U.S. markets open in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.25
    -9.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,311.00
    -49.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,311.00
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.50
    -5.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.78
    -0.58 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,786.40
    -4.60 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1769
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    -0.43 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3738
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1250
    +0.1420 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,708.30
    -1,760.11 (-3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,166.79
    -43.74 (-3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.77
    -44.35 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Vow ASA : First Half 2021 : Cruise industry rebounds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vow ASA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For the first half of 2021, Vow ASA (“Vow” or the “Company”) reported NOK 201 million in revenues and a steady 10 per cent EBITDA margin before non-recurring items. The order backlog has climbed to a new record at the time of reporting, NOK 1.1 billion in firm orders and another NOK 780 million in options.

“The resilience of our Cruise Project business during the pandemic is one striking feature of this report. So far this year, our order intake from cruise customers amounts to NOK 200 million plus NOK 135 million in options. And now, as the cruise industry has begun taking ships back in operation, we expect that the market for our Aftersales segment will gradually recover,” said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow.

Total Vow revenues in the first six months this year were NOK 201 million, down NOK 47 million or 18 percent compared to the same period in 2020. Aftersales revenues this year was NOK 18 million. A typical pre-pandemic level for this segment was NOK 60-65 million.

Revenues in the Cruise Project business was NOK 149 million, compared with NOK 160 million in the same six months of 2020. EBITDA increased from NOK 35 million in 2020 to NOK 38 million this year, representing a strong 25.7 percent EBITDA margin.

“Activity in the Cruise Project business has remained steady during the Covid-19 lockdown. The variance in the period reflects the phasing of the various projects currently in production,” commented Badin.

Vow’s landbased business has passed several important milestones so far this year. The demerger and launch of Vow Green Metals as a separate entity, listed on the Euronext Growth market in Oslo and with Vow as a leading shareholder, was one such important step in Vow’s commitment to help industries decarbonise.

As Vow Green Metals proceeds with its plans to build a first full-scale biocarbon production plant at Follum in Norway for completion in 2022, this company will be an important customer and partner for Vow.

“At the same time, we continue experiencing strong demand across a wide range of landbased industry verticals and applications, as current and prospective customers rush to decarbonise their value chain to meet new regulation, economic realities and consumer expectations,” said Badin.

“With our ability to provide technology and solutions that help industries decarbonise, and thereby mitigate climate change, we are also experiencing increased interest from the capital market and governments to support our business,” he said.

In the first half this year, Vow raised NOK 230 million in gross proceeds to the company in a private placement. It secured NOK 320 million in long-term ‘green credit’ at attractive terms, and it was awarded a NOK 80.7 million state grant from Enova to support industrial production of biocoal for metallurgical industry at the Follum plant.

Today, at 09:00 Central European Summer Time (CEST) the company’s CEO Henrik Badin will host an online presentation and answer questions from the audience in a following Q&A session. He will be joined by the newly appointed CEO of Vow Green Metals, Cecilie Jonassen. The session will be held in English. A replay of the presentation and Q&A will be made available on http://www.vowasa.com shortly after.

To register and join, please paste the following link into your browser and fill in the required information: https://www.vhgo.no/vow/firsthalf-2021

Attachments (see link at end of document)

First Half Year 2021 Report
First Half Year 2021 Presentation


For more information, please contact

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA
Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Erik Magelssen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com


About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).


The information is such that Vow ASA is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET, 26 August 2021.


Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • The Delta variant will be ‘short lived’, Medtronic CFO says

    Karen Parkhill, Medtronic CFO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong first-quarter financial results and break down how it continues to advance their cardiac monitoring and AI technology post-COVID.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Why Western Digital, Micron Technology, and Seagate Technology Rose Today

    Rumors of a merger inspired investors who didn't want to ruin the rally by asking too many questions.

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • China Tech Selloff Accelerates as Weak Earnings Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell sharply, snapping a three-day rally as earnings from a number of firms failed to meet investor targets.The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 2.7% as of 2:33 p.m. in Hong Kong. The index was weighed down by live steaming giant Kuaishou Technology and electronics component maker AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which both fell by at least 13% after missing estimates. The continued drop comes after the government’s shock ban last month of profits at tutoring com

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 2% on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy. Nvidia's accelerated computing platform will power a supercomputer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the Argonne National Laboratory. The Polaris supercomputer will be capable of completing high-performance and data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) computing workloads.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Snowflake Shares Spike as Sales Come In Strong. Management Is More Upbeat.

    Management raised its product revenue guidance for the year for a second time as the company reported better-than-expected growth for the second quarter.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • ‘Is Grandma doing us wrong?’ She’s executor of our mom’s will, lives in her home, and has not given us a breakdown of the estate

    My grandma lived with my mom and is the executor of the will. My grandma — when distributing our funds — said that she was going to keep some for the property taxes, and has also never given us a breakdown of my mother’s estate. Among the many mistakes made by executors, or malfeasance that occurs: misappropriation of funds or losing funds by paying creditors without due consideration, mishandling the sale of a family property, helping themselves to an exorbitant fee for handling the estate, and losing or selling valuable possessions such as jewelry or furniture.

  • 10 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks that crushed earnings expectations. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Stocks that Crushed Earnings Expectations. Most of the big-cap U.S. stocks have already released their financial results for the second quarter. Currently, we are […]

  • The 'Big Short' guy and star stock picker Cathie Wood are feuding — here's why

    Where one sees overvaluation, the other sees untapped potential.

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • The S&P 500 will keep going up this fall — for these 9 reasons

    There are plenty of absurd arguments that investors make to justify their positions. As we all know, particularly after the remarkable COVID-19 disruptions and equally remarkable snap-back rally, there are never any certainties on Wall Street. Strong momentum for stocks: In case you missed it, the S&P 500 index (SPX) has just notched its fastest doubling in history as it has surged from lows of around 2,240 on March 23 to around 4,500 in August.

  • Cassava Stock Plummets On Claims Of 'Data Manipulation' In Alzheimer's Testing

    A shareholder firm called for the FDA to halt Cassava Sciences' studies in Alzheimer's disease, leading SAVA stock to plummet Wednesday.