Provincial road 250

  4. Provincial Road 450

  5. Trunk Highway 34

  6. Saskatchewan Avenue, Winnipeg

  7. St. James Street, Winnipeg

  8. Sherwin Road, Winnipeg

  9. Waller Avenue, Winnipeg

  10. Empress Street, Winnipeg

About CAA Manitoba
CAA Manitoba is a trusted Member-based organization that provides products and services that are essential to Members' safety and peace of mind. With over 210,000 Members in the province, CAA Manitoba advocates on issues such road safety and infrastructure, the environment, seniors' mobility, and consumer protection.

From legendary 24-hour emergency roadside assistance to expert automotive, travel and insurance services, a CAA Manitoba membership offers a great range of savings, rewards, and benefits. For more information, visit caamanitoba.com.

CAA Manitoba Logo (CNW Group/CAA Manitoba)
CAA Manitoba Logo (CNW Group/CAA Manitoba)

SOURCE CAA Manitoba

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/09/c2469.html

