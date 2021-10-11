Vouch Marks Entry Into Europe With the Setup of Its London Operations

Singaporean technology start-up aims to revolutionise hospitality industry in Europe one hotel property at a time

LONDON, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning guest experience platform provider - Vouch - has announced plans to expand into global markets, with the opening of its operations in London as a gateway to the rest of Europe.

In the United Kingdom, Vouch Concierge is currently working with boutique brands Hotel du Vin and Malmaison to set up their pre-stay concierge, and with a further six properties under the Frasers Hospitality Group throughout Britain for their guest experience platforms as domestic travel in the UK surges. Vouch is also giving all UK-based hotels the opportunity to trial the platform with a free Vouch subscription from now until the end of 2021.

Vouch aims to have at least 30% of revenue coming from Europe and is setting a target of having a strong presence in at least 3 European countries by the end of 2022.

The Singapore headquartered start-up provides innovative AI-powered technology to the hospitality and travel segment.

Armed with seed funding of SGD$1.51 million (USD$1.1 million) led by Forge Ventures, the funding will be used for expansion and product development for a new category of technology for hotels: the guest experience platform.

Without needing to download an app for a short-term stay, Vouch's guest experience platform allows guests to check-in, make room requests, order food and beverages and get instant answers to commonly asked questions, by scanning a QR code on their mobile phones. Vouch Concierge has seen wide adoption of its platform in Asia to improve productivity through the streamlining of hotel operations and providing round the clock services for guests. In attractions like museums, users can enjoy the full experience with audio tours, find out about artefacts and even play interactive games to enhance the visitor experience.

Story continues

Since its launch in 2018, Vouch has rolled out its services and partnered with hospitality brands in Asia and is now looking to expand globally. Founder and CEO Joseph Ling said: "In Singapore, for example, we have covered 25% of all rooms under international groups such as Frasers Hospitality, Hyatt Hotels, Pan Pacific Hotels Group and the InterContinental Hotels Group. There is a genuine need for a solution that helps hotels improve manpower efficiency and the pandemic has accelerated this need. Our plan this year is to expand aggressively into new markets that will benefit most from a productivity platform like ours, namely Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea and the United Kingdom."

While travel and tourism have remained low across the world due to COVID-19, Vouch Concierge aims to help businesses and consumers in these sectors cope better in a pandemic.

By incorporating Vouch into their operations, businesses can better plan for manpower requirements and avoid greater uncertainty associated with fluctuating pandemic intensity and accompanying social distancing requirements.

For more information on Vouch, visit https://www.vouchconcierge.com or email vouch@humebrophy.com

