U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,513.83
    -1.72 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,154.43
    +22.57 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,210.21
    -29.67 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,041.31
    +12.86 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.91
    -0.24 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.80
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    +0.16 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1251
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7880
    +0.0060 (+0.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3511
    +0.0067 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6790
    -0.4450 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,749.32
    +231.98 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    900.15
    +7.14 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Voting Rights and Capital

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shell International B.V.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RYDAF
  • SHEL

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, we hereby notify the market of the following:

Shell plc's capital as at January 31, 2022, consists of 7,650,025,905 ordinary shares of €0.07 each. Shell plc holds no shares in Treasury.

The figure 7,650,025,905 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Shell plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Note: This announcement is made pursuant to Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules 5.6.1 and 5.6.1A and as such, the above figure includes shares purchased by Shell plc as part of its share buy-back programme but not yet cancelled.

Enquiries
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)20 7934 5550

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Total number of voting rights and capital


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Bank Stocks That Get the Nod for Very Different Reasons

    Bank of America and Goldman Sachs are picks for analysts at Piper Sandler. One scored a beat, the other a miss, but both are set to take off this year.

  • Wage and tech expenses knock the wind out of bank stock rally

    Stocks of the major banks have been mixed in 2022 thus far as expense view and Fed moves cloud the sector.

  • Verano eyes ‘coveted’ New York market in all-stock purchase of Goodness Growth

    Goodness Growth shares rallied after the Minneapolis-based medical cannabis company agreed to be acquired by Chicago-based Verano Holdings Corp., which will grow its presence in NY, Minnesota and New Mexico with the deal.

  • Tesla stock off week’s highs after ‘rolling stop’ recall

    Tesla Inc. stock fell on Tuesday following news that the electric-car maker is recalling nearly 54,000 vehicles to fix a software feature that allows for a "rolling stop" at intersections under certain conditions.

  • Why Block Stock Just Popped

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock -- the fintech giant that used to be known as Square and that still trades under Square's ticker symbol -- has notched a tidy 4.7% gain as of noon ET Tuesday. In the first bit of news, Block announced after close of trading yesterday that it has completed its acquisition of buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay and also launched Square's "first integration with Afterpay" functionality, such that "sellers using Square Online for e-commerce in the United States and Australia" can now offer buyers the ability to buy now and pay in installments. In making its announcement, Block quoted one of its customers praising its success using Afterpay, exulting that "our purchases are nearly 20% larger when shoppers use Afterpay" -- a trend that, if it holds true across other users, should provide a revenue boost not only to Block's customers but to Block itself as it takes its cut of revenue.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Intel Corp. (INTC) Position Before its Too Late?

    O’Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc., an asset management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. At the end of 2021, the fund’s top 5 holdings represented almost 41% of its assets. As of December 15th, the Russell 3000 Index, which tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest US-traded […]

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq so far in 2022, some of its components stand out as too cheap to ignore. Sure, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) have cyclical business units where performances can ebb and flow with the broader economy. Caterpillar reported its Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings last week.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • Electric vehicles: XPeng, Li Auto deliveries double in January

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on Xpeng, Li Auto, and Chinese EV stocks.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • Why Shares of loanDepot Are Falling Today

    Total revenue is significantly down from what the company put up in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was a particularly good time for the industry: The low-rate environment drove incredibly strong origination volume and higher gain-on-sale margins. "Conditions like those we enjoyed in 2020 are when loanDepot drives revenue, but the conditions we expect in 2022 present an incredible opportunity for us to capture market share," loanDepot founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh said in a statement.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Moved Down Then Back Up Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV)-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported its January 2022 vehicle deliveries today, and investors had a mixed reaction. Nio said its EV deliveries jumped more than 30% year over year for the month but results dropped sequentially from December 2021. Nio's American depositary shares initially dropped after the news, moving as much as 4% below Monday's closing price.

  • UPS offers brighter view after 'outstanding' 2021, shares hit record high

    (Reuters) -United Parcel Service Inc projected 2022 revenue above market expectations and doled out its biggest dividend boost on Tuesday, as the logistics giant posted record annual earnings on the back of a pandemic-driven surge in online shopping and labor shortages. UPS stock jumped 16% to a record high of $233.72 a share, as the company capped 2021 with double-digit revenue growth across all units and consolidated operating margins touching 14-year highs. Under Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome, who took charge in June 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic raged, the world's largest parcel delivery service adopted a "better, not bigger" strategy.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in February (and Beyond)

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underwent their largest corrections in more than a year. The first top stock that's begging to be bought after the recent sell-off is the nation's largest electric utility by market cap, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). NextEra has delivered a positive total return, including dividends paid, in 19 of the past 20 years, but has opened 2022 with a loss of 22% through the first four weeks.

  • Better Cloud Stock: ServiceNow vs. Snowflake

    ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are both high-growth cloud stocks that have stumbled as rising inflation and higher interest rates drove investors toward more conservative investments. Over the past two months, ServiceNow's stock price declined nearly 20%, while Snowflake's stock price slumped more than 30%. ServiceNow and Snowflake both break down silos and simplify tasks for large companies with their cloud-based subscription services.

  • Want 142% to 227% Returns This Year? 2 Growth Stocks to Buy, According to Wall Street

    Unfortunately, the market has given up some of those gains in 2022, as uncertainty surrounding high inflation and rising interest rates has sparked a selling spree. For instance, Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan recently raised his price target on DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) stock to $130, implying 142% upside. Likewise, Naved Khan of Truist Securities has a price target of $88 on Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), implying 227% upside.