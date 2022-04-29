U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,215.91
    -71.59 (-1.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,530.69
    -385.70 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,656.87
    -214.66 (-1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.92
    -15.02 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.94
    +2.58 (+2.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,914.00
    +22.70 (+1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    +0.0049 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8710
    +0.0080 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2558
    +0.0099 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6350
    -1.2020 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,928.74
    -440.12 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.20
    -15.16 (-1.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,526.94
    +17.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

VOW ASA: Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vow ASA
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SSHPF
Vow ASA
Vow ASA

Vow ASA publishes its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2021. The report is attached and will be available on the company’s website.

Additionally, the company's Annual and Sustainability Report in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) is attached, please refer to the zip-file.


For further information, please contact:

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA
Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Erik Magelssen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com


About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste, biomass, plastics and polymers into recycled advanced carbon materials, low carbon fuels, chemicals, and climate neutral gas for industries to reduce their dependence on fossil energy and petroleum products.

The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • FDA advisory committee to review Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in June

    Shares of Novavax Inc. jumped 10.8% in trading on Friday after the Food and Drug Administration announced that an advisory committee is set to meet June 7 to examine the benefits and risks of the company's experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax's protein-based vaccine has been authorized in several countries, including by the U.K. and the European Commission, but is still being reviewed by the FDA. The company's stock has tumbled 65.6% this year, while the broader S&P 500 is down 10.0%.

  • Amazon stock tumbles premarket on earnings loss

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the decline in Amazon stock amid rising costs and supply chain issues.

  • Is Verizon Stock a Buy Now?

    The telecom has been getting crushed after losing subscribers and saying inflation is taking a toll.

  • Big oil earnings: Exxon ups stock buyback plan, Chevron profit nearly quadruples

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Occidental Petroleum.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 10.1% ⁠— with so much uncertainty, passive income might be what your portfolio needs

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Why Comcast Stock Was Tumbling This Week

    Most stocks see their prices go up after an estimates-beating quarter is announced, but that hasn't been the case with Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) this week. Following the release of its first-quarter figures Thursday morning, the media giant's shares continued the downward trajectory they'd been experiencing for days. As of the close of trading Thursday, the stock was down by more than 8% week-to-date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

  • Warren Buffett Has Bet the Farm On These 3 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is arguably the greatest investor of our generation. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's now known, has created over $740 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 4,100,820%, as of April 25, 2022. For instance, Buffett has an affinity for cyclical companies and dividend stocks, and has been willing to buy and hold high-quality businesses for decades to allow his investment thesis to shine.

  • Amazon stock plunges after company issues disappointing revenue forecast

    Amazon reported first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Amazon's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • New signs emerge of Oracle Corp.'s progress toward construction of $1.4 billion riverfront tech campus

    It's been one year to the dates when Metro Council ratified a $175 million incentives deal to cement Oracle's recruitment. The company aims to have 8,500 employees by the end of 2031.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Rocketing Up My Prospective Buy List

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and nearly 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average hit correction territory in March (i.e., a decline of at least 10% from recent highs), while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite briefly fell into a bear market. After all, every notable drop in the major indexes has eventually been cleared away by a bull market rally. With all the major U.S. indexes retracing, the following five growth stocks have started rocketing up my prospective buy list.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 26% Price Plummet

    Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a...

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    One of my favorite pairings when looking for new investments to buy is the simple match of declining prices and high expected revenue growth. In today's market, we have no shortage of this investment style to choose from -- particularly in the technology sector. Now that they are trading at significant discounts, it is time to revisit our investment thesis for each stock and see how adding to them could help fund an early retirement.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Tesla stock deals another blow to Cathie Wood’s ARKK ETF

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Elon Musk selling additional shares of Tesla.

  • Elon Musk Dumps $4 Billion Tesla Shares, Says 'No Further Sales Planned', Then Filings Show Another $4.5 Billion Sold

    "No further Tesla sales planned after today," Elon Musk said late Thursday. SEC filings Friday showed $4.5 billion shares were sold on April 28.

  • Amazon Stock Plunges To 2-Year Low On Surprise $3.8 Billion Q1 Loss, Weaker Outlook

    Amazon shares hit a two-year low Friday following a surprise first quarter loss and a muted near-term revenue outlook.

  • J.P. Morgan: 2 Buying Opportunities Worth Paying Attention To

    Between the war in Ukraine, the reimposition of COVID lockdowns in China, and the Fed’s policy shift toward rate hikes and monetary tightening, markets are facing a bewildering array of headwinds and cross currents. Inflation is high, reflecting both higher commodity prices and increased consumer demand, and there are fears that, at some point, inflation will reach high enough to start damping demand. It all adds up to uncertainty. But in uncertain times, there are also opportunities. “There are

  • AbbVie Shares Drop Amid Missed Sales Expectations for Key Drugs

    The company's mega-blockbuster Humira—used to treat rheumatoid arthritis—will face competition from so-called biosimilars in the U.S. next year.

  • QuantumScape Bets on Iron to Ease Battery Supply Chain Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- QuantumScape Corp., the solid-state battery startup backed by Volkswagen AG and Bill Gates, said its ability to use iron-based chemistries instead of nickel for battery components could help it mitigate soaring costs for raw materials as it tries to scale its technology.Prices for key battery metals like nickel and lithium have surged in the past year, threatening to reverse a long-term trend that has helped boost electric-vehicle adoption around the world. Higher raw material cos

  • Has Teladoc Stock Hit Bottom? Looking for the Silver Lining

    Thursday was... not a very fun day to be a shareholder in Teladoc Health (TDOC). Shares of Teladoc plunged 40% yesterday after the telemedicine pioneer reported a mind-boggling $41.58 per share in losses for its fiscal first quarter 2022. Was that loss as bad as it sounds? Here's a hint: Before earnings were announced, all of Teladoc stock cost only $56 per share -- so in one quarter, Teladoc basically lost about 74% of the value of the company. Needless to say, Teladoc "missed earnings" with th