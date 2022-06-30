U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,807.74
    -11.09 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,907.42
    -121.89 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,120.40
    -57.49 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,712.02
    -7.35 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.40
    -2.38 (-2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.41
    -0.33 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0476
    +0.0032 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9830
    -0.1100 (-3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0042 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6670
    -0.8780 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,210.12
    -786.74 (-3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    412.66
    -18.81 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

Voting Rights and Capital

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shell plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RYDAF
  • SHEL

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following:

Shell plc's capital as at June 30, 2022, consists of 7,355,041,629 ordinary shares of €0.07 each. Shell plc holds no shares in Treasury.

The figure 7,355,041,629 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Note: This announcement is made pursuant to Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules 5.6.1 and 5.6.1A and as such, the above figure includes shares purchased by Shell plc as part of its share buy-back programme but not yet cancelled.

Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc:  21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Total number of voting rights and capital


Recommended Stories

  • Shell pauses sale of Nigerian onshore oil assets

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shell said on Thursday it had suspended plans to sell its onshore oil assets in Nigeria, complying with a Supreme Court ruling that said it had to wait for the outcome of an appeal over a 2019 oil spill. "Shell welcomes the Nigerian Supreme Court's decision to hear the appeal of the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) in this case," the London-based company said in a statement. "Until the outcome of SPDC's appeal, Shell will not progress the divestment of its interest in SPDC."

  • Dow Jones Dives After Key Inflation Report

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived 575 points Thursday after a key inflation reading, threatening to extend this week's losses.

  • 2 Risky Stocks That Could Continue Falling This Year

    A couple of stocks that I would be very cautious with right now are Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN). Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine is approved for use in many countries, with Taiwan being the latest (on June 23) to grant it Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

  • Tech stocks are having their worst year ever. Here's what history says happens next: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidStocks Cut Losses by Half as T

  • Xerox’s CEO Has Died. What It Means for the Company.

    An ally of investor Carl Icahn, John Visentin suffered complications from an "ongoing illness," the enterprise-printing company said.

  • Nio Stock Dips After Short-Seller Attack: Should You Worry?

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock is down this week after a short-seller attack. In Nio's case, Grizzly Research alleges the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer used an "audacious scheme" to inflate its revenue and profitability, even likening it to the Valeant Pharmaceuticals scandal in which the company was found guilty of using related-party transactions to boost sales. The third party that Grizzly Research is referring to is linked to Nio's popular battery program, which is a major competitive advantage.

  • 10 Stocks In Trouble as Americans Cut Back on Spending

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks in trouble as Americans cut back on spending. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Stocks In Trouble as Americans Cut Back on Spending. The New York Times reported on June 29 that consumer spending in Q1 2022 grew only 0.5%, compared […]

  • 10 Extreme Dividend Stocks With Upside Potential

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 extreme dividend stocks with upside potential. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Extreme Dividend Stocks with Upside Potential. Dividend investing has been an attractive prospect for individual investors and hedge funds alike for many years. […]

  • Why Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were all falling this morning after the Commerce Department reported its latest inflation figures, which showed inflation remains persistently high. The report said that the core personal consumption expenditures index rose 4.7% in May, only slightly less than expected and still a four-decade high. Technology investors have been watching inflation figures very closely, and with today's report, Amazon plunged 3.5%, Apple fell 2.4%, and Nvidia dropped 2.2%.

  • Cathie Wood’s Latest Thoughts on Inflation and Her 10 Worst-Performing Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s latest thoughts on inflation and her 10 worst-performing stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Wood portfolio, go directly to Cathie Wood’s Latest Thoughts on Inflation and Her 5 Worst-Performing Stock Picks. Cathie Wood of ARK Investment Management has come under fire […]

  • British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To UK£0.54

    The board of British American Tobacco p.l.c. ( LON:BATS ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the...

  • Here's how America's millionaires are positioning themselves for a recession ⁠— if you're doing something different, you might want to think twice

    We don’t advocate for theft. But stealing these strategies is a victimless crime.

  • Chip Stocks Are in for Trouble, Analyst Says. 4 Stocks Get Downgrades.

    The semiconductor sector has lost more than one-third of its value this year, but a BofA Global Research analyst says the pain isn't over for investors.

  • Walgreens earnings top estimates, sales drop 4.2%

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Walgreens.

  • Here’s how far oil could fall in a recession, judging by past experiences

    Seemingly every asset has dropped this year -- and the one that hasn't will get crushed by a recession, a strategist says.

  • Jim Cramer Is Warning About These 8 Value Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 8 value stocks that Jim Cramer is warning about. If you want to read about some more value stocks that Jim Cramer is warning about, go directly to Jim Cramer is Warning About These 4 Value Stocks. As inflation numbers continue to add to the concerns around economic growth […]

  • Germany seizes three Gazprom tankers in new blow for Putin - live updates

    Camelot loses legal battle to keep hold of National Lottery A defence spending cut – disguised by Boris Johnson's fiscal sleight of hand FTSE 100 falls 0.8pc as recession fears return Ben Marlow: Heathrow risks killing off the golden age of air travel Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Canopy Growth shares fall after it agrees to convert debt into stock in deal with Constellation Brands

    Canopy Growth Corp. fell 17% in premarket trades on Thursday after the company said it reached an agreement with Constellation Brands Inc. to convert about $198 million of convertible debt into stock. Constellation agreed to acquire between 21.93 million or 5.4% of Canopy stock and 30.7 million shares or 7.6% of Canopy stock that will convert from debt. The prices for the stock will range from $2.50 a share to $3.50 a share. Canopy Growth CFO Judy Hong said the transaction will address a "substa

  • 4 Stocks With Fortress Balance Sheets You Can Buy Today

    Inflationary pressures and rising interest rates are weighing on consumers and businesses alike. There's no telling when this economic pressure will subside, but one smart move you can make as an investor is focusing on companies with fortress balance sheets. High cash balances, low or no debt, and the ability to generate cash flows will give any company the ability to take advantage of a tough market, whether that means acquiring beaten-down companies, issuing dividends, or buying back their stocks at discounted rates.